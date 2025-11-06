DayTrading.com's Head Analyst Issues Warning That US Stock Market Is Priced For Impossible Perfection





LONDON, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analysis from an investor with 60,000+ hours trading under his belt and a degree in Economics from Harvard examines the current valuation landscape of U.S. equities.

DayTrading.com ’s Dan Buckley started by looking at basic metrics, namely the forward Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio. This evaluates how much today’s investors are paying for each dollar of next year’s expected profit.

The U.S. market is trading at roughly 23x forward earnings, which is far above the 15x times level seen in international markets.

"This is an extreme gap, representing a roughly 51% void," Buckley says. "When valuations stretch this far, future returns are often modest at best and downright negative at worst."



The last times the U.S. hit these sorts of valuations were:

2020–21 in the technology surge of the pandemic

2001–02 in the height of the dot-com bubble

Buckley noted that since the 2021 peak, the U.S. stock market has delivered a compound annual return of around 9%, but before that, it went nearly a decade without making substantial, sustained gains.



After the downturn in early 2022, U.S. equities took nearly two years just to get back to previous highs.

A Market Bigger Than Its Economy

Analysis from DayTrading.com reviewed several metrics highlighting a familiar pattern: global investors maintain a significant weighting in U.S. assets compared with the scale of the underlying economy.



This imbalance reflects how influential U.S. markets have become within global portfolios and index benchmarks.



U.S. Market Imbalance

The research highlighted that the U.S. currently represents around 65% of the MSCI All Country World Index. This is a benchmark that guides billions in global investment flows.



Yet by comparison, America produces only around 26% of the world’s economic output in nominal dollar terms, and it’s actually more like 15% when adjusted for the cost of living.



Buckley noted that even investment vehicles labelled as "global" reflect this outsized concentration. For example, Vanguard’s Total World Stock ETF (VT), is often used as a diversified core holding by many institutions. That still invests around 66% of its assets in the U.S., with 4% just in Nvidia.

"When one single chipmaker accounts for more in a portfolio than many entire countries, diversification is merely a slogan - not a reality," Buckley added.



The Outsized Impact Of AI

DayTrading.com's research took aim at AI, pointing out that roughly half of the S&P 500’s gains in 2025 stem from companies tied to artificial intelligence - semiconductor leaders, mega-cap platforms, and infrastructure providers. These include now household names like Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Palantir (PLTR).



Buckley observed that AI has become a major focus for both markets and corporate strategy, but noted that the extent and pace of its long-term impact remain to be seen.

"It’s true that AI will transform many businesses and their operations," he says. "But investors are pouring money in assuming every firm will be a winner, and better yet, all at the same time. But that’s rarely how innovation pays out – just look at the dot-com era, where many went under and only a few flourished."



Market Perspective: A Measured View

Buckley emphasized that his comments should not be interpreted as forecasting a market downturn. Rather, he offered a measured assessment of current U.S. equity conditions, noting potential areas of imbalance that may emerge when market expectations are elevated.



While financial markets can often behave unpredictably, Buckley observed that not all sectors appear overextended. Certain segments—including financials, healthcare, select industrials, and international markets—continue to show valuations that align more closely with underlying fundamentals.

“U.S. stocks don’t necessarily need a flood of negative news to experience adjustment,” Buckley noted. “Even subtle signs of strain can have an effect when perfection is already reflected in prices.”

The full analysis is available here: U.S. Stocks: Great Expectations, Even Greater Valuations



About DayTrading.com

DayTrading.com is a platform that provides information and market analysis for individual investors. It’s been used by millions of traders worldwide.

Contact

Barra

James

DayTrading.com

james.barra@daytrading.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70b7cb7d-f2ac-4a14-9e18-e594f6063100