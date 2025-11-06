Residential Construction Industry Report 2025: Uneven Growth Projected Due to Demographic Shifts, Evolving Government Policies, and Heightened Geopolitical Uncertainty - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Construction - Key Trends and Opportunities for the Residential sector to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global residential construction sector up to 2029.



Global residential construction is entering a period of steady but uneven growth, shaped by demographic shifts, evolving government policies, and heightened geopolitical uncertainty. Between 2026 and 2029, output is forecast to rise across most regions, with emerging markets' average annual growth rate (AAGR) of 3.5%, delivering higher relative growth compared with advanced markets' 2.0% AAGR, which is providing stability and scale.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 North America

2.1 Overview

2.2 US

2.3 Canada



3 Latin America

3.1 Overview

3.2 Mexico

3.3 Argentina

3.4 Dominican Republic



4 Western Europe

4.1 Overview

4.2 Germany

4.3 France

4.4 Spain

4.5 Ireland

4.6 Netherlands



5 Eastern Europe

5.1 Overview

5.2 Poland

5.3 Bulgaria

5.4 Romania

5.5 Hungary

5.6 Czech Republic



6 Middle East and North Africa

6.1 Overview

6.2 Egypt

6.3 Saudi Arabia

6.4 United Arab Emirates



7 Sub-Saharan Africa

7.1 Overview

7.2 Ethiopia

7.3 Tanzania

7.4 Nigeria



8 South and South-East Asia

8.1 Overview

8.2 India

8.3 Vietnam

8.4 Philippines



9 North-East Asia

9.1 Overview

9.2 China

9.3 South Korea

9.4 Japan



10 Australasia

10.1 Overview

10.2 Australia

10.3 New Zealand



