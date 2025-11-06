La Vuelta 2025 Post Event Business Analysis Report 2025: $12.09M in Sponsorship as Carrefour Leads Jersey Deals; WBD Secures $1.9M/Year European Rights and 16M Viewers Tune In Across RTVE & Eurosport

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis - La Vuelta 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An analysis of the recent 2025 La Vuelta, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.



WBD, the pay-TV broadcaster, acquired the rights in Europe to cycling's La Vuelta. Eurosport's deal to broadcast the race in Europe also covers the Ceratizit Madrid Challenge, La Volta Catalunya, La Clasica San Sebastian and La Clasica San Sebastian Women races. The deal is worth an estimated $1.9 million annually. In Australia, SBS, the public-service broadcasters, acquired the rights to broadcast high-profile events organized by ASO, including Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana. Over the 23-day event, La Vuelta drew 16 million TV viewers across RTVE and Eurosport.



The La Vuelta 2025 had an estimated sponsorship revenue of $12.09 million, according to the analyst. 34 brands sponsored the 2025 La Vuelta, including five new partners for this edition. The event's largest sponsorship, by annual value, is with retailer Carrefour. The multi-year agreement, effective from the 2024 edition, makes Carrefour the sponsor of the Vuelta a Espana's red jersey. Other jersey sponsors for the 2025 La Vuelta included Skoda for the green jersey, Plenitude for the white jersey, and Loterias y Apuestas del Estado for the polka-dot jersey.



The 2025 edition of the La Vuelta featured a total prize pool of just over €1.1 million ($1.3 million). The winner of the general classification, Jonas Vingegaard of Team Visma-Lease a Bike, received the largest individual cash prize of €150,000 ($177,112) along with the red jersey. Runner-up Joao Almeida received €57,985 ($68,465), and third-place Tom Pidcock received €30,000 ($35,422). Each stage distributed €28,260 ($33,368), for a total of €606,060 ($715.605) in prize money across the Vuelta's 21 stages.



Scope

This report provides an overview of the recent 2025 La Vuelta, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.

Reasons to Buy

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of the 2025 La Vuelta, in the sense of both business and popularity.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Event Introduction

Executive Summary

Introduction

2. Media Landscape

La Vuelta 2025 Media Revenue and Viewership

La Vuelta 2025 Broadcasters Across the World

3. Sponsorship Landscape

La Vuelta 2025 Sponsorship Portfolio

La Vuelta 2025 Sponsorship Breakdown

4. Prize Money

La Vuelta 2025 Prize Money Breakdown

5. Attendance & Ticketing

La Vuelta 2025 Attendance and Ticketing Breakdown

La Vuelta 2025 Protests

6. Appendix

Sources





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





Caser Seguros

Tissot

Telefonica

Travelplan

Paradores

Turismo de Galicia

Ecopilas

Fertiberia

Capgemini

AmbiLamp

Finisher

BCD Travel

Santini

Plenitude

Correos

Loterias y Apuestas del Estado

ElPozo

Skoda

Cofidis

Carrefour





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b8drxy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.