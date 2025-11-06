Reviv Celebrates Over 20,000 Customers Worldwide

Wilmington, DE, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviv, a pioneering direct-to-consumer wellness brand, proudly announces a significant milestone of serving over 20,000 customers globally. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to providing innovative, affordable, and at-home solutions for those suffering from TMJ disorder, teeth grinding, and related health issues.





Real results, real smiles. Discover dentist-grade relief from jaw tension with Reviv.

TMJ disorder, often associated with the temporomandibular joint, can lead to a myriad of health problems, including back pain, brain fog, and sleep apnea. Reviv's appliances are designed to alleviate these symptoms by promoting whole-body alignment through biomechanical dental care. The company's approach addresses immediate discomfort and supports long-term health benefits.

"Reaching over 20,000 customers is a testament to the effectiveness and necessity of our products," said Ken Leaver, CEO of Reviv. "Our mission has always been to make the best mouthguard of this type on the market available to everyone without needing a dentist."

Reviv's products are particularly beneficial for individuals experiencing TMJ stress, teeth grinding, and the need for teeth straightening. By focusing on the biomechanics of not just how the teeth work but rather the entire body, Reviv is an innovative force in the wellness industry. This method has resonated with customers worldwide, making Reviv a leader in this emerging space.

The company's dedication to improving sleep quality and reducing jaw tension has been a driving force behind its global expansion. Customers have reported significant improvements in their overall well-being, attributing their enhanced quality of life to Reviv's innovative products.

As Reviv continues to grow, the company remains focused on its core values of accessibility and affordability. By leveraging customer feedback as well as top-quality materials and production methods, Reviv ensures that its products are both effective and easy to use at home. This commitment to excellence has positioned Reviv as a trusted name in the rapidly emerging field of biomechanics.

For more information about Reviv and its range of products, visit www.getreviv.com.

Disclaimer: Results are based on personal experience and may not be typical. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any medical condition.





Join thousands finding relief with Reviv, the custom-fit dental device designed for real comfort.

About Reviv



Reviv is a direct-to-consumer wellness brand that offers appliances designed to relieve jaw tension, improve sleep quality, and support whole-body alignment through biomechanics. The company emphasizes affordable, at-home solutions using a holistic method to address TMJ stress, teeth-grinding, and related discomfort.

Press inquiries

Reviv

https://www.getreviv.com

Ken Leaver

ken@getreviv.com

Wilmington, DE 19808