Mass Megawatts Announces a New Hydroelectric Cost Cutting Technology Paying for Itself in Less than Two Years at the Best Locations

WORCESTER, Mass., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Megawatts (OTC: MMMW) announces a new hydroelectric technology with a quick financial payback. Mass Megawatts had spent a considerable amount of funds and research related to similar technology over the past 25 years. The Company believes that the energy marketplace will have substantially less barriers to market entry than its related products that Mass Megawatts developed over the years.

A new low-cost Hydroelectric Power System that can pay for itself in less than two years at the best locations. The new product can reduce costs by utilizing substantially less than fifty percent material and much less initial engineering requirements for a given rated power output than traditional hydropower plants.

The Hydro Multiaxis Turbosystem (ie Hydromat) is a tower structure comprising large lattice like tower sections with many smaller blades that are connected to each axis or shaft of the unit comprised of many shafts with gearboxes and generators. Unlike the Multiaxis Turbosystem, the wind version of the Hydromat, water has 800 times more density and power for any given same velocity for both air and water. The use of stainless steel or any number of composites to support the powerful water velocity could be used as material and still be very cost competitive.

The tower structure supports the shafts as a whole. The new cost cutting product was developed to simplify the blades cost by reducing their size by avoiding larger blades which require an expensive construction cost. Using many smaller blades is a more cost-effective approach than using a large and complex one toward a given power generation unit. The Hydromat has a different approach of positioning the blades for gathering the mechanical power and directing it toward the generator for producing electricity.

Traditionally, hydroelectric turbines are a single row of large turbine blades leading to additional engineering cost to overcome a multitude of vibration and frequency related problems. In larger turbines, the blades were large and therefore limited in their design and the material. Additionally, the amount of material used to achieve the same power output is substantially less when using many smaller blades than one larger blade since the weight of the blade changes as cube of the length. In other words, when the length of the blade doubles, weight increases by the power of three whereas the power increases only by the square of the length. This is a simplified calculation, and the exact ratio would depend on the specific materials and engineering requirements for each blade design. The comparison of power output to weight in the blade length differences of a 5-foot blade vs a 50-foot blade would be substantial. It is important for taking advantage of any opportunities to reduce costs.

The new hydroelectric approach has other important advantages. One such manufacturing advantage includes the cost reduction of using smaller components instead of larger and more expensive components. Other advantages of higher RPM smaller blades include a reduction of gear ratios and high ratio gearbox requirements that avoid both higher cost and less gear related efficiency issues. Other advantages include providing a longer life for the bearings by reducing structural and mechanical stress with its vibration reduction innovations and decentralization of mechanical forces. The Hydromultiaxis is also easier to construct and uses standard off-the-shelf items which avoid the need for custom-made parts except for the mass-produced blades. Several suppliers can supply the power plant components to avoid supplier backlog problems. The Hydromultiaxis enhances structural support with a tower support system using less material for structural strength with oversized lattice tower sections. A low cost and lower structurally required solid wall perpendicular to the water flow can provide additional structural support. The blades can be placed at different positions or angles along the axis for reducing torque ripples. With less vibrations, cheaper material can be utilized in the hydro system. In one noted benefit, the structure could be like a four-legged table unlike a one tower support system of other turbines. This can be compared to the concept behind the lighter but stronger Rolm tower or lattice-like structure. Therefore, it requires less material for the stability needed. In an additional feature, the Hydromat could use an off the shelf bushing of concentric sleeves with rubber, polyurethane or other isolator, absorber and /or damper securely bonded between the structure and the moving parts. The object of this bushing would be to isolate or dampen the vibrations of the moving blades from the steel structure. The bushings will be placed between the shaft and bearings. The sleeve structure is designed to take up torsional movements as well as axial and radial loads. The design of avoiding one central blade area allows this “divide and conquer” approach of isolating the vibrations in a cost-effective manner. More importantly, reduced vibrations and a stronger tower structure should add years to the useful life of the new product.

As an example of the advantages of the new hydroelectric technology, large power plants help explain the technical aspects of the new product that are previously mentioned. For example, when generating large amounts of power at traditional power plants of both fossil fuel and renewable sources, conventional turbines had large rotors to generate enough energy to make it worthwhile for having a generator to produce electricity. Unfortunately, the large rotors are expensive because the stress on the rotors increase dramatically as the diameter increases. Conventional turbines had to increase the diameter of the blades to capture more energy by increasing the area which is impacting on the blades. This increase in the diameter of blades for producing substantial power can increase the cost of other items in the turbine other than the blades. Large blades which have not been properly produced can create structural stress and fatigue problems for the gearbox and shaft system.

With traditional technology, the swept area of the turbine has a low aspect ratio due to construction limitations. The aspect ratio, the swept area length or height to diameter, is preferred to be high for better efficiency. This occurs when a low rotor diameter maintains a large swept area and a high RPM which is made possible with the Hydromat technology using several blades on a single axis. As a result, the amount of inertia is reduced, and less energy is spent on its own motion. It is another advantage in providing a more efficient turbine with reductions in the moment of inertia and easier self-starting capability. Still yet another advantage is to provide a more durable blade design by overcoming imbalance problem of using one blade per shaft with the use of many small blades per shaft. Other advantages include the use of stiffer and more rigid blades by making them smaller and at the same time with less material for a given power output than building similar larger ones without the added rigid features.

