Phase-Locked Loops Market Size to Hit USD 3.87 Billion by 2032 Driven by the Increasing Demand for High-speed Communication Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phase-Locked Loops Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Phase-Locked Loops (PLL) Market Size was valued at USD 2.29 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.87 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.81% over 2025-2032.”

The rising demand for digital gadgets, high-speed connectivity, and vehicle electronics is driving growth. Demand is further increased by integration with data-intensive apps and 5G infrastructure.

Rise in 5G and Wireless Communication Deployments Augment Market Expansion

Low phase noise performance and extremely accurate frequency generation are necessary for the global deployment of 5G networks. Because they allow for stable clock generation and carrier synchronization, phase-locked loops are crucial parts of radio frequency front-ends. The demand for Phase-Locked Loops is rapidly increasing as telecom carriers improve their infrastructure and device makers switch to 5G-enabled technology. Phase-Locked Loops' complexity and volume are further increased by the move toward millimeter-wave communication and beamforming. The market need for phase-locked loops is rising as a result of the quick rollout of next-generation wireless infrastructure.

Get a Sample Report of Phase-Locked Loops Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7502

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Texas Instruments

Analog Devices

Broadcom

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

Qualcomm

ON Semiconductor (onsemi)

Renesas Electronics

Skyworks Solutions

Phase-Locked Loops Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.29 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.87 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.81% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Analog PLL, Digital PLL, All-Digital PLL, Frequency Synthesizers)



• By Component (Phase Detector, Low Pass Filter, Voltage-Controlled Oscillator (VCO), Frequency Divider, Loop Filter)



• By Application (Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Data Communication, Signal Processing, Industrial Control Systems)



• By Technology (Mixed Signal Technology, CMOS Technology, Bipolar Technology, BiCMOS Technology)



• By End-User Industry (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Information Technology, Automotive Electronics, Healthcare Devices)

Purchase Single User PDF of Phase-Locked Loops Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7502

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

Analog PLLs held the largest market share in 2024 due to their simplicity, reliability, and cost-efficiency across RF systems and industrial controls. All-Digital PLLs are projected to grow at the fastest pace through 2032, due to their flexibility, digital compatibility, and easy integration into modern semiconductor processes.

By Component

In 2024, VCOs emerged as the dominant component in the PLL market, holding the largest share due to their essential role in frequency tuning and signal synthesis. VCOs are also the fastest-growing component in the market, projected to expand significantly due to increasing demand across IoT, radar systems, and 5G infrastructure.

By Application

Telecommunications dominated the PLL application segment in 2024, driven by constant demand for synchronization in cellular networks, base stations, and satellite communication systems. The automotive segment is witnessing the fastest growth due to increasing integration of PLLs in radar, LIDAR, ADAS, and infotainment systems.

B Technology

CMOS technology led the PLL market in 2024, thanks to its low power consumption, cost-effectiveness, and integration efficiency in consumer electronics. CMOS continues to grow rapidly, backed by its compatibility with submicron processes and ability to support high-frequency signal generation in compact formats.

By End-User Industry

In 2024, telecommunications was the leading end-user industry for PLLs, owing to rising demand for signal synchronization in broadband, wireless, and satellite systems. In 2024, telecommunications was the leading end-user industry for PLLs, owing to rising demand for signal synchronization in broadband, wireless, and satellite systems.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Phase-Locked Loops Market with the highest revenue share of about 40.25% in 2024 due to its well-established telecommunications infrastructure, extensive adoption of advanced defense technologies, and strong presence of semiconductor giants.

Asia Pacific segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 7.85% from 2024 to 2032, fueled by rapid industrialization, expansion of 5G networks, and booming consumer electronics production across China, India, South Korea, and Japan.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Phase-Locked Loops Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7502

Recent News:

In January 2024, The JetPLL series (7200, 7210, 7220) introduced by THAT Corporation are digital PLLs designed for high-precision audio clocking, which directly contributes to the phase-locked loop technology landscape, especially within the professional audio and signal processing segment of the market.

The JetPLL series (7200, 7210, 7220) introduced by THAT Corporation are digital PLLs designed for high-precision audio clocking, which directly contributes to the phase-locked loop technology landscape, especially within the professional audio and signal processing segment of the market. In June 2024, Texas Instruments released the LMX2492, a 14 GHz fractional-N PLL offering industry-leading phase noise performance. Supported by a comprehensive evaluation module (LMX2492EVM), TI enables simplified system design with advanced loop filter simulation and clock tree optimization tools.

Exclusive Sections of the Phase-Locked Loops Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand the penetration of advanced PLL technologies such as all-digital PLLs and low-jitter frequency synthesizers across telecom, automotive, and semiconductor applications, highlighting innovation-driven growth areas.

– helps you understand the penetration of advanced PLL technologies such as all-digital PLLs and low-jitter frequency synthesizers across telecom, automotive, and semiconductor applications, highlighting innovation-driven growth areas. INDUSTRY R&D INVESTMENT STATS – helps you assess how global players are allocating R&D budgets toward high-frequency PLLs, phase noise reduction, and integrated RF solutions to meet next-generation communication and IoT requirements.

– helps you assess how global players are allocating R&D budgets toward high-frequency PLLs, phase noise reduction, and integrated RF solutions to meet next-generation communication and IoT requirements. MANUFACTURING CAPACITY & FAB DEPLOYMENT – helps you identify the production capabilities of key semiconductor fabs and regional deployment patterns that impact PLL component availability and pricing competitiveness.

– helps you identify the production capabilities of key semiconductor fabs and regional deployment patterns that impact PLL component availability and pricing competitiveness. APPLICATION-SPECIFIC STATS – helps you evaluate the demand distribution of PLLs across key verticals such as 5G infrastructure, aerospace, defense, and data centers, offering insight into sector-specific growth opportunities.

– helps you evaluate the demand distribution of PLLs across key verticals such as 5G infrastructure, aerospace, defense, and data centers, offering insight into sector-specific growth opportunities. REGULATORY AND STANDARDS-DRIVEN METRICS – helps you understand compliance frameworks related to frequency stability, phase noise, and signal integrity standards set by global communication and electronics bodies.

– helps you understand compliance frameworks related to frequency stability, phase noise, and signal integrity standards set by global communication and electronics bodies. SUPPLY CHAIN & EXPORT/IMPORT DATA – helps you track global trade flows, key supplier hubs, and logistics dependencies that influence the steady supply of PLL components across regions amid shifting semiconductor value chains.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.