Global Tunnel Construction Project Insights Report, Q3 2025: 805.1B (55.4%) in Execution, $358.9B in Planning, $175.2B in Pre-Execution, and $114.5B in Early Pre-Planning Stages

The global tunnel construction projects pipeline stands at $1.5 trillion, comprising projects at all stages of development from announcement to execution.

By region, North-East Asia leads investment in tunnel infrastructure with a pipeline valued at $395.3 billion - equivalent to 27.2% of the global value of tunnel projects - followed by Western Europe with a project pipeline valuing $341.7 billion, Australasia with a pipeline valued at $167.3 billion, and North America with projects totaling $126.6 billion.

Of the pipeline, projects currently in the pre-planning (announcement and study) stage have a value of $114.5 billion and those in planning have a value of $358.9 billion, while those in the pre-execution stages (design, tender and award) total $175.2 billion, and those in the execution stage account for more than half (55.4%) of pipeline value, at a value of $805.1 billion



The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Gain insight into the development of the tunnel construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities.

Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

