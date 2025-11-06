Enterprise Platform-as-a-Service Solutions Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Insights Into GenAI/AI Agent Integration, Hybrid/multi-cloud Management, and Developer Ecosystems

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Platform-as-a-Service Solutions: Competitive Landscape Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Analysis of leading PaaS vendors including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM, Oracle, Red Hat OpenShift, Salesforce Platform, SAP BTP, VMware Tanzu, with insights into GenAI/AI agent integration, hybrid/multi-cloud management, and developer ecosystems



The growth of platform services, which enable application development and delivery via Kubernetes containerization, has encouraged both infrastructure and cloud providers alike to build out their systems and solutions, supporting customer efforts to modernize enterprise applications. An integrated platform offering that melds platform-as-a-service (PaaS), infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), and software-as-a-service (SaaS) promotes the resulting cloud infrastructure as a scalable and elastic platform intelligent enough to support cognitive services alongside other sets of disruptive capabilities to address increased demands placed on IT operations and developers.

In this application programming interface (API) economy, new data is continually generated and collected, and an explosion of data is driven by exponentially increasing end points. This trend has prompted the emergence of intelligent automation tools to move workflows more easily across hybrid cloud environments; new generative AI (GenAI) and large language model (LLM) technologies to speed app development and other operational efficiencies; and observability solutions to modernize monitoring systems across the application lifecycle management and digital supply chain.



Provides a holistic competitive assessment of enterprise PaaS, mapping how vendors are converging DevOps, low-code, AI agents, and observability to modernize application delivery

Links vendor innovations across hybrid/multi-cloud, OSS adoption, and ecosystem partnerships to enterprise needs for agility, security, and cost optimization

