Upcycled Food Products Market Size Worth USD 124.39 Billion by 2034 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global upcycled food products market size stood at USD 59.24 billion in 2024, is witnessing strong momentum as manufacturers, startups, and retailers increasingly recognize the commercial potential of transforming by-products into high-value ingredients and consumer goods. As per a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research, innovations in processing technologies, certification programs, and large-scale collaborations between producers and food tech companies are significantly driving the market’s upward trajectory.

The upcycled food movement is not just an environmental initiative it has become a profitable business model reshaping global food consumption. The market’s expansion reflects growing awareness around food waste mitigation, plant-based nutrition, and the adoption of eco-friendly, traceable food solutions. With consumers and retailers prioritizing transparency and sustainability, the upcycled food sector is emerging as a key contributor to the global circular economy.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-sample/5898

Key Highlights of the Upcycled Food Products Market

By region, North America dominated the upcycled food products market with a 39% share in 2024, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a notable CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By product type, the snacks and ready-to-eat (RTE) products segment held the largest share of approximately 32% in 2024, while the nutritional supplements and protein powders segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By source ingredient, the fruits and vegetables segment contributed the biggest market share of around 29% in 2024, while the "other" ingredients category (including oilseed cakes, nut shells, and legume husks) is expected to expand at a notable CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By process type, the reprocessing and dehydration segment dominated the market with a share of approximately 28% in 2024, while the powdering and concentration segment is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period.

By distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets held the major market share of approximately 34% in 2024, while the online retail segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By end user, the household consumer segment led the market with a 45% share in 2024, while the nutraceutical and functional food companies’ segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

Higher Demand for Plant-Based Options is helpful for the Upcycled Food Product Industry

The upcycled food products market is growing due to consumer awareness regarding food waste and higher demand for sustainable options. The market involves the use of waste generated from the food and beverages industry for the manufacturing of high-value and nutritious options, which is helpful for the growth of the market. The use of food waste for the generation of plant-based proteins and other nutritional supplements is one of the innovative and major examples of the upcycled food products industry. Hence, such plant-based options are also highly demanded by vegans and vegetarians, further helpful for the market’s growth.

Major Companies of Upcycled Food Products

Barnana- It is an organic and certified B Corporation involved in turning imperfect bananas and plantains into different types of snacks. The bananas turned down by the exports due to their imperfections are used by the company to create delicious snacks.

It is an organic and certified B Corporation involved in turning imperfect bananas and plantains into different types of snacks. The bananas turned down by the exports due to their imperfections are used by the company to create delicious snacks. Renewal Mill- The industry leader provides ingredients and products derived from food byproducts. These are organic, clean-label, and gluten-free, ideal for vegans and vegetarians.

The industry leader provides ingredients and products derived from food byproducts. These are organic, clean-label, and gluten-free, ideal for vegans and vegetarians. Rubies in the Rubble- The innovative UK brand provides upcycled condiments that are sustainable and plant-based. The product portfolio of the brand involves products such as upcycled ketchup, mayonnaise, and relish.



New Trends of Upcycled Food Products Market

Use of fruits and vegetable waste for the manufacturing of upcycled products helps to fuel the growth of the market. Such products are rich in fiber, protein , and other nutritional elements.

, and other nutritional elements. Use of elements such as spent grains, coffee grounds, and fruit pulp for making upcycled and nutritious snacks also helps in the growth of the market.

The market also observes growth due to its involvement and benefits in other industries and domains.



View Full Market Intelligence@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/upcycled-food-products-market

Impact of AI in the Upcycled Food Products Market

Artificial intelligence is transforming the upcycled food products market by improving efficiency, sustainability, and innovation across production, supply chains, and consumer engagement. In research and development, AI-powered algorithms analyze data on food by-products, waste streams, and nutritional composition to identify ingredients that can be repurposed into new food products. This allows manufacturers to create high-value items such as protein powders, snacks, and beverages from surplus fruits, grains, and vegetables that would otherwise be discarded.

Machine learning models optimize sorting, processing, and blending operations to ensure consistent quality and safety of upcycled ingredients. Computer vision systems detect contamination, grade raw materials, and minimize waste during processing. Predictive analytics also helps manufacturers improve energy use and resource allocation, reducing costs and environmental impact.

AI-driven forecasting tools predict demand, optimize logistics, and connect food producers with potential upcycling partners, creating more efficient circular food systems. On the consumer side, AI helps brands track preferences, analyze social media sentiment, and develop products that appeal to growing interest in sustainability and clean-label foods.

Recent Developments in the Upcycled Food Products Market

In May 2025, Compound Foods officially announced the launch of its new product, Minus Coffee, containing no coffee beans. The product is made from upcycled roots, seeds, and legumes, which are then ground and brewed in a fermentation batch with caffeine. (Source- https://www.foodbusinessnews.net)

In June 2025, MaGie Creations, a Dutch food-tech company, announced the launch of the world’s first emulsifier made from brewer’s grain, a major byproduct of the beer industry. (Source- https://vegconomist.com)

Product Survey of the Upcycled Food Products Market

Product Category Description / Function Common Raw Materials / Upcycled Sources Key Applications / End-Use Sectors Representative Brands / Producers Upcycled Snacks Snack foods made from byproducts or imperfect produce, reducing food waste. Fruit pulp, vegetable peels, spent grains, nut skins Healthy snacks, retail convenience foods Renewal Mill, ReGrained, Barnana, Outcast Foods, The Ugly Company Upcycled Flours & Baking Ingredients Flours and powders produced from nutrient-rich byproducts. Okara (soy pulp), spent grains, fruit pomace, coffee cherry husk Bakery mixes, pasta, crackers, cereals Renewal Mill, Planetarians, NETZRO, Pulp Pantry Upcycled Beverages Beverages formulated using surplus or discarded ingredients. Coffee fruit, surplus fruit juices, bread waste Functional drinks, kombucha, RTD beverages Riff (Upcycled Coffee Fruit), Toast Ale (bread-based beer), Aqua Botanical, Wize Coffee Leaf Upcycled Chocolates & Confectionery Confections made using surplus cacao pulp or other byproducts. Cacao pulp, cocoa husk, nut waste Chocolate bars, coatings, candies Blue Stripes Cacao, Koa Impact, Barry Callebaut (Cacaofruit Experience) Upcycled Fruit & Vegetable Products Dried or powdered fruits/vegetables derived from imperfect or surplus produce. “Ugly” fruits, surplus vegetables, rejected crops Smoothies, powders, baby food, retail snacks The Ugly Company, Rubies in the Rubble, Outcast Foods Upcycled Oils & Fats Edible oils extracted from waste streams of food processing. Avocado seeds, coffee grounds, fruit pits Cooking oils, cosmetics, nutraceuticals CoffeeOil, Alchemy Oils, Fooditive Upcycled Protein Ingredients Protein concentrates made from food processing waste; sustainable alternative to traditional proteins. Brewer’s spent grains, potato peels, sunflower press cake Nutraceuticals, alternative proteins, supplements Planetarians, NETZRO, Upcycled Foods Inc., Renewal Mill Upcycled Pet Food Pet foods and treats formulated from safe, high-protein byproducts. Organ meats, fish trimmings, vegetable waste Pet snacks, dry food, premium pet nutrition Shameless Pets, Chippin, Petaluma Upcycled Condiments & Sauces Sauces and relishes produced from surplus fruits, vegetables, or fermentation byproducts. Tomato pulp, beer wort, fruit peels Table sauces, dips, marinades Rubies in the Rubble, Matriark Foods, Good Use Foods Upcycled Dairy Alternatives & Fermented Foods Fermented or plant-based dairy alternatives created using byproduct substrates. Okara, oat pulp, nut press residues Yogurts, kefir, dairy-alternative beverages Renewal Mill, Wize Monkey, Outcast Foods



For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/checkout/5898

Upcycled Food Products Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of the Upcycled Food Products Market?

Consumer awareness regarding the importance of sustainability and actions taken towards it is a major factor for the growth of the market. Hence, consumers prefer to shop from brands that follow upcycling and maintain sustainability, and have a lower carbon footprint. Supportive government schemes and policies to promote recycled products also help in the growth of the market. The market is also propelled by the upcycling of waste into high-value products, which is helpful for the circular economy and growth as well. Hence, such factors help to propel the growth of the market.

Challenge

Consumer Perception and Skepticism Hamper the Market’s Growth

Many consumers still today are unaware of the benefits and procedures followed for the manufacturing of byproducts. Consumers unaware of such procedures may consider them as products being generated from waste and being low in quality. Such issues may not allow consumers to shop for byproducts, leading to their drop. Hence, such factors may create a hurdle in the growth of the market.

Opportunity

Innovative Byproducts helpful for the Market’s Growth

Manufacturing of innovative byproducts by different food and beverage companies can be a huge opportunity for the growth of the market. Advanced technology and recycling procedures followed can help turn waste into a high-value, useful product, fueling the growth of the upcycled food products market in the foreseeable period. Such products help companies to lower their carbon footprint and also help to maintain sustainability.

Upcycled Food Products Market Regional Analysis

North America Led the Upcycled Food Products Market in 2024

North America led the upcycled food products market in 2024 due to higher demand for sustainability, upcycling, food waste minimization, and technological advancements helpful for efficient recycling. The region has maintained its image in the recycling industry, further helping the growth of the market. The US has a major contribution to the growth of the market, with a higher amount of food waste transforming into recyclable products.

Asia Pacific Is Observed to Be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Foreseeable Period

Asia Pacific is observed to be the fastest-growing region in the foreseen period due to factors such as high demand for organic, clean-label, recycled, and sustainable products. The region has a variety of brands producing sustainable and innovative products, further fueling the growth of the market. Supportive government policies and schemes, helpful in managing food waste and making high-quality options, help to fuel the market’s growth in the foreseeable period.

Europe Is Expected to Grow at a Notable Rate in the Foreseeable Period

Europe is observed to grow at a notable rate with a consistent and strong upcycled food products market. Consumer demand for recycled and sustainable products helps the growth of the market. The EU’s aim to lower food waste by 2030 is another major factor propelling the growth of the market in the region. Higher demand for plant-based food options by consumers also helps to fuel the growth of the market.

Trade Analysis for the Upcycled Food Products Market

What’s actually traded (product types that cross borders)

Upcycled ingredient concentrates and flours (e.g., okara flour, spent-grain powder, fruit-pulp flours), sold B2B to bakeries, snack makers, and foodservice operators.

(e.g., okara flour, spent-grain powder, fruit-pulp flours), sold B2B to bakeries, snack makers, and foodservice operators. Finished upcycled consumer goods : snacks, baking mixes, sauces and beverages that carry upcycled credentials for retail/DTC.

: snacks, baking mixes, sauces and beverages that carry upcycled credentials for retail/DTC. Co-products and intermediates: brewer’s spent grain, fruit pomace, seed cakes, and other by-products sold to ingredient processors or animal-feed/industrial buyers when not food-grade.

Because many upcycled exports are ingredient/intermediate flows (B2B), trade often appears in standard HS lines for flours, meal, or processed vegetable/fruit products rather than an “upcycled” HS code.

Market Scale & Statistics (Condensed)

Representative recent market estimates: ~USD 39–60 billion (2024 range across reports) with projections to roughly USD 90–120B by the early-to-mid 2030s, depending on CAGR assumptions. North America typically appears as the largest regional market by share.

Industry certification and scale signals: the Upcycled Food Association’s Upcycled Certified program now covers hundreds of products and dozens of companies, and certified products are estimated to have diverted hundreds of thousands of tonnes of food waste annually: a meaningful upstream volume that underpins tradeable ingredient supply.

Top Exporters & Origins (who supply upcycled ingredients and finished products)

United States / Canada (North America) : largest exporters of branded upcycled snacks and ingredient concentrates; many startups scale by exporting finished snacks or ingredient blends to EU and APAC specialty channels.

: largest exporters of branded upcycled snacks and ingredient concentrates; many startups scale by exporting finished snacks or ingredient blends to EU and APAC specialty channels. European Union (Netherlands, UK, Germany, Scandinavia) : strong in upcycled ingredients for bakery and confectionery (e.g., spent-grain flours, fruit pomace powders) and as a logistics/re-export hub for certified products.

: strong in upcycled ingredients for bakery and confectionery (e.g., spent-grain flours, fruit pomace powders) and as a logistics/re-export hub for certified products. Asia-Pacific (Thailand, Vietnam, China, Australia): growing exporters of tropical upcycled items (mango/pineapple pulp chips, coconut byproduct ingredients) and OEM contract manufacturing for global upcycled brands. APAC producers also increasingly supply regional processors with low-cost upcycled intermediates.

growing exporters of tropical upcycled items (mango/pineapple pulp chips, coconut byproduct ingredients) and OEM contract manufacturing for global upcycled brands. APAC producers also increasingly supply regional processors with low-cost upcycled intermediates. Specialist origins (Estonia, Netherlands, U.S. craft hubs): smaller countries with high startup density are notable exporters of niche upcycled finished goods (e.g., juice-pulp chips, spent-coffee products).

Top Importers/Demand Hubs

Europe (EU markets) : high demand for certified, traceable upcycled ingredients in bakery and snack reformulation; EU retailers actively list upcycled SKUs in premium and eco ranges.

: high demand for certified, traceable upcycled ingredients in bakery and snack reformulation; EU retailers actively list upcycled SKUs in premium and eco ranges. North America : strong retail and DTC demand sustains imports of unique upcycled finished goods and specialty ingredients.

: strong retail and DTC demand sustains imports of unique upcycled finished goods and specialty ingredients. Asia (Japan, South Korea, China premium channels): growing interest in sustainable specialty foods, with premium retailers and foodservice chains importing novel upcycled products.

Upcycled Food Products Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 7.7% Market Size in 2025 USD 63.80 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 68.71 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 124.39 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Have Questions? Let’s Talk—Schedule a Meeting with Our Insights Team: https://www.towardsfnb.com/schedule-meeting

Upcycled Food Products Market Segmental Analysis

Product Type Analysis

The snacks and ready-to-eat products segment led the upcycled food products market in 2024 due to the convenience offered by the segment to save the time and effort of consumers with hectic lifestyles. Recycled snacks and ready-to-eat food options allow consumers to munch on them wherever and whenever, which is helpful to save time and effort. These are also available in sustainable options, which are helpful to lower the carbon footprint of such companies and do their bit for the environment.

The nutritional supplements and protein powders segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to high demand for upcycled food, beverages, and plant-based protein options. Hence, nutritional supplement companies today ensure to use peels from fruits and vegetables, spent grains, and seed pressings, for the manufacturing of nutritional and upcycled protein, fueling the growth of the market along with maintaining sustainability. Higher demand for functional, healthier, and sustainable beverage options in the form of smoothie and energy drinks is also helpful for the growth of the upcycling industry.

Source Ingredient Analysis

The fruits and vegetables segment led the upcycled food products market in 2024, as the segment produces a huge amount of waste in the form of peels, stems, and flawed parts that can be recycled for the formation of various other by-products. These waste portions are rich in fiber, minerals, and other nutrients. Hence, the upcycling of such a portion helps to fuel the upcycling industry.

The others (oilseed cakes, nutshells, legume husks) segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to the versatility of the segment. The husks, nutshells, and oilseed cakes can be used for different purposes in different domains, which is helpful for the growth of the market. They are also rich in protein, fiber, and many other essential nutrients. Hence, it also helps to improve the circular economy, further fueling the growth of the market. By-products of cereals and grains are also rich in various essential nutrients, further fueling the growth of the industry.

Process Type Analysis

The reprocessing and dehydration segment led the upcycled food products market in 2024 due to the segment’s versatile, cost-effective, and efficient approach. The method allows manufacturers to upcycle different types of waste and manufacture different types of by-products. The method also helps to enhance the shelf life of such by-products, further helpful for the market’s growth. The segment also has a wide market appeal due to its versatility, allowing for the enhancement of the growth of the recycling industry.

The powdering and concentration segment is observed to grow in the expected timeframe, as the procedure involves lowering the moisture level of wastes for the manufacturing of by-products. It helps to enhance the shelf life of products and also ensures they do not need a refrigerated environment for storage. It helps to lower the logistical expenses, which is helpful for the market’s growth. Powders and concentrates are also helpful for industries like food and drink, cosmetics, and nutraceuticals. The procedure also helps to maintain the taste and texture of the by-products to make them more appealing.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment led the upcycled food products market in 2024 due to multiple advantageous points, such as the availability of different types of by-products from different domains, easy access to consumers to such products, organization of products as per their categories, and many similar points. Hence, such factors easily help to enhance the rate of by-product purchasing. Consumers can easily browse through multiple other options for smart and effective shopping.

The online retail segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future due to the convenience provided by the platform to consumers to shop from their homes. Consumers can also browse through the detailed information provided by the brands about the sustainability maintained and the procedure followed for the manufacturing of their by-products. Hence, the segment has a major contribution to the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

End User Analysis

The household consumers segment led the upcycled food products market in 2024 due to increasing awareness and importance of recycling and sustainability. The segment involves the recycling of fruit and vegetable peels and waste, and many other forms of kitchen waste. These are equally nutritious and healthy, and further helpful for the market’s growth.

The nutraceutical and functional food companies segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period as the segment can obtain the required essentials, such as bioactive compounds, proteins, and fibers, from food byproducts. Such actions help to fuel the growth of the upcycled food products market in the foreseeable period. It also helps to enhance the consumer demand for sustainable byproducts. Hence, the food and beverage industry has a major role in the market’s growth as it provides sustainable and healthy options, along with its contribution to the circular economy.

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:

Tea Market : The global tea market size is projected to expand from USD 30.25 billion in 2025 to USD 54.68 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034

: The global size is projected to expand from USD 30.25 billion in 2025 to USD 54.68 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034 Beverage Packaging Market: The global beverage packaging market size is projected to reach USD 271.80 billion by 2034, growing from USD 173.71 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to reach USD 271.80 billion by 2034, growing from USD 173.71 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Gluten Free Food Market: The global gluten free food market size increasing from USD 14.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to surpass USD 33.59 billion by 2034, with a projected CAGR of 10% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size increasing from USD 14.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to surpass USD 33.59 billion by 2034, with a projected CAGR of 10% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Canned Wines Market: The global canned wines market size is expected to increase from USD 127.88 million in 2025 to USD 332.46 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is expected to increase from USD 127.88 million in 2025 to USD 332.46 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Plant-Based Protein Market: The global plant-based protein market size is projected to expand from USD 20.33 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 43.07 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to expand from USD 20.33 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 43.07 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Bakery Product Market : The global bakery product market size is rising from USD 507.46 billion in 2025 to USD 821.62 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

: The global size is rising from USD 507.46 billion in 2025 to USD 821.62 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Coconut Products Market: The global coconut products market size is expected to climb from USD 14.18 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 33.71 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast from 2025 to 2034.

The global is expected to climb from USD 14.18 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 33.71 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast from 2025 to 2034. Pet Food Market: The global pet food market size is expected to increase from USD 113.02 billion in 2025 to USD 167.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2025 to 2034.

The global is expected to increase from USD 113.02 billion in 2025 to USD 167.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2025 to 2034. Organic Food Market: The global organic food market size is expected to grow from USD 253.96 billion in 2025 to USD 660.25 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.20% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Top Companies in the Upcycled Food Products Market

Blue Stripes Urban Cacao – Blue Stripes Urban Cacao creates upcycled food products by utilizing the entire cacao fruit, including the shell and pulp, to make nutritious snacks, beverages, and powders. The company focuses on sustainable cacao sourcing and zero-waste production while promoting cacao as a superfood ingredient.

– Blue Stripes Urban Cacao creates upcycled food products by utilizing the entire cacao fruit, including the shell and pulp, to make nutritious snacks, beverages, and powders. The company focuses on sustainable cacao sourcing and zero-waste production while promoting cacao as a superfood ingredient. Matriark Foods – Matriark Foods upcycles farm surplus and vegetable byproducts into healthy, shelf-stable soups, broths, and sauces. The company partners with farms and foodservice providers to reduce food waste and promote sustainable, large-scale solutions for institutional kitchens and retailers.

– Matriark Foods upcycles farm surplus and vegetable byproducts into healthy, shelf-stable soups, broths, and sauces. The company partners with farms and foodservice providers to reduce food waste and promote sustainable, large-scale solutions for institutional kitchens and retailers. Toast Ale – Toast Ale brews craft beer using surplus fresh bread that would otherwise go to waste. The company’s circular production model reduces food waste and carbon emissions, with profits directed toward environmental charities and food waste reduction initiatives.

– Toast Ale brews craft beer using surplus fresh bread that would otherwise go to waste. The company’s circular production model reduces food waste and carbon emissions, with profits directed toward environmental charities and food waste reduction initiatives. GoodSport Nutrition – GoodSport Nutrition produces a natural sports drink made from upcycled dairy permeate, a byproduct of milk processing. The beverage provides electrolytes and carbohydrates for hydration, demonstrating a sustainable use of dairy industry byproducts.

– GoodSport Nutrition produces a natural sports drink made from upcycled dairy permeate, a byproduct of milk processing. The beverage provides electrolytes and carbohydrates for hydration, demonstrating a sustainable use of dairy industry byproducts. Wtrmln Wtr – Wtrmln Wtr uses blemished or surplus watermelons that don’t meet retail aesthetic standards to produce cold-pressed watermelon juice. The company’s model supports food waste reduction while delivering a natural, nutrient-rich beverage with no artificial additives.

– Wtrmln Wtr uses blemished or surplus watermelons that don’t meet retail aesthetic standards to produce cold-pressed watermelon juice. The company’s model supports food waste reduction while delivering a natural, nutrient-rich beverage with no artificial additives. Planetarians – Planetarians develops high-protein, high-fiber food ingredients from upcycled byproducts such as sunflower meal and defatted seeds. Its sustainable ingredient innovation supports the production of plant-based meat and functional snacks while reducing agricultural waste.

– Planetarians develops high-protein, high-fiber food ingredients from upcycled byproducts such as sunflower meal and defatted seeds. Its sustainable ingredient innovation supports the production of plant-based meat and functional snacks while reducing agricultural waste. Imperfect Foods – Imperfect Foods operates a direct-to-consumer platform that sells imperfect or surplus produce and pantry items that would otherwise go to waste. The company’s upcycled product lines include snacks, soups, and sauces made from rescued ingredients.

– Imperfect Foods operates a direct-to-consumer platform that sells imperfect or surplus produce and pantry items that would otherwise go to waste. The company’s upcycled product lines include snacks, soups, and sauces made from rescued ingredients. Cirkulär Food Co. – Cirkulär Food Co. produces snacks and ingredients from upcycled fruits, vegetables, and grains sourced from food manufacturing byproducts. The company emphasizes a circular food economy and collaborates with partners to minimize waste in the supply chain.

– Cirkulär Food Co. produces snacks and ingredients from upcycled fruits, vegetables, and grains sourced from food manufacturing byproducts. The company emphasizes a circular food economy and collaborates with partners to minimize waste in the supply chain. Kellogg’s – Kellogg’s incorporates upcycling initiatives through its sustainability and product innovation programs. The company repurposes cereal byproducts and imperfect grains into snack and ingredient formulations, aligning with its broader zero-waste and carbon reduction goals.

– Kellogg’s incorporates upcycling initiatives through its sustainability and product innovation programs. The company repurposes cereal byproducts and imperfect grains into snack and ingredient formulations, aligning with its broader zero-waste and carbon reduction goals. Danone – Danone integrates upcycling within its dairy and plant-based divisions by transforming byproducts such as whey and fruit pulp into functional beverages, snacks, and fortified ingredients. The company’s initiatives contribute to its circular packaging and sustainable sourcing strategies.

– Danone integrates upcycling within its dairy and plant-based divisions by transforming byproducts such as whey and fruit pulp into functional beverages, snacks, and fortified ingredients. The company’s initiatives contribute to its circular packaging and sustainable sourcing strategies. Nestlé – Nestlé incorporates upcycled ingredients across its food and beverage portfolio, including the use of coffee fruit, cocoa pulp, and dairy byproducts. The company’s focus on regenerative agriculture and food waste reduction aligns with its long-term sustainability roadmap.

– Nestlé incorporates upcycled ingredients across its food and beverage portfolio, including the use of coffee fruit, cocoa pulp, and dairy byproducts. The company’s focus on regenerative agriculture and food waste reduction aligns with its long-term sustainability roadmap. Outcast Foods – Outcast Foods upcycles surplus fruits and vegetables into nutrient-dense powders and ingredients for use in beverages, snacks, and supplements. Its drying and preservation technology enables food waste reduction while maintaining high nutritional value.

– Outcast Foods upcycles surplus fruits and vegetables into nutrient-dense powders and ingredients for use in beverages, snacks, and supplements. Its drying and preservation technology enables food waste reduction while maintaining high nutritional value. Spare Snacks – Spare Snacks produces fruit and vegetable chips made from upcycled produce that would otherwise be discarded due to shape or size imperfections. The company focuses on local sourcing and reducing waste in the fresh produce supply chain.

– Spare Snacks produces fruit and vegetable chips made from upcycled produce that would otherwise be discarded due to shape or size imperfections. The company focuses on local sourcing and reducing waste in the fresh produce supply chain. Pulp Pantry – Pulp Pantry transforms leftover juice pulp into nutrient-rich chips and snacks high in fiber and micronutrients. The company’s products highlight the environmental and nutritional benefits of upcycling juice industry byproducts.

– Pulp Pantry transforms leftover juice pulp into nutrient-rich chips and snacks high in fiber and micronutrients. The company’s products highlight the environmental and nutritional benefits of upcycling juice industry byproducts. Rescue Chocolate – Rescue Chocolate creates premium chocolate products using upcycled and ethically sourced ingredients. The company donates profits to animal rescue organizations and emphasizes sustainable, zero-waste production in its confectionery operations.



Segment Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Snacks & Ready-to-Eat (RTE) Products

Beverages (Juices, Smoothies, Functional Drinks)

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Dairy & Dairy Alternatives

Nutritional Supplements & Protein Powders

Condiments, Sauces & Spreads

Others (Pet Food, Baby Food, Packaged Meals)



By Source Ingredient

Fruits & Vegetables (Peels, Pulp, Reject Produce)

Cereals & Grains (Brewers’ Spent Grain, Rice Bran, Wheat Germ)

Roots & Tubers (Potato Peel, Cassava Waste)

Dairy By-products (Whey, Skim Milk Solids)

Meat & Seafood By-products

Coffee & Cocoa Waste

Others (Oilseed Cakes, Nut Shells, Legume Husks)



By Process Type

Reprocessing & Dehydration

Fermentation & Biotransformation

Extrusion & Baking

Cold-Pressing & Juicing

Powdering & Concentration

Others (Chemical Extraction, Purification)

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online Retail (E-commerce Platforms & D2C Brands)

Health & Organic Food Stores

Foodservice & HoReCa Channels

Others (Farmers’ Markets, Specialty Stores)



By End User

Household Consumers

Food & Beverage Manufacturers

Foodservice Operators

Nutraceutical & Functional Food Companies

Pet Food Producers



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/checkout/5898

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Unlock expert insights, custom research, and premium support with the Towards FnB Annual Membership. For USD 495/month (billed annually), get full access to exclusive F&B market data and personalized guidance. It’s your strategic edge in the food and beverage industry: https://www.towardsfnb.com/get-an-annual-membership

About Us

Towards FnB is a global consulting firm specializing in the food and beverage industry, providing innovative solutions and expert guidance to elevate businesses. With an in-depth understanding of the dynamic F&B sector, we deliver customized market analysis and strategic insights. Our team of seasoned professionals is committed to empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, ensuring they stay ahead of market trends. Partner with us as we redefine success in the rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape, and together, we’ll navigate this transformative journey.

Web: https://www.towardsfnb.com/

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Chemical and Materials| Nova One Advisor | Food Beverage Strategies | FnB Market Pulse | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium| Twitter

Discover More Market Trends and Insights from Towards FnB:

➡️Beverage Flavors Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/beverage-flavors-market

➡️Salt Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/salt-market

➡️Probiotic Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/probiotic-food-market

➡️Protein Bar Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/protein-bar-market

➡️Gluten-Free Bakery Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/gluten-free-bakery-market

➡️Europe Nutraceuticals Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/europe-nutraceuticals-market

➡️Canned Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/canned-food-market

➡️Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/non-alcoholic-beverages-market

➡️Dry Fruit Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/dry-fruit-market

➡️Frozen Meat Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/frozen-meat-market

➡️Fish Oil Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/fish-oil-market

➡️Soft Drink Concentrates Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/soft-drink-concentrates-market