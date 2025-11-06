Tejon Ranch Co. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

TEJON RANCH, Calif., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tejon Ranch Co., or the Company, (NYSE:TRC), a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company, today announced financial results for the three and nine-months ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Highlights

GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2025 was $1.7 million, or net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $0.06. In the third quarter of 2024, the Company reported net loss attributable to common stockholders of $1.8 million, or net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $0.07. This represents a positive change of $3.5 million in net income and an improvement of $0.13 per share compared to the same quarter last year.

Revenues and other income, including equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures, for the third quarter of 2025 were $14.7 million, compared with $14.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 reflecting relatively consistent quarterly performance year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $5.3 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared with $5.6 million for the same period in 2024.

TRCC industrial portfolio, through the Company's joint venture partnerships, consists of 2.8 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) and is 100% leased.

The Company’s first residential community, Terra Vista at Tejon, located within the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC), is advancing on schedule, with absorption and leasing activity meeting expectations. As of September 30, 2025, 55% of the 180 delivered units were leased. The project will eventually include a total of 228 residential units.

Farming segment revenues were $4.3 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 34%, from $3.2 million for the same period in 2024.

In October, the Company reduced its workforce by approximately 20%, resulting in an estimated annual savings of $2.0 million across all segments, including corporate general and administrative expenses.





Executive Summary

“We had a strong quarter, driven by a rebound in farming and steady results across our core operating segments,” said Matthew Walker, president and CEO of Tejon Ranch Company. “Farming delivered an approximately $2 million positive variance from the prior year, helping year-to-date earnings recover.

“As part of our comprehensive review of cost structure and capital allocation, we’ve taken decisive steps to reduce expenses, including a 20 percent reduction in our workforce. This difficult but necessary decision, which will result in $2 million in annualized savings, reflects a disciplined shift. The goal is simple: to operate leaner, invest efficiently and generate more cash from the assets we already control.

“Looking forward, Tejon’s location at the crossroads of California remains its enduring advantage. Every day, goods, energy and people move across our land. That activity fuels steady, recurring income. As we continue lease-up at Terra Vista and with the opening of the Hard Rock Tejon Casino next week, we expect organic growth in traffic and activity that will lift results across the Ranch.

“While the quarter was promising, I want to be clear. The Company is not yet where it needs to be, and we must continue to improve. I look forward to communicating additional changes that will continue to strengthen the organization and its ability to deliver results to our shareholders.”

Year-to-Date Financial Results

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first nine months of 2025 was $1.5 million, or net loss per share attributed to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $0.06, compared with net loss attributable to common stockholders of $1.8 million, or net loss per share attributed to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $0.07, for the first nine months of 2024. The primary factor driving this $0.3 million improvement in net income (loss) was the recognition of $595,000 of additional gross margin following the fulfillment of the performance obligation related to the Nestlé land sale that occurred in 2022. Net increases in our agricultural operations also contributed, with almond and wine grape revenues increasing by $1,169,000 and $1,147,000, respectively. Additionally, expenses in the Real Estate – Resort/Residential segment decreased by $1,308,000, the decrease was primarily attributable to additional expenses of $1,250,000 in 2024 related to professional service fees and planning costs related to capital efforts tied to the Company's master planned communities. These positive effects were partially offset by decreased revenues from the mineral resources segment totaling $410,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as well as $3,399,000 of additional expenses related to contested board election and proxy defense efforts in Spring of 2025..

Revenues and other income, for the first nine months of 2025, including equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures, totaled $35.4 million, compared with $33.2 million for the first nine months of 2024. Factors impacting the year-to-date results include: Real estate commercial/industrial segment experienced an increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2025. Revenues for this segment were $11.0 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 29%, from $8.5 million for the first nine months of 2024. The primary factor driving this change was the recognition in land sales revenue for $2,373,000, following the Company's fulfillment of the performance obligation related to the Nestle land sale that occurred in 2022. Farming segment revenues were $6.5 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 53%, from $4.2 million for the first nine months of 2024. The increase was primarily attributed to an increase of $1,169,000 in almond crop revenues in the current period, in addition to higher wine grape sales of $1,147,000. Approximately 1,310,000 pounds of almonds were sold during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, whereas 1,045,000 pounds of almond were sold in the comparable period in 2024. Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures decreased by $1.3 million compared with the prior year period, mainly attributed to the reduction in equity in earnings recorded for the TA/Petro joint venture.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $13.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $12.9 million for the same period in 2024.



Tejon Ranch Co. provides Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, because management believes it offers additional information for monitoring the Company's cash flow performance. A table providing a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure, as well as an explanation of, and important disclosures about, this non-GAAP measure, is included in the tables at the end of this press release.

Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Update

Leasing and occupancy updates as of September 30, 2025: TRCC industrial portfolio, through the Company's joint venture partnerships, consists of 2.8 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) and is 100% leased. TRCC commercial/retail portfolio, wholly owned and through joint venture partnerships, consists of 620,907 square feet of GLA and is 95% occupied. In total, TRCC comprises 7.1 million square feet of GLA. Outlets at Tejon maintained strong performance with 90% occupancy as of September 30, 2025.

The Company's Terra Vista at Tejon multifamily community located within TRCC continues its lease-up on plan. As of September 30, 2025, 55% of the 180 delivered units were leased. The project will eventually include a total of 228 residential units.

In July, 2025, Nestlé USA completed the construction of a new, state-of-the-art distribution facility on the east side of TRCC. The project, led by Nestlé, spans more than 700,000 square feet.



Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2025, total capitalization, including pro rata share (PRS) of unconsolidated joint venture debt, was approximately $631.6 million, consisting of an equity market capitalization of $429.7 million and $201.9 million of debt, and our debt to total capitalization was 32.0%. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and securities totaling approximately $21.0 million and $68.1 million available on its line of credit, for total liquidity of $89.1 million. The ratio of total debt including pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture debt, net of cash and securities including pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture cash, of $166.7 million, to trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA of $24.3 million was 6.9x using non-GAAP measures.



2025 Outlook:

The Company will continue to strategically pursue commercial/industrial development, multi-family development, leasing, sales, and investment activities across TRCC, including its joint ventures developments. The Company also remains committed to making disciplined capital investments to advance its residential projects, Mountain Village at Tejon Ranch, Centennial at Tejon Ranch and Grapevine at Tejon Ranch, with a focus on achieving critical entitlements, planning milestones, and value-enhancing activities that support long-term growth.

California continues to be one of the most highly regulated states for real estate development, and, as such, natural delays, including those resulting from litigation, remain a reasonable expectation. Accordingly, over the next several years, the Company anticipates that net income to fluctuate from year-to-year, driven by the timing of land sales, leasing activity within its industrial development, commodity price movements, and production levels from its farming and mineral resources segments, and the timing of land sales and leasing of land within its industrial developments.

Water sales opportunities in 2025 continue to be influenced by overall hydrologic conditions in Northern California and State Water Project (SWP) allocations. Following a third consecutive year of above-average snowpack levels, the current SWP allocation remains at 50% of contract amounts, which limited additional water sales opportunities this year.

On July 10, 2025, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its Objective Forecast for the 2025 California almond crop, projecting total production of 3.0 billion pounds. This represented a 7% increase from the USDA's Subjective Forecast issued on May 12, 2025, and a 10% increase over the 2024 crop of 2.73 billion pounds. Despite the larger crop outlook, almond pricing has strengthened in recent weeks, supporting a more favorable market environment.

All farming operations were completed for the season, with yields generally consistent with expectations and in line with historical averages. Pistachios were in an up-bearing year, yielding approximately 2.7 million pounds compared to no harvest in the prior season, reflecting the crop’s natural alternate bearing cycle. Almond production remained relatively stable year over year, with 2.6 million pounds harvested compared to 2.9 million pounds previously, demonstrating consistent orchard performance. Wine grape yields improved notably, increasing from 8 tons last year to 12 tons this season, benefiting from favorable growing conditions and improved vineyard management practices. Overall, this year’s results underscore a positive trend in orchard recovery and productivity across key crops.

While year-to-year results may fluctuate due to these external factors, the Company remains focused on long-term value creation. With a strong asset base, a disciplined investment strategy, and a clear development roadmap, the Company believes it is well-positioned to navigate near-term challenges and continue advancing its strategic priorities.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Generally speaking, any statement not based upon historical fact is a forward-looking statement. In particular, statements regarding the Company’s business plans, strategies, prospects, objectives, milestones, future operating results, financial condition, expectations regarding capital allocation, cost savings, entitlement and development timelines, partnerships, regulatory reforms, and other future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations and beliefs about future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and speak only as of the date of this report.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “target,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “likely,” “improve,” “commit,” and similar expressions, as well as discussions of strategy, objectives, and intentions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors - many of which are beyond the Company’s control - that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to, market, economic, geopolitical and weather conditions; the availability and cost of financing for land development and other activities; competition; commodity prices and agricultural yields; success in obtaining and maintaining governmental entitlements and permits; the timing and outcome of regulatory or litigation processes; demand for commercial, industrial, residential, and retail real estate; and other risks inherent in real estate and agricultural operations.

No assurance can be given that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Financial tables follow)





TEJON RANCH CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,571 $ 39,267 Marketable securities - available-for-sale 17,473 14,441 Accounts receivable 5,075 7,916 Inventories 8,230 3,972 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,203 3,806 Total current assets 36,552 69,402 Real estate and improvements - held for lease, net 59,679 16,253 Real estate development (includes $127,120 at September 30, 2025 and $124,136 at December 31, 2024, attributable to CFL) 370,514 377,905 Property and equipment, net 59,368 56,387 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 33,754 28,980 Net investment in water assets 63,847 55,091 Other assets 5,873 3,980 TOTAL ASSETS $ 629,587 $ 607,998 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 6,613 $ 9,085 Accrued liabilities and other 4,153 5,549 Deferred income 2,968 2,162 Total current liabilities 13,734 16,796 Revolving line of credit 91,942 66,942 Long-term deferred gains 10,851 11,447 Deferred tax liability 9,028 9,059 Other liabilities 15,442 14,798 Total liabilities 140,997 119,042 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Tejon Ranch Co. stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.50 par value per share: Authorized shares - 50,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares - 26,893,955 at September 30, 2025 and 26,822,768 at December 31, 2024 13,447 13,412 Additional paid-in capital 349,604 348,497 Accumulated other comprehensive income 87 87 Retained earnings 110,092 111,598 Total Tejon Ranch Co. stockholders’ equity 473,230 473,594 Non-controlling interest 15,360 15,362 Total equity 488,590 488,956 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 629,587 $ 607,998





TEJON RANCH CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Real estate - commercial/industrial $ 3,124 $ 3,002 $ 10,985 $ 8,497 Mineral resources 3,172 3,166 7,277 7,687 Farming 4,335 3,242 6,498 4,249 Ranch operations 1,338 1,446 3,725 3,518 Total revenues 11,969 10,856 28,485 23,951 Costs and expenses: Real estate - commercial/industrial 2,148 2,088 7,531 6,005 Real estate - resort/residential 318 328 1,008 2,316 Mineral resources 2,121 1,812 4,996 5,043 Farming 5,362 6,252 9,407 9,406 Ranch operations 1,176 1,223 3,784 3,711 Corporate expenses 2,868 2,945 12,004 8,794 Total costs and expenses 13,993 14,648 38,730 35,275 Operating loss (2,024 ) (3,792 ) (10,245 ) (11,324 ) Other income: Investment income 177 528 749 1,843 Other loss, net (9 ) (69 ) (89 ) (210 ) Total other income, net 168 459 660 1,633 Loss before equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures and income tax benefit (1,856 ) (3,333 ) (9,585 ) (9,691 ) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures, net 2,555 3,329 6,268 7,611 Income (loss) before income tax benefit 699 (4 ) (3,317 ) (2,080 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (972 ) 1,832 (1,809 ) (286 ) Net income (loss) 1,671 (1,836 ) (1,508 ) (1,794 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 1 — (2 ) (1 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 1,670 $ (1,836 ) $ (1,506 ) $ (1,793 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.06 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.07 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.07 )





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes references to the Company’s non-GAAP financial measure “EBITDA.” EBITDA represents the Company's share of consolidated net income in accordance with GAAP, before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, plus the allocable portion of EBITDA of unconsolidated joint ventures accounted for under the equity method of accounting based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is used by the Company and others as a supplemental measure of performance. Tejon Ranch also uses Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance of the Company's core operations, for financial and operational decision making, and as a supplemental or additional means of evaluating period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA, excluding stock compensation expense. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA provides investors relevant and useful information because it permits investors to view income from operations on an unlevered basis before the effects of taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock compensation expense. By excluding interest expense and income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA allow investors to measure the Company's performance independent of its capital structure and indebtedness and, therefore, allow for a more meaningful comparison of the Company's performance to that of other companies, both in the real estate industry and in other industries. The Company believes that excluding charges related to share-based compensation facilitates a comparison of its operations across periods and among other companies without the variances caused by different valuation methodologies, the volatility of the expense (which depends on market forces outside the Company's control), and the assumptions and the variety of award types that a company can use. In addition, the Company excludes other items impacting comparability to provide a clearer understanding of its core operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as measures of the Company's performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect Tejon Ranch's historical cash expenditures or future cash requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are relevant and widely used measures of performance, they do not represent net income or cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP, and they should not be considered as alternatives to those indicators in evaluating performance or liquidity. Further, the Company's computation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies.

The Company uses Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate its capital structure and ability to service its debt. Management believes this ratio provides useful insight into leverage trends and capital efficiency. Net debt includes TRC debt and the Company’s pro rata share of debt held at unconsolidated joint ventures, offset by consolidated and pro rata cash. Adjusted EBITDA is used as a proxy for core operating performance. A reconciliation is provided below.

Adjusted Farming EBITDA before fixed water obligations is not a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company defines Adjusted Farming EBITDA before fixed water obligations as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, further adjusted to exclude non-recurring items such as gains or losses on asset sales, impairments, share-based compensation, and other non-cash charges, and before deducting the Company’s fixed water obligations. Management uses this measure to evaluate the core operating performance of its farming operations and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons by isolating the impact of variable farming costs from the fixed water infrastructure costs. The Company believes this measure provides investors with additional insight into the underlying cash flow potential of its agricultural operations. A reconciliation of Adjusted Farming EBITDA before fixed water obligations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, Operating loss from farming, is provided below.





TEJON RANCH CO.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 1,671 $ (1,836 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 1 — Interest, net Consolidated (177 ) (528 ) Our share of interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 1,539 1,532 Total interest, net 1,362 1,004 Income tax (benefit) provision (972 ) 1,832 Depreciation and amortization: Consolidated 1,690 1,216 Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 1,666 1,695 Total depreciation and amortization 3,356 2,911 EBITDA 5,416 3,911 Stock compensation expense (133 ) 1,732 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,283 $ 5,643





Nine Months Ended September 30, TTM* Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 Net income (loss) $ (1,508 ) $ (1,794 ) $ 2,974 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (2 ) (1 ) (3 ) Interest, net Consolidated (749 ) (1,843 ) (1,179 ) Our share of interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 4,473 4,625 6,013 Total interest, net 3,724 2,782 4,834 Income tax (benefit) provision (1,809 ) (286 ) (547 ) Depreciation and amortization: Consolidated 3,800 3,137 5,548 Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 5,098 4,989 6,862 Total depreciation and amortization 8,898 8,126 12,410 EBITDA 9,307 8,829 19,674 Stock compensation expense 1,157 4,086 1,253 Items impacting comparability: Shareholder activism expense1 3,399 — 3,399 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,863 $ 12,915 $ 24,326 1Represents advisory fees related to shareholder activism matters. *Trailing Twelve Month (TTM)

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted TTM EBITDA

TTM EBITDA Ended September 30, 2025 ($ in thousands) Commercial

Real Estate Farming Mineral

Resources Ranch

Operations Residential

Real Estate Corporate Tejon PRS of

UJV Grand Total Net (loss) income $ 5,604 $ (1,378 ) $ 2,799 $ 465 $ (1,307 ) $ (12,747 ) $ 9,538 $ 2,974 Net (loss) income attributed to non-controlling interest — — — — — (3 ) — (3 ) Interest, net Consolidated interest income — — — — — (1,179 ) — (1,179 ) Our share of interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures — — — — — — 6,013 6,013 Total interest, net — — — — — (1,179 ) 6,013 4,834 Income tax (benefit) expense — — — — — (547 ) — (547 ) Depreciation and amortization Consolidated 845 2,551 1,375 383 39 355 — 5,548 Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures — — — — — — 6,862 6,862 Total depreciation and amortization 845 2,551 1,375 383 39 355 6,862 12,410 EBITDA 6,449 1,173 4,174 848 (1,268 ) (14,115 ) 22,413 19,674 Stock compensation expense 111 139 49 30 428 496 — 1,253 Items impacting comparability: Shareholder activism expense1 — — — — — 3,399 — 3,399 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,560 $ 1,312 $ 4,223 $ 878 $ (840 ) $ (10,220 ) $ 22,413 $ 24,326 1Represents advisory fees related to shareholder activism matters.

Quarterly information is not indicative of full year results due to seasonality.

TTM EBITDA Ended September 30, 2024 ($ in thousands) Commercial

Real Estate Farming Mineral

Resources Ranch

Operations Residential

Real Estate Corporate Tejon PRS of

UJV Grand Total Net (loss) income $ 3,008 $ (5,672 ) $ 3,844 $ (249 ) $ (2,765 ) $ (8,255 ) $ 9,863 $ (226 ) Net (loss) income attributed to non-controlling interest — — — — — 2 — 2 Interest, net Consolidated interest income — — — — — (2,625 ) — (2,625 ) Our share of interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures — — — — — — 5,888 5,888 Total interest, net — — — — — (2,625 ) 5,888 3,263 Income tax (benefit) expense — — — — — (1,582 ) — (1,582 ) Depreciation and amortization Consolidated 459 2,196 1,374 381 40 490 — 4,940 Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures — — — — — — 6,402 6,402 Total depreciation and amortization 459 2,196 1,374 381 40 490 6,402 11,342 EBITDA 3,467 (3,476 ) 5,218 132 (2,725 ) (11,974 ) 22,153 12,795 Stock compensation expense 93 157 51 (36 ) 516 4,188 — 4,969 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,467 $ (3,476 ) $ 5,218 $ 132 $ (2,725 ) $ (7,005 ) $ 22,153 $ 17,764

Quarterly information is not indicative of full year results due to seasonality.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Farming EBITDA before Fixed Water Obligations

(Unaudited)

The Company evaluates the performance of its farming operations using Adjusted Farming EBITDA before fixed water obligations, a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure provides a meaningful representation of the underlying profitability and cash flow potential of its agricultural operations by excluding both non-operating items and the fixed water obligation, which represents a non-controllable infrastructure cost incurred regardless of the level of farming activity in this segment.

The fixed water obligations reflects the Company’s allocated share of infrastructure and financing costs associated with the transmission and delivery of water to the Company’s property. These obligations primarily consist of annual assessments levied to repay bonds issued by the State of California to finance the construction and on-going maintenance of the state water project system and local water districts water systems. The landowners who holding water rights, including the Company, are responsible for repaying these bonds through fixed annual payments.

Unlike variable water costs which are included in farming expenses, management views the fixed water obligation as an infrastructure cost that supports long-term access to water resources, rather than an essential operating cost of farming. Accordingly, Adjusted Farming EBITDA before fixed water obligations allows management and investors to evaluate the operating performance of the Company’s farming segment independent of the fixed costs associated with water infrastructure.

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Farming Segment 2025 2024 2025 2024 Farming revenues $ 4,335 $ 3,242 $ 6,498 $ 4,249 Farming expenses 5,362 6,252 9,407 9,406 Operating loss from farming (1,027 ) (3,010 ) (2,909 ) (5,157 ) Depreciation 768 573 1,447 1,215 Stock compensation expense 28 36 99 111 Adjusted EBITDA (231 ) (2,401 ) (1,363 ) (3,831 ) Fixed Water Obligations 656 606 2,172 2,159 Adjusted Farming EBITDA before Fixed Water Obligations $ 425 $ (1,795 ) $ 809 $ (1,672 )





Summary of Outstanding Debt as of September 30, 2025

(Unaudited)

Entity/Borrowing ($ in thousands) Amount % Share PRS Debt Revolving line-of-credit $ 91,942 100 % $ 91,942 Petro Travel Plaza Holdings, LLC 11,221 60 % 6,733 TRCC/Rock Outlet Center, LLC 20,271 50 % 10,136 TRC-MRC 1, LLC 20,943 50 % 10,472 TRC-MRC 2, LLC 20,684 50 % 10,342 TRC-MRC 3, LLC 32,017 50 % 16,009 TRC-MRC 4, LLC 60,211 50 % 30,106 TRC-MRC 5, LLC 52,222 50 % 26,111 Total $ 309,511 $ 201,851





Capitalization and Debt Ratios

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2025 Period End Share Price $ 15.98 Outstanding Shares 26,893,955 Market Cap as of Reporting Date $ 429,750 Total Debt including PRS Unconsolidated Joint Venture Debt $ 201,851 Total Capitalization $ 631,601 Debt to total capitalization 32.0 % Net debt, including PRS unconsolidated joint venture debt, to TTM adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 6.9





Earnings Per Share (EPS) and Share Data

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Basic earnings per share $ 0.06 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.07 ) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.06 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.07 ) Book value per common share $ 17.60 $ 17.54 $ 17.60 $ 17.66 $ 17.47 Weighted average shares 26,890,979 26,878,658 26,852,573 26,821,449 26,814,051 Weighted average diluted shares 26,939,860 26,878,658 26,852,573 26,829,344 26,814,051





Non-GAAP Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations ($ in thousands) September 30, 2025 Debt Pro Rata Share of JV Debt $ 109,909 TRC Debt 91,942 Total Adjusted Debt (Non-GAAP) $ 201,851 Cash and Marketable Securities Pro Rata Share of JV Cash and Marketable Securities $ 14,077 TRC Cash and Marketable Securities 21,044 Total Adjusted Cash and Marketable Securities (Non-GAAP) $ 35,121 Net Debt (Non-GAAP) Total Adjusted Debt (Non-GAAP) $ 201,851 Less: Total Adjusted Cash and Marketable Securities (Non-GAAP) (35,121 ) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) $ 166,730 TTM Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 24,326 Net Debt / TTM Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 6.9





