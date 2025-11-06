CampDoc and Daxko Announce Integration to Bring Seamless Camp Management to Athletic Clubs and Recreation Facilities

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CampDoc , the leading electronic health record system for camps, announced a new integration with Daxko , giving athletic clubs, tennis facilities, fitness centers, and multi-site organizations a connected way to manage both year-round operations and seasonal youth programs.

Through this integration, clubs can now bring CampDoc’s industry-leading camp management tools directly into the Daxko Club Automation ecosystem. The integration marks the first camp-focused solution available to Daxko Club Automation customers, bridging a critical gap for organizations that serve kids and families year-round.

"Camps are an important part of how clubs engage families, but until now many organizations have had to patch together solutions that weren’t designed for youth programming," said Michael Ambrose, Founder and CEO at CampDoc. "By partnering with Daxko Club Automation, we’re making it simple for clubs to deliver safe, organized, and family-friendly camp experiences alongside their core operations."

Benefits of the integration include:

Connected data flow between Daxko Club Automation and CampDoc, eliminating duplicate entry.

Simplified workflows for staff, reducing manual tasks and saving time.

Streamlined parent experience, with secure online health forms, waivers, and reminders in one place.

Support for single-site and multi-location organizations, ensuring consistency across programs.

"This integration reflects our commitment to helping clubs scale and serve their communities more effectively," said Wendy White, Chief Marketing and Partner Officer, Daxko. "By connecting Daxko Club Automation with CampDoc, we’re empowering organizations to expand their offerings without adding administrative burden, ensuring staff can focus on members and campers alike."

Athletic clubs and fitness centers interested in exploring the CampDoc and Club Automation integration can visit www.campdoc.com or www.clubautomation.com for more information.

About DocNetwork

CampDoc and SchoolDoc offer the most comprehensive Electronic Health Record (EHR) solution to help ensure the health and safety of children while they are away from home. DocNetwork is trusted by over 1,250 programs across all 50 states and internationally, including traditional day and residential camps, aquariums, museums, zoos, YMCAs, JCCs, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, parks and recreation facilities, colleges and universities, and K-12 public, private, and charter schools. For more information about DocNetwork and web-based health management, please visit www.campdoc.com , www.schooldoc.com , or call 734-619-8300.

About Daxko

Daxko powers the world’s leading fitness and wellness organizations, providing innovative technology that maximizes productivity, increases engagement, and drives sustainable growth. With a comprehensive suite of software solutions, including operations automation, payment processing, and member engagement tools, Daxko helps businesses scale with confidence. Backed by deep industry expertise and a commitment to long-term success, Daxko partners with fitness clubs, boutique studios, YMCAs, and wellness centers to create thriving communities where individuals can reach their full potential.

For more information, visit www.daxko.com.

Contact:

For DocNetwork:

Michael Ambrose, M.D.

734-619-8300

michael@docnetwork.org