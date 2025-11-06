Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Agreements to Sell Four MR Product Tankers and to Purchase Four MR Newbuilding Vessels

MONACO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) (“Scorpio Tankers,” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into agreements to sell four of its 2014 built MR product tankers and has agreed to purchase four MR newbuilding resales with deliveries in 2026 and 2027.

Vessel Sales

The Company has entered into agreements to sell four 2014 built scrubber-fitted MR product tankers, STI Battery, STI Venere, STI Milwaukee and STI Yorkville, for $32.0 million per vessel. The sales are expected to close within the first quarter of 2026. These vessels are financed on the Company’s 2023 $225.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility and there is currently $7.3 million of debt outstanding per vessel.

Newbuilding MRs

The Company has agreed to purchase four scrubber-fitted MR newbuildings, which are currently under construction at Jingjiang Nanyang Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in China. The purchase price is $45.0 million per vessel and the expected deliveries are one vessel in each of the second and third quarters of 2026, and the first and second quarters of 2027.

Emanuele Lauro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented “The sale of older MR vessels, together with the acquisition of modern, scrubber-equipped newbuildings, enhances the fleet’s age profile and overall quality while requiring minimal incremental capital expenditure.”

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns or lease finances 99 product tankers (38 LR2 tankers, 47 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 9.6 years. The Company has entered into agreements to sell five MR and two LR2 product tankers, which are expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025 and first quarter of 2026. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

