Elite Capital & Co.'s Blueprint for a Debt-Free Future Featured in CEO Insight's Global Investment Report

LONDON, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Relations Directorate of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, announced today that its Chairman and CEO were featured as the cover profile for the esteemed British publication, CEO Insight, in its seminal Investment Report, the Global IFC Guide.

"This prominent feature includes an in-depth analysis of Dr. Faisal Khazaal and George Matharu, the two heads' strategic vision, exploring the neuroeconomic principles that underpin Elite Capital's decision-making frameworks. The article delves into how the firm's proprietary models leverage behavioural finance to navigate complex market volatilities, a methodology that has consistently yielded an asymmetric risk-return profile for its stakeholders. This recognition by a publication of CEO Insight's calibre serves as a powerful validator of the firm's thought leadership via Government Future Financing 2030 Program and its empirically-driven approach to wealth generation in the global marketplace like MENA region," Mr. Steven Adriell, Director of the Public Relations Directorate said.

CEO Insight delivers in-depth coverage of the strategic management decisions facing today’s business leaders. With over 20 years of industry experience, we provide practical guidance and expert analysis tailored to CEOs and senior decision-makers.

Mr. Steven Adriell, added, "Elite Capital & Co. is fundamentally reengineering sovereign infrastructure finance. Its Government Future Financing 2030 Program directly confronts the systemic risk of sovereign debt by structuring repayments through project-specific revenue streams, not state guarantees. This paradigm shift allows nations to build critical infrastructure, from ports to power grids, without accruing debilitating debt, thereby preserving vital fiscal space. The model is further designed to bridge the well-documented 'implementation gap'; by pre-committing 80% of capital and enforcing a transparent international tender for the remainder, it creates an irreversible momentum that transforms blueprints into operational assets with a speed and certainty that eludes traditional development finance."

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program® and NextGen INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT FUND®.

Mr. Steven Adriell concluded, "Through its NextGen Industrial Development Fund, Elite Capital & Co. is tackling the alarming failure rate of industrial startups in emerging markets, a phenomenon starkly highlighted by World Bank data. The fund has abolished the conventional collateral-based model, which often traps entrepreneurs in a cycle of debt before production even begins. Instead, it operates as an equity partner, constructing factories and providing the entire operational ecosystem for visionaries. This replaces the constant pressure of loan repayments with a powerful alignment of interests, de-risking industrial ventures and unlocking the latent potential of a generation of 'unbankable' entrepreneurs to build a diversified, knowledge-based industrial base for the MENA region."

https://ec.uk.com/files/investment-report-2025.pdf

https://ceo-insight.com

https://flickread.com/edition/html/690a599d854ca#1

