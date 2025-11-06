Enterprise IoT Platforms Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Assessment of Leading IoT Platforms, Vendor Positioning and Strategies, Market Drivers, and Future Adoption Trends

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise IoT Platforms: Competitive Landscape Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Assessment of leading IoT platforms, vendor strategies, market drivers, and future adoption trends.



IoT remains a key growth market for technology solution providers and their business customers alike. As a result, the market for platforms that make IoT projects easier to deploy and manage, and more impactful to the companies deploying them, has grown significantly in size and scope since 2018. There are hundreds of purported platforms on the market, but only a few now stand out in the enterprise segment. These IoT platforms leverage data collected from devices and transform the data into meaningful, actionable information through filtering, visualization, and analytics. They also help customers build applications that use the data to help them automate processes and make decisions that transform their products, services, and business models.



Scope

Up-to-date view of IoT market consolidation and vendor positioning with 2025 developments.

Reasons to Buy

Links IoT platform capabilities, AI/edge integration, and partner ecosystems to real buyer needs, de-risking selection.

Key Topics Covered:

Report Summary

Product Class Scorecard

Market Overview

Market Assessment

Market Drivers

Companies Featured

Siemens

Microsoft

AWS

PTC

ABB

Huawei

Hitachi Vantara

Oracle

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ddwl4m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.