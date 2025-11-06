Enterprise IoT Platforms Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Assessment of Leading IoT Platforms, Vendor Positioning and Strategies, Market Drivers, and Future Adoption Trends

The IoT market presents opportunities in platform consolidation and vendor positioning towards 2025. Key growth prospects lie in leveraging IoT data for actionable insights, automating processes, and transforming business models through advanced platform capabilities and AI/edge integration.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise IoT Platforms: Competitive Landscape Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Assessment of leading IoT platforms, vendor strategies, market drivers, and future adoption trends.

IoT remains a key growth market for technology solution providers and their business customers alike. As a result, the market for platforms that make IoT projects easier to deploy and manage, and more impactful to the companies deploying them, has grown significantly in size and scope since 2018. There are hundreds of purported platforms on the market, but only a few now stand out in the enterprise segment. These IoT platforms leverage data collected from devices and transform the data into meaningful, actionable information through filtering, visualization, and analytics. They also help customers build applications that use the data to help them automate processes and make decisions that transform their products, services, and business models.

  • Up-to-date view of IoT market consolidation and vendor positioning with 2025 developments.

  • Links IoT platform capabilities, AI/edge integration, and partner ecosystems to real buyer needs, de-risking selection.

  • Market Drivers

Companies Featured

  • Siemens
  • Microsoft
  • AWS
  • PTC
  • ABB
  • Huawei
  • Hitachi Vantara
  • Oracle

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ddwl4m

