Turkiye Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Register an AAGR of 3.9% Between 2026-2029, Supported by Investments in Energy, Industrial, and Infrastructure Projects

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkiye Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q3 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Turkish construction industry is projected to grow in real terms by 8.1% in 2025, supported by an increase in total foreign direct investment (FDI), gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), and a rise in construction employment, along with rising investments in energy infrastructure; coupled with the government's investment in earthquake-affected areas.

According to the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkiye (CBRT), the total FDI inflow in the country grew by 27.1% year on year (YoY), reaching TRY97.7 billion ($6.3 billion) in the first half of 2025. According to Eurostat, the average number of people employed in the construction industry grew by 2.2% YoY in the first half of 2025. In September 2025, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) approved a loan worth TRY8.2 billion ($200 million) to finance renewable energy, battery storage, and decarbonization projects.

Moreover, in August 2025, a Dutch banking service provider, Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank reported that it will provide a loan worth TRY5.8 billion ($141.7 million) to support the green energy projects and related services in Turkiye. However, a decline in non-residential permits issued, recent tariff impositions, higher inflation rates, rising external debt, and a widening foreign trade deficit, may raise uncertainty for the construction industry's growth over the medium term.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the Turkish construction industry is expected to grow at an annual average rate of 3.9% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in energy, industrial, and infrastructure projects. The government aims to expand Turkiye's railway network from 13,919km in 2024 to 17,500km by 2028. In line with this, in August 2025, the construction work was started on the Kars-Igdir-Aralik-Dilucu railway line project, which involves the construction of 224km of rail line by 2029 and is estimated to cost TRY139.3 billion ($3.4 billion). Growth will also be supported by investment in the oil and gas sector and the 2035 Renewable Energy Roadmap

Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Turkey, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ez8z0t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.