Electrokare Launches Groundbreaking Real-Time Electrolyte Tracking Platform to Power the Modern Performance Athlete

Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrokare , the performance technology company redefining athletic wellness, announced today the public beta-launch of its revolutionary new platform that tracks electrolytes and recovery in real time, giving athletes the power to train smarter, perform better, and recover faster.

Designed for those who refuse to settle, from competitive endurance athletes to dedicated weekend warriors, Electrokare blends advanced biosensing technology with AI-driven analysis to turn ordinary workout data into truly actionable insight.

“Wearables only measure steps and strain, but we measure what actually drives performance, your internal physiology,” said Mitchell Leshchiner , Co-Founder and CEO at Electrokare. “By non-invasively providing real-time blood-level insights, we’re redefining what it means to ‘listen to your body.’ This isn’t just a better metric. It’s a better way to perform.”

While most wearables only capture surface-level data like heart rate or calorie burn, Electrokare goes deeper, literally. By interpreting the ECG signal from your heart rate monitor, the platform can assess key blood values that reflect hydration, electrolyte balance, and overall readiness.

That means Electrokare isn’t just tracking effort. It’s revealing what’s happening inside your body, in real time. With every session, athletes get live updates so they can make smarter decisions before fatigue or dehydration strike. And because it works with many existing heart-rate straps, athletes gain next-level biofeedback without buying new hardware.

Designed for those who see performance as a lifestyle, Electrokare delivers elite-level insight that’s accessible, intuitive, and deeply personal.

“Cramps, headaches, and performance decline don’t come out of nowhere. They start with a shift in blood chemistry, and we’re giving athletes early warning signals before their body hits a wall,” said Leshchiner. “When you know what’s changing inside your blood in the middle of a workout, you can make smarter decisions to finish stronger. And Electrokare can give you those insights all from an existing heart rate monitor.”

With Electrokare, athletes access:

Real-Time Electrolyte Tracking: Know your hydration levels before fatigue or cramps hit.

AI-Driven Coaching: Personalized training and recovery guidance tailored to your goals.

Live Strain Alerts: In-session feedback to prevent overexertion.

Holistic Recovery Reports: Understand how your body performs and adapts with every effort.

Electrokare’s membership model — currently priced at $16 per month — unlocks live hydration tracking, in-session performance feedback, and AI-powered recovery insights. With over 35,000 athletes joining the waitlist before launch, excitement for the platform has been building rapidly among endurance and wellness communities.

Athletes can sign up now at www.electrokare.com to be among the first to experience data-driven performance intelligence.

For additional Electrokare information, please visit: https://www.electrokare.com/

About​ Electokare:

Performance is a missing pillar of health, and most wearables ignore it. They don’t track critical markers like electrolyte balance or tell you what to do with your data. Electrokare uses AI to deliver real-time, personalized guidance based on your body, your goals, and what’s actually happening inside.

