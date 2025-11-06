Avenue Therapeutics Announces Acquisition of Subsidiary Baergic Bio by Axsome Therapeutics

MIAMI, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC: ATXI) (“Avenue” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases, and its majority-owned subsidiary, Baergic Bio, Inc. (“Baergic”), today announced that Avenue has entered into an agreement for Baergic to be acquired by Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) (“Axsome”), including the global rights to BAER-101 (also known as AZD7325), a novel oral GABA A α2,3 subtype-selective receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM). BAER-101 was originally licensed by Baergic from AstraZeneca AB (“AstraZeneca”) and will be referred to as AXS-17 by Axsome going forward. Axsome intends to evaluate AXS-17 as a potential treatment for epilepsy.

“This acquisition by Axsome will enable the efficient progression of this potentially best-in-class targeted therapy for epilepsy. By leveraging Axsome’s expertise, we hope that the development of the therapy can be accelerated for the benefit of patients suffering from epilepsy. We believe the potential potency, tolerability and efficacy of BAER-101 is exciting, as it creates an opportunity to improve the treatment of seizures in a field where there remains high unmet need for novel therapies. This partnership further validates our model of sourcing and developing high-impact therapies that address large unmet needs, while creating meaningful opportunities for long-term shareholder value,” said Alexandra MacLean, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Avenue.

In clinical studies in over 700 patients, BAER-101 has demonstrated an attractive and potentially differentiated safety and tolerability profile. Axsome plans to advance AXS-17 in epilepsy, based on anti-convulsant effects observed in multiple preclinical seizure models.

Transaction Details

Axsome will receive worldwide commercial, development, and manufacturing rights to BAER-101, including all available nonclinical and clinical data. The transaction was effectuated through Axsome’s acquisition of 100% of the equity interests in Baergic, a subsidiary of Avenue, and concurrent amendment to the License Agreement between Baergic and AstraZeneca.

Under the terms of the purchase agreement, Baergic Bio shareholders will receive a $0.3 million upfront payment (less transaction expenses) and are eligible to receive milestone payments of up to $2.5 million upon the occurrence of certain development and regulatory events for the first indication and $1.5 million for each indication thereafter, up to $79 million in potential sales-based milestones, and a tiered mid-to-high single-digit royalty on potential global net sales of AXS-17.

Avenue expects to receive ~74% of all future payments and royalties payable under the agreement.





