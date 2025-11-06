Microvast Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Call

STAFFORD, Texas, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), (“Microvast” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced battery technologies, will issue a press release reporting its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2025 after market close on Monday, November 10, 2025.

Following the earnings press release, Microvast management will host a webcast and earnings conference call at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the business results and outlook. The webcast will be accessible from the Events & Presentations tab of Microvast’s investor relations website at https://ir.microvast.com . A replay will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Microvast

Microvast is a global leader in providing battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. With a legacy of over 19 years, Microvast has consistently delivered cutting-edge battery systems that empower a cleaner and more sustainable future. The company's innovative approach and dedication to excellence have positioned it as a trusted partner for customers around the world. Founded in 2006 in Stafford, Texas, Microvast holds more than 810 patents and patent applications that enable solutions for today’s electrification needs.

For more information, please visit www.microvast.com or follow us on LinkedIn (@microvast).

Contact

Investor Relations

ir@microvast.com

Source: Microvast Holdings, Inc.

