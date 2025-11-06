CareCloud Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Raises Revenue Guidance, Completes Medsphere Acquisition and Accelerates AI Initiative

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology and generative AI solutions, today announced strong financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and is increasing its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $117 – $119 million, up from the initial range of $111 – $114 million. CareCloud delivered another quarter of profitable growth, operational discipline, and strategic progress, with quarterly revenue rising 9% year-over-year and marking its sixth consecutive quarter of positive GAAP net income. The Company’s continued focus on AI-driven innovation, successful integration of recent acquisitions, and disciplined execution reinforces its position as a growing leader in the healthcare technology sector. Management will discuss these results and the Company’s 2025 growth strategies in a live conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET.

2025 Financial Highlights

  Three Months Ended September 30,   
  2025  2024  Change
Revenue $31.1 million  $28.5 million  9%
GAAP Net Income $3.1 million  $3.1 million  Sustained profitability
GAAP EPS $0.04  $(0.04) Improved by $0.08
Adjusted Net Income $4.4 million  $3.5 million  27%
Adjusted EBITDA $7.7 million  $6.8 million  13%


  Nine Months Ended September 30,   
  2025  2024  Change
Revenue $86.1 million  $82.6 million  4%
GAAP Net Income $7.9 million  $4.6 million  74%
GAAP EPS $0.07  $(0.28) Improved by $0.35
Adjusted Net Income $10.0 million  $6.6 million  50%
Adjusted EBITDA $19.9 million  $16.9 million  17%


Recent Strategic Updates

  • Acquisitions: Completed four strategic acquisitions so far this year, with two since our last earnings release
  • AI Center of Excellence: Now live and scaling, with dedicated teams driving product innovation

Management Commentary

“We are excited to raise our full-year 2025 revenue guidance, marking another strong quarter of execution and growth for CareCloud,” said Stephen Snyder, Co-Chief Executive Officer of CareCloud. “This performance extends our record of profitable expansion and reflects the positive impact of the Medsphere and Map App acquisitions, broadening our reach within the hospital market across both ambulatory and inpatient care settings.”

“Our recent acquisitions and AI initiatives are working hand in hand to create meaningful value for our clients and shareholders,” said A. Hadi Chaudhry, Co-Chief Executive Officer of CareCloud. “By infusing AI into acquired platforms, we’re enhancing performance, driving efficiency, and opening new cross-sell and up-sell opportunities that strengthen CareCloud’s long-term growth trajectory.”

“This quarter marks a strategic milestone for CareCloud, with a combination of significant revenue growth along with GAAP profitability and strong cash flow from operations,” said Norman Roth, Interim CFO and Corporate Controller of CareCloud. “This is our sixth consecutive quarter of positive GAAP net income and it is coupled with an increase in year-to-date revenue and adjusted EBITDA year over year. We have reduced our line of credit borrowing to $4.9 million from the $8.3 million borrowed for the Medsphere acquisition, funding the remaining balance of that acquisition in cash for a total purchase price of $16.5 million. We have continued to pay monthly preferred stock dividends from internally generated free cash flow, while simultaneously generating additional profits and cash reserves to reinvest in future growth opportunities. To date, we have declared twelve consecutive months of Preferred Stock dividends.”

2025 Guidance: Poised for Growth

CareCloud is increasing its full-year 2025 revenue guidance for the second time this year from $111 – $114 million initially, reflecting continued momentum across its core business and contributions from recent acquisitions and is now expecting:

For the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2025
Forward-Looking Guidance
Revenue  $117 – $119 million 
Adjusted EBITDA  $26 – $28 million 
Net Income Per Share (EPS)  $0.10 - $0.13 


The Company is increasing its full year 2025 revenue guidance to approximately $117 to $119 million. Revenue guidance is based on management’s expectations regarding revenue from its recent acquisitions, existing clients and organic growth.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $26 to $28 million for the full year 2025. EPS is expected to be $0.10 to $0.13 for the full year 2025.

Conference Call Information

CareCloud management will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the nine months 2025 results. The live webcast of the conference call and related presentation slides can be accessed at ir.carecloud.com/events. An audio-only option is available by dialing 201-389-0920 and referencing “CareCloud, Inc. Third Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call.” Investors who opt for audio-only will need to download the related slides at ir.carecloud.com/events.

A replay of the conference call and related presentation slides will be available approximately three hours after conclusion of the call at the same link. An audio-only option can also be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13756158.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings releases, prepared remarks, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we use and discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by SEC Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the condensed consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investor Relations section of our web site at ir.carecloud.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “possible,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, the impact of pandemics on our financial performance and business activities, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.

These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry’s) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective global operations, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, develop new technologies, upgrade and adapt legacy and acquired technologies to work with evolving industry standards, compete with other companies’ products and services competitive with ours, manage and keep our information systems secure and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation and generative AI solutions to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 45,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), artificial intelligence (AI), business intelligence (BI), patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at carecloud.com.

For additional information, please visit our website at carecloud.com. To listen to video presentations by CareCloud’s management team, read recent press releases and view the latest investor presentation, please visit ir.carecloud.com.

Company Contact:
Norman Roth
Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller
CareCloud, Inc.
nroth@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:
Stephen Snyder
Co-Chief Executive Officer
CareCloud, Inc.
ir@carecloud.com

CARECLOUD, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  September 30,  December 31, 
  2025  2024 
   (Unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash $4,258  $5,145 
Restricted cash  815   - 
Accounts receivable - net  15,319   12,774 
Contract asset  3,957   4,334 
Inventory  605   574 
Current assets - related party  16   16 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  4,294   1,957 
Total current assets  29,264   24,800 
Property and equipment - net  6,314   5,290 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  2,781   3,133 
Intangible assets - net  21,257   18,698 
Goodwill  30,411   19,186 
Other assets  549   507 
TOTAL ASSETS $90,576  $71,614 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $6,693  $4,565 
Accrued compensation  3,830   1,817 
Accrued expenses  5,671   4,951 
Operating lease liability (current portion)  1,105   1,287 
Deferred revenue (current portion)  4,266   1,212 
Notes payable (current portion)  149   310 
Contingent consideration (current portion)  777   - 
Dividend payable  714   5,438 
Total current liabilities  23,205   19,580 
Notes payable  230   26 
Borrowings under line of credit  6,500   - 
Contingent consideration  426   - 
Operating lease liability  1,682   1,847 
Deferred revenue  729   387 
Total liabilities  32,772   21,840 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES        
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:        
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 7,000,000 shares. Series A, issued and outstanding 984,530 and 4,526,231 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Series B, issued and outstanding 1,511,372 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.  2   6 
Common stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 85,000,000 shares. Issued 43,137,838 and 16,997,035 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Outstanding 42,397,039 and 16,256,236 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  43   17 
Additional paid-in capital  121,218   121,046 
Accumulated deficit  (58,720)  (66,630)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (4,077)  (4,003)
Less: 740,799 common shares held in treasury, at cost at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024  (662)  (662)
Total shareholders’ equity  57,804   49,774 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $90,576  $71,614 


CARECLOUD, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
NET REVENUE $31,067  $28,546  $86,076  $82,598 
OPERATING EXPENSES:                
Direct operating costs  16,224   15,420   46,168   45,839 
Selling and marketing  1,123   1,375   3,372   4,809 
General and administrative  4,887   4,378   13,577   12,127 
Research and development  1,584   800   3,839   2,768 
Depreciation and amortization  4,022   3,241   10,741   10,885 
Restructuring costs  17   67   154   505 
Total operating expenses  27,857   25,281   77,851   76,933 
OPERATING INCOME  3,210   3,265   8,225   5,665 
OTHER:                
Interest income  95   17   188   68 
Interest expense  (147)  (179)  (273)  (832)
Other (expense) income - net  (55)  60   (104)  (227)
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  3,103   3,163   8,036   4,674 
Income tax provision  43   41   126   119 
NET INCOME $3,060  $3,122  $7,910  $4,555 
                 
Preferred stock dividend  1,365   3,789   5,541   9,024 
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $1,695  $(667) $2,369  $(4,469)
                 
Net income (loss) per common share: basic and diluted $0.04  $(0.04) $0.07  $(0.28)
Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic and diluted loss per share  42,368,914   16,195,363   36,236,128   16,114,330 


CARECLOUD, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
($ in thousands)

  2025  2024 
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
Net income $7,910  $4,555 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  10,936   11,138 
Lease amortization  1,319   1,502 
Provision for expected credit losses  343   284 
Foreign exchange loss (gain)  60   (114)
Interest accretion  326   465 
Stock-based compensation expense (benefit)  307   (191)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  (796)  (388)
Contract asset  461   477 
Inventory  (31)  (49)
Other assets  (2,581)  (63)
Accounts payable and other liabilities  2,124   (2,206)
Deferred revenue  (492)  3 
Net cash provided by operating activities  19,886   15,413 
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Purchases of property and equipment  (2,655)  (759)
Capitalized software and other intangible assets  (2,505)  (4,385)
Payments for acquisitions  (16,040)  - 
Net cash used in investing activities  (21,200)  (5,144)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Preferred stock dividends paid  (4,821)  - 
Payment of contingent obligations  (53)  - 
Payment of tax withholding obligations on stock issued to employees  (22)  (200)
Repayments of notes payable  (378)  (478)
Proceeds from line of credit  8,343   - 
Repayment of line of credit  (1,843)  (10,000)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  1,226   (10,678)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH  16   (140)
NET DECREASE IN CASH  (72)  (549)
CASH - Beginning of the period  5,145   3,331 
CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH - End of the period $5,073  $2,782 
SUPPLEMENTAL NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Conversion of preferred stock and accrued dividends to common stock $2,435  $- 
Dividends declared, not paid $714  $5 
Purchase of prepaid insurance with assumption of note $-  $685 
Reclass of deposits for property and equipment placed in service $-  $296 
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Cash paid during the period for:        
Income taxes $172  $145 
Interest $64  $642 


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

The following is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used by us to describe our financial results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying performance of our business operations, investors are reminded to consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, it should be noted that these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, and management may utilize other measures to illustrate performance in the future. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP Net Income

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our “adjusted EBITDA” to our GAAP net income.

  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
  ($ in thousands) 
Net revenue $31,067  $28,546  $86,076  $82,598 
                 
GAAP net income  3,060   3,122   7,910   4,555 
                 
Provision for income taxes  43   41   126   119 
Net interest expense  52   162   85   764 
Foreign exchange loss (gain) / other expense  60   (57)  120   244 
Stock-based compensation expense (benefit)  88   252   307   (191)
Depreciation and amortization  4,022   3,241   10,741   10,885 
Transaction and integration costs  391   12   414   35 
Restructuring costs  17   67   154   505 
Adjusted EBITDA $7,733  $6,840  $19,857  $16,916 


Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income to GAAP Operating Income

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our non-GAAP “adjusted operating income” and non-GAAP “adjusted operating margin” to our GAAP operating income and GAAP operating margin.

  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
  ($ in thousands) 
Net revenue $31,067  $28,546  $86,076  $82,598 
                 
GAAP net income  3,060   3,122   7,910   4,555 
Provision for income taxes  43   41   126   119 
Net interest expense  52   162   85   764 
Other expense (income) - net  55   (60)  104   227 
GAAP operating income  3,210   3,265   8,225   5,665 
GAAP operating margin  10.3%  11.4%  9.6%  6.9%
                 
Stock-based compensation expense (benefit)  88   252   307   (191)
Amortization of purchased intangible assets  794   75   1,076   1,501 
Transaction and integration costs  391   12   414   35 
Restructuring costs  17   67   154   505 
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $4,500  $3,671  $10,176  $7,515 
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin  14.5%  12.9%  11.8%  9.1%


Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income to GAAP Net Income

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our non-GAAP “adjusted net income” and non-GAAP “adjusted net income per share” to our GAAP net income and GAAP net income per share.

  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
  ($ in thousands) 
GAAP net income $3,060  $3,122  $7,910  $4,555 
                 
Foreign exchange loss (gain) / other expense  60   (57)  120   244 
Stock-based compensation expense (benefit)  88   252   307   (191)
Amortization of purchased intangible assets  794   75   1,076   1,501 
Transaction and integration costs  391   12   414   35 
Restructuring costs  17   67   154   505 
Non-GAAP adjusted net income $4,410  $3,471  $9,981  $6,649 


For purposes of determining non-GAAP adjusted net income per share, we used the number of common shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 2024.

  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders, per share $0.04  $(0.04) $0.07  $(0.28)
Impact of preferred stock dividend  0.03   0.23   0.12   0.56 
Net income per end-of-period share  0.07   0.19   0.19   0.28 
                 
Foreign exchange loss (gain) / other expense  0.00   0.00   0.00   0.02 
Stock-based compensation expense (benefit)  0.00   0.02   0.01   (0.01)
Amortization of purchased intangible assets  0.02   0.00   0.03   0.09 
Transaction and integration costs  0.01   0.00   0.01   0.00 
Restructuring costs  0.00   0.00   0.00   0.03 
Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share $0.10  $0.21  $0.24  $0.41 
                 
End-of-period common shares  42,397,039   16,221,820   42,397,039   16,221,820 


Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items, when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. Management also uses results of operations before such items to evaluate the operating performance of CareCloud and compare it against past periods, make operating decisions, and serve as a basis for strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management’s ability to make useful forecasts. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, and non-GAAP adjusted net income to provide an understanding of aspects of operating results before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity because this measure excludes non-cash expenses as well as expenses pertaining to investing or financing transactions. Management defines “adjusted EBITDA” as the sum of GAAP net income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes, net interest expense, other (income) expense, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, integration costs, transaction costs, impairment charges and changes in contingent consideration.

Management defines “non-GAAP adjusted operating income” as the sum of GAAP operating income (loss) before stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets, integration costs, transaction costs, impairment charges and changes in contingent consideration, and “non-GAAP adjusted operating margin” as non-GAAP adjusted operating income divided by net revenue.

Management defines “non-GAAP adjusted net income” as the sum of GAAP net income (loss) before stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets, other (income) expense, integration costs, transaction costs, impairment charges, changes in contingent consideration, any tax impact related to these preceding items and income tax expense related to goodwill, and “non-GAAP adjusted net income per share” as non-GAAP adjusted net income divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period, including the shares which were issued but are subject to forfeiture and considered contingent consideration.

Management considers all of these non-GAAP financial measures to be important indicators of our operational strength and performance of our business and a good measure of our historical operating trends, in particular the extent to which ongoing operations impact our overall financial performance.

In addition to items routinely excluded from non-GAAP EBITDA, management excludes or adjusts each of the items identified below from the applicable non-GAAP financial measure referenced above for the reasons set forth with respect to that excluded item:

Foreign exchange loss/other expense. Other expense is excluded because foreign currency gains and losses and other non-operating expenses are expenditures that management does not consider part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of our business, and also because the total amount of the expense is partially outside of our control. Foreign currency gains and losses are based on global market factors which are unrelated to our performance during the period in which the gains and losses are recorded.

Stock-based compensation expense (benefit). Stock-based compensation expense (benefit) is excluded because this is primarily a non-cash expenditure that management does not consider part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of our business, and also because the total amount of the expenditure is partially outside of our control because it is based on factors such as stock price, volatility, and interest rates, which may be unrelated to our performance during the period in which the expenses are incurred. Stock-based compensation expense includes cash-settled awards based on changes in the stock price.

Amortization of purchased intangible assets. Purchased intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and generally cannot be changed or influenced by management after the acquisition. Accordingly, this item is not considered by management in making operating decisions. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are recorded.

Transaction costs. Transaction costs are upfront costs related to acquisitions and related transactions, such as brokerage fees, pre-acquisition accounting costs and legal fees, and other upfront costs related to specific transactions. Management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations, and therefore, these costs are not considered by management in making operating decisions. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred.

Integration costs. Integration costs are severance payments for certain employees relating to our acquisitions and exit costs related to terminating leases and other contractual agreements. Accordingly, management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations, and therefore, these costs are not considered by management in making operating decisions. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred.

Restructuring costs. Restructuring costs primarily consist of severance and separation costs associated with the optimization of the Company’s operations and profitability improvements. Management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations, and therefore, these costs are not considered by management in making operating decisions. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred.


