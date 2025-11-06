Pow.Bio, Bühler, and ATV Technologies Announce Major Advancement in Continuous Biomanufacturing with 3,000-Liter Scale Success

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pow.Bio, the pioneer in continuous biomanufacturing, Bühler Group, the global solutions provider for food, feed, and advanced materials, and ATV Technologies, the accelerator of fermentation process industrialization, today announce the successful scale-up of Pow.Bio’s continuous platform to 3,000 liters at ATV's facility in Compiègne, France. Producing three times more protein than its equivalent fed batch process, the project represents a significant milestone in validating Pow.Bio’s platform at increasingly larger scales.

In addition to improvements in productivity and COGS, Pow.Bio's advanced machine learning (ML) algorithms and model predictive control systems replaced traditional guesswork with data-driven decision making, enabling real-time adaptation to unexpected operational challenges.

ATV's capabilities helped Pow.Bio achieve a critical proof point, demonstrating that continuous fermentation can be seamlessly integrated at larger scales with robust, globally scalable performance.

Key Outcomes Include:

: Pow.Bio's CapEx-light adaptation of ATV's existing facility generated three times more product from a minimal investment, with Bühler providing essential adaptation expertise to adapt the site for continuous trials. ML-Driven Process Adaptability: Advanced machine learning and predictive control rapidly improved process outcomes, using novel optimization strategies for facility-specific requirements.

Ahead of the trials, Bühler conducted a comprehensive pre-qualification of ATV's site, supporting facility readiness and ensuring alignment with continuous fermentation requirements. Bühler also supported the adaptation of existing infrastructure to accommodate continuous operation and facilitated a smooth technology transfer from Pow.Bio to ATV, helping accelerate trial initiation and execution.

"ATV has been a reliable partner with a highly skilled team who have helped bring our technology to life at a larger scale. This collaboration proves that our continuous fermentation platform delivers reliably at scales that matter with unmatched economic viability," said Shannon Hall, CEO and co-founder of Pow.Bio. "What excites me the most is that our customers can now leverage our technology to get to market faster than ever before. As we advance toward even larger scales, this is one of many partnerships that validate our approach to transforming global biomanufacturing."

"Working with Pow.Bio challenged us to rethink what's possible in fermentation," said Karima Zitouni, General Manager at ATV Technologies. "By combining continuous processing with intelligent ML optimization, we achieved results that far exceeded our expectations. We're proud to help prove this technology's potential to scale and reshape the industry."

"We've demonstrated that today's biomanufacturing lines can be made truly data-driven and self-optimizing - delivering higher yields, greater stability, and consistent performance at scale - by implementing predictive, continuous fermentation at ATV, using Pow.Bio's technology. Importantly, the method can be quickly implemented throughout the current infrastructure by being retrofitted into existing plants," stated Thierry Duvanel, Director of Innovation at Bühler Group. "This is a significant step toward dependable continuous operation at larger scales, particularly in the demanding markets of food, feed, and ingredient biomanufacturing."

With further plans for industrial scales underway, this success represents a crucial stepping stone in continuous biomanufacturing. The collaboration demonstrates that Pow.Bio's advanced technology with ML-driven process control can be seamlessly integrated at CMO facilities to drive better economics at unprecedented speed.

The milestone achieved with ATV was enabled in part by Bühler's pre-qualification and adaptation support, which ensured a smooth technology transfer and rapid operational readiness for continuous trials. The result is a testament to all partners' dedication and a sign of additional partnerships to come for Pow.Bio as it scales its breakthrough technology with industry leaders globally. Pow.Bio will share additional results and a case study in the coming weeks.

About Pow.Bio

Pow.Bio is building the future of biomanufacturing through continuous fermentation technology that delivers competitive unit costs, accelerated product development, and rapid scale-up. Our AI-integrated platform enables companies to bring sustainable, bio-based products to market faster and more economically. With a focus on partner success, Pow.Bio is redefining what's possible in the $500 billion biomanufacturing industry.

Learn more at www.pow.bio .



About Bühler

Bühler is driven by its purpose of creating innovations for a better world, balancing the needs of economy, humanity, and nature in all its decision-making processes. Billions of people come into contact with Bühler technologies as they cover their basic needs for food and mobility every day. Two billion people each day enjoy foods produced on Bühler equipment; and one billion people travel in vehicles manufactured using parts produced with Bühler solutions. Countless people wear eyeglasses, use smart phones, and read newspapers and magazines – all of which depend on Bühler process technologies and solutions. Having this global relevance, Bühler is in a unique position to turn today’s global challenges into sustainable business.

As a technology partner for the food, feed, and mobility industries, Bühler has committed to having solutions ready to multiply by 2025 that reduce energy, waste, and water by 50% in the value chains of its customers. It also proactively collaborates with suppliers to reduce climate impacts throughout the value chain. In its own operations, Bühler has developed a pathway to achieve a 60% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 (Greenhouse Gas Protocol Scopes 1 & 2, against a 2019 baseline).

Bühler spends up to 5% of turnover on research and development annually to improve both the commercial and sustainability performance of its solutions, products, and services. In 2024, some 12,350 employees generated a turnover of CHF 3.0 billion. As a Swiss family-owned company with a history spanning 165 years, Bühler is active in over 140 countries around the world and operates a global network of 105 service stations, 31 manufacturing sites, and research and training centers in 26 locations. www.buhlergroup.com

About ATV Technologies:

ATV is a leading contract development manufacturing organization specializing in advanced fermentation processes for a range of applications across the biotechnology, DSP and chemistry sector. ATV uses its expertise, flexibility, and tailor-made services to support its customers throughout their scale up journey.

For more information, visit atv-technologies.com .