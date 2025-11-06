Verano Announces Exclusive Partnership with Raw Garden, a Leading California Cannabis Operator, to Launch Raw Garden Branded Products in New Jersey

Raw Garden Live Resin Terpene Cartridges and All-in-One Vapes will be sold at Verano’s Four New Jersey Zen Leaf dispensaries and third-party retailers beginning November 11th.

CHICAGO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp . (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced an exclusive partnership with Raw Garden , a cultivator and producer of pure cannabis products balancing flavor and potency, to bring a suite of the California-based company’s premier products to New Jersey consumers. Beginning November 11, Raw Garden will debut its cartridges and All-in-Ones at Verano’s four Zen Leaf dispensaries in New Jersey and third-party dispensaries across the Garden State.

For over 15 years, Raw Garden has set the standard for clean cannabis with a focus on innovation, transparency, and sustainable farming practices. Through this exclusive partnership, Verano will produce seven of Raw Garden’s most sought-after strains, including Blue Dream, Green Crack, Dosi Punch, Blueberry Cookies, Sunset Funk, Orange Runtz and Rosé.

“As one of California’s most popular cannabis brands, our exclusive partnership with Raw Garden is an incredible opportunity to bring some of the most beloved West Coast products to the East Coast for New Jersey cannabis consumers,” said George Archos, Verano founder and Chief Executive Officer. “With the continued growth of the vape category, this partnership bolsters the expansive portfolio of vape products we’ve launched throughout 2025, and we look forward to introducing Raw Garden’s award-winning products to Garden State cannabis connoisseurs.”

“We’re thrilled to launch Raw Garden’s signature vapes across New Jersey and introduce our California flavors to one of the nation’s largest cannabis markets,” said Thomas Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Raw Garden. “With a shared vision centered on purity and consistency, we’re thrilled to partner with an industry leader like Verano. As this is our first launch outside of our home state, we are excited to officially start our journey on the East Coast by making our products available to cannabis fans across the Garden State.”

Raw Garden products offered at Zen Leaf dispensaries and other third-party dispensaries across New Jersey include:

Raw Garden Live Resin Terpene Cartridge : Featuring 100% cannabis-derived terpenes, this cartridge is designed for bold, true-to-the-plant flavor with maximum potency. Raw Garden’s terpenes are crafted using a proprietary refinement process that extracts the plant’s full spectrum.





: Featuring 100% cannabis-derived terpenes, this cartridge is designed for bold, true-to-the-plant flavor with maximum potency. Raw Garden’s terpenes are crafted using a proprietary refinement process that extracts the plant’s full spectrum. Raw Garden Live Resin Terpene All-in-One: This all-in-one vape packs the same pure and flavorful oil, but in a discreet and convenient form. Featuring an anti-clog design and auto-draw ignition, this AIO rips smooth, clean, and true-to-the-plant till the last drop.





Product images are available for media use and download here (credit “courtesy of Verano”).

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners, including Cabbage Club™, an innovative annual membership program offering exclusive benefits for cannabis consumers. Verano produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, (the) Essence™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 15 production facilities with over 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at Verano.com .

About Raw Garden

Raw Garden has been setting the standard for clean cannabis in California for over fifteen years with a focus on innovation, transparency, and single-source products. Sun-grown in Central California, Raw Garden works closely with regulatory agencies to set industry standards and is at the forefront of advanced third-party certifications that go far beyond required testing for contaminants, pesticides, and chemicals. All lab results are freely available at www.rawgarden.farm.

When you pick Raw Garden, you are selecting the cleanest products available and supporting the advancement of the clean cannabis movement.

