ProcessUnity Positioned as the SPARK Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™ for Vendor Risk Management by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Vendor Risk Management vendors.

ProcessUnity, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group named ProcessUnity as a SPARK Leader in their analysis of the SPARK Matrix™: Vendor Risk Management, 2025 market.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

ProcessUnity was recognized as a SPARK Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™ for Vendor Risk Management for its comprehensive and automation-driven approach to closing the “third-party risk vulnerability gap.” The solution unifies lifecycle automation, a Universal Data Core for integrated risk insights, and the Global Risk Exchange —a library of over 18,000 attested vendor assessments covering ~80% of the Fortune 500 and 370,000+ Automated Risk Profiles —into a tightly connected framework. Its AI-powered capabilities, including Evidence Evaluator for automated control validation and Assessment Autofill to streamline the process of responding to a questionnaire, enables enterprises to reduce assessment backlogs, extend monitoring coverage, and accelerate vendor onboarding.

QKS Group defines VRM as the structured and systematic approach that organizations use to identify, assess, monitor, and mitigate the risks associated with third-party vendors. VRM platform protects organizations from various potential risks such as legal risk, reputational risk, financial risk, and cyber risk that can arise when engaging with third parties while ensuring compliance with relevant regulations and industry standards. The VRM platform helps organizations understand the entire risk management lifecycle of the third-party vendors having access to the organization’s data while minimizing manual activities and saving operational costs using automation. The VRM lifecycle stages typically start with vendor identification and onboarding and end at vendor termination and offboarding.

According to Sahil Dhamgaye, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, “ProcessUnity’s Global Risk Exchange combined with its AI-driven TPRM Platform positions it as one of the most advanced solutions for scaling VRM programs. Its ability to provide predictive risk profiling, pre-populated assessments, and validated evidence significantly reduces manual workloads while extending coverage to even hard-to-assess vendors such as large cloud and SaaS providers. This ensures that enterprises can achieve faster onboarding, comprehensive portfolio visibility, and continuous assurance of third-party resilience.” Sahil further adds, “With the forthcoming ProcessUnity Risk Index, the company is advancing toward a unified, quantitative scoring model that blends internal assessments with external ratings. This innovation, alongside its Universal Data Core integrations across procurement, ERP, CLM, and GRC systems, makes ProcessUnity particularly valuable for large and regulated enterprises seeking to enhance efficiency, reduce assessment bottlenecks, and gain a 360° view of vendor risk.”

Sean Cronin, CEO of ProcessUnity, commented: “We’re honoredto be recognized as the overall market leader in Vendor Risk Management by the QKS group. This achievement reflects the trust our customers place in our technology, which helps them address increasingly complex program requirements. We’re continuing to drive innovation in the TPRM market with responsible generative AI features that and the ProcessUnity Risk Index—a new scoring model that will redefine how companies and third parties work together. We’re doubling down on what we do best – delivering the automation, data, and AI for our customers to solve their greatest third-party risk management challenges.”

The Vendor Risk Management landscape is evolving toward expanded assessment exchanges, AI-powered evidence validation, and predictive risk scoring models. Organizations are increasingly adopting VRM solutions to address regulatory scrutiny, third-party cyber incidents, and supply chain disruptions. At the same time, the need to enhance operational resilience, protect sensitive data, and improve vendor accountability is driving enterprises to invest in comprehensive VRM platforms that unify lifecycle automation, monitoring, and integrated data intelligence. Leading vendors are focusing on AI-driven workflows, seamless system integrations, and universal risk data models to enable faster, more effective mitigation of third-party risks across industries and global markets.

ProcessUnity is the Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) company. Our software platforms and data services protect customers from cybersecurity threats, breaches, and outages that originate from their ever-growing ecosystem of business partners. By combining the world's largest third-party risk data exchange, the leading TPRM workflow platform, and powerful artificial intelligence, ProcessUnity extends third-party risk, procurement, and cybersecurity teams so they can cover their entire vendor portfolio. With ProcessUnity, organizations of all sizes reduce assessment work while improving quality, securing intellectual property and customer data so business operations continue to operate uninterrupted.

See how at www.processunity.com.

Sophia Corsetti

Product Marketing Manager

sophia.corsetti@processunity.com

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group 5th Floor, Wing 2, Cluster C,

EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

Pune, India

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

