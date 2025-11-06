OROCO CLOSES FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

VANCOUVER, Canada, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V: OCO, OTCQB: ORRCF) is pleased to announce the closing of an initial tranche of its non-brokered private placement announced September 24, 2025, realizing gross proceeds of US$1,530,999 through the sale of 7,654,995 units at the price of US$0.20 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a “Share”) and one-half of one Share Purchase Warrant (a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share of the Company for US$0.30 for a period of 24 months from closing.



This portion of the financing is subscribed for by Mexico-based investors, including new independent director Faysal Rodriguez (subscribing for 5 million units) and two Mexico-based strategic investors.



The proceeds will be used to advance the Santo Tomas Project towards its planned Pre-Feasibility Study and for general corporate purposes. The closing is carried out pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities law and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Shares, and any shares issued on the exercise of Warrants, are subject to a hold period expiring on March 6, 2026.



Craig Dalziel, Oroco’s Chairman, commented: “We appreciate the considerable impact Faysal Rodriguez continues to have on Oroco. Most recently, his contribution is most evident through his substantial personal financial participation along with members of his professional network from Mexico’s mining and construction sectors. Their support reflects a growing recognition within Mexico’s business community of the importance of the Santo Tomas Project and the development opportunities it represents for northern Sinaloa. We see this as further validation of the Company’s plans to continue the advancement of the Santo Tomas Project toward Pre-Feasibility and beyond.”



The participation of Mr. Rodriguez (a newly appointed director) in the non-brokered private placement is considered a related-party transaction pursuant to NI 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation requirements contained in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and the minority shareholder approval requirements contained in section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the “related party” participation in the Offering does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.



ABOUT OROCO



The Company holds a net 85.5% interest in those central concessions that comprise 1,173 hectares “the Core Concessions” of The Santo Tomas Project, located in northwestern Mexico. The Company also holds an 80% interest in an additional 7,861 hectares of mineral concessions surrounding and adjacent to the Core Concessions (for a total Project area of 9,034 hectares, or 22,324 acres). The Project is situated within the Santo Tomas District, which extends up to the Jinchuan Group’s Bahuerachi Project, approximately 14 km to the northeast. The Project hosts significant copper porphyry mineralization initially defined by prior exploration spanning the period from 1968 to 1994. During that time, the Project area was tested by over 100 diamond and reverse circulation drill holes, totaling approximately 30,000 meters. Commencing in 2021, Oroco conducted a drill program (Phase 1) at Santo Tomas, with a resulting total of 48,481 meters drilled in 76 diamond drill holes.



The drilling and subsequent resource estimates and engineering studies led to a revised MRE and an updated PEA being published and filed in August of 2024, which studies are available at the Company’s website www.orocoresourcecorp.com and by reviewing the Company profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.



The Santo Tomas Project is located within 170 km of the Pacific deep-water port at Topolobampo and is serviced via highway and proximal rail (and parallel corridors of trunk grid power lines and natural gas) through the city of Los Mochis to the northern city of Choix. The property is reached, in part, by a 32 km access road originally built to service Goldcorp’s El Sauzal Mine in Chihuahua State.



Additional information about Oroco can be found on its website and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.



For more information, please contact:



Craig Dalziel, Chairman

Oroco Resource Corp.

Tel: 604-688-6200

Email: info@orocoresourcecorp.com

www.orocoresourcecorp.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information



This news release includes certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to future events or achievements of the Company, and the use of funds from the Offering, are forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that the proceeds of the Offering will be expended as contemplated. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these matters. Oroco does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law.