Playboy and Hefner Capital Announce Creative Partnership to Produce Feature Film DEAD AFTER DARK

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playboy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (the “Company” or “Playboy”) and Hefner Capital today announced a new creative partnership to produce Dead After Dark, an original feature film currently in development. The project marks the first collaboration between the two companies and represents a step forward in Playboy’s modern entertainment and media strategy.

Blending cultural legacy with contemporary storytelling, the strategic partnership aims to expand Playboy’s presence in film and television. Dead After Dark will serve as the inaugural project under this initiative, an elevated Cold War-era horror-thriller set amid 1961 Miami’s glittering facade, where a terrifying secret festers beneath the glamour, and one of the world’s most iconic brands stands at the center of it all.

The film will be produced by Cooper Hefner, Managing Partner of Hefner Capital and former Chief Creative Officer and Chief of Global Partnerships at Playboy Enterprises, Inc. Additional production and creative partners will be announced at a later date.

“This creative partnership reflects Playboy’s commitment to introduce and build out our story-driven content strategy,” said Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer of Playboy. “Dead After Dark is another step in a broader company effort to develop a connected Playboy entertainment universe, one that draws from the brand’s vast archives, global influence, and consumer appetite for new IP. We’re excited to see how this first film resonates with audiences and to continue collaborating with great partners to develop additional stories across film, television, and emerging platforms.”

“Dead After Dark is a love letter to both classic genre cinema and Playboy’s legacy as a storytelling platform,” said Mr. Hefner. “Our goal is to create something that’s not only entertaining and emotionally resonant, but also true to the imagination and cultural curiosity that have defined Playboy for more than seventy years. We’re excited to deliver something completely original for Playboy fans that still feels unmistakably familiar.”

About Playboy, Inc.

Playboy is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead more fulfilling lives. Playboy, is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. Learn more at https://investors.playboy.com/.

About Hefner Capital

Hefner Capital LLC is a private investment firm focused on media, entertainment, and cultural ventures. The company partners with entrepreneurs, operators, and brands to create long-term value through storytelling and strategic collaboration.

