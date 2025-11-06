Lifetime Brands, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Strong Cost Controls and Project Concord Aiding Performance

Company Well Positioned to Capitalize on Industry Dislocation

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Rob Kay, Lifetime's Chief Executive Officer, commented, “While the current tariff environment has created near-term volatility, Lifetime has navigated challenges like this before, and our actions are positioning us to emerge stronger. With a fully implemented tariff-mitigation strategy, disciplined cost management, and the benefits of Project Concord, we’ve demonstrated our ability to adapt and execute. Periods of disruption often create opportunity, and we are seeing that play out today. Many in our industry are under pressure, and we are in the right position: financially, operationally, and strategically to capitalize on those dynamics. We continue to evaluate M&A opportunities that could further strengthen our market share and long-term competitive positioning. As the broader market stabilizes, we expect the progress we’ve made this year to translate into stronger performance, greater resilience, and renewed growth momentum ahead.”

Third Quarter Financial Results:

Consolidated net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were $171.9 million, representing a decrease of $11.9 million, or 6.5%, as compared to net sales of $183.8 million for the corresponding period in 2024. In constant currency, a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and was determined by applying 2025 average rates to 2024 local currency amounts, consolidated net sales decreased by $12.5 million, or 6.8%, as compared to consolidated net sales in the corresponding period in 2024. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to consolidated net sales, as reported, is included below.

Gross margin for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $60.4 million, or 35.1%, as compared to $67.4 million, or 36.7%, for the corresponding period in 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were $35.5 million, a decrease of $3.3 million, or 8.5%, as compared to $38.8 million for the corresponding period in 2024.

Income from operations was $6.7 million, as compared to income from operations of $8.6 million for the corresponding period in 2024.

Adjusted income from operations(1) was $11.5 million, as compared to $13.2 million for the corresponding period in 2024.

Net loss was $(1.2) million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, as compared to net income of $0.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2024.

Adjusted net income(1) was $2.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, as compared to $4.5 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2024.

Nine Months Financial Results:

Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $443.9 million, a decrease of $23.8 million, or 5.1%, as compared to net sales of $467.7 million for the corresponding period in 2024. In constant currency, a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and was determined by applying 2025 average rates to 2024 local currency amounts, consolidated net sales decreased by $24.9 million, or 5.3%, as compared to consolidated net sales in the corresponding period in 2024. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to consolidated net sales, as reported, is included below.

Gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $161.9 million, or 36.5%, as compared to $179.5 million, or 38.4%, for the corresponding period in 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $104.5 million, a decrease of $12.1 million, or 10.4%, as compared to $116.6 million for the corresponding period in 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the current period includes a net legal settlement gain of $6.4 million.

Loss from operations was $(29.4) million, as compared to income from operations of $11.6 million for the corresponding period in 2024. Loss from operations for the current period includes a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $33.2 million related to the U.S. segment. The charge was recognized following the completion of an interim goodwill impairment test performed during the second quarter of 2025. Subsequent to this impairment, the Company's goodwill balance is zero and therefore we expect in the future a more consistent alignment between GAAP accounting earnings and non-GAAP adjusted earnings.

Adjusted income from operations(1) was $11.5 million, as compared to $24.5 million for the corresponding period in 2024.

Net loss was $(45.1) million, or $(2.08) per diluted share, as compared to net loss of $(24.1) million, or $(1.12) per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2024. Net loss for the current period includes a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $33.2 million. Net loss for the prior period includes a non-cash charge of $14.2 million due to the Company's loss of significant influence in its equity investment in Grupo Vasconia.

Adjusted net loss(1) was $(5.4) million, or $(0.25) per diluted share, as compared to adjusted net income(1) of $0.7 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $47.2 million for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2025.

Liquidity as of September 30, 2025 was $50.9 million, consisting of $12.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, $25.2 million of availability under the ABL Agreement, limited by the Term Loan financial covenant, and $13.6 million of available funding under the Receivables Purchase Agreement.

(1) A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to its most comparable GAAP financial measure, as reported, is included below.

Outlook

Given ongoing uncertainty surrounding tariffs and related trade dynamics, the Company will continue to refrain from issuing formal financial guidance for 2025. Nonetheless, management believes Project Concord is advancing as planned, positioning the International segment for enhanced efficiency, stronger margins, and improved long-term performance.

Dividend

On November 4, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0425 per share of common stock payable on February 13, 2026 to stockholders of record on January 30, 2026.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided because the Company's management uses these financial measures in evaluating the Company's on-going financial results and trends, and management believes that exclusion of certain items allows for more accurate period-to-period comparison of the Company's operating performance by investors and analysts. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as indicators of business performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures of performance. As required by SEC rules, the Company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Such statements represent the Company's current judgments, estimates, and assumptions about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments, estimates, and assumptions are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial or operational results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors. Such factors might include, among others, the Company's ability to comply with the requirements of its credit agreements; the availability of funding under such credit agreements; the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity and financing sources and an appropriate level of debt, as well as to deleverage its balance sheet; seasonality of the Company's cash flows; the possibility of impairments to the Company's goodwill; the possibility of impairments to the Company's intangible assets; the highly seasonal nature of the Company's business; the Company's ability to drive future growth and profitability from its European operations; changes in U.S. or foreign trade or tax law and policy; changes in general economic conditions that could impact the Company's customers and affect customer purchasing practices or consumer spending; customer ordering behavior; the performance of the Company's newer products; expenses and other challenges relating to the integration of any future acquisitions; changes in demand for the Company's products; changes in the Company's management team; the significant influence of the Company's largest stockholder; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; changes in U.S. trade policy or the trade policies of nations in which the Company or the Company's suppliers do business; shortages of and price volatility for certain commodities; global health epidemic; social unrest, including related protests and disturbances; the emergence, continuation and consequences of geopolitical conditions, including political instability in the U.S. and abroad, unrest and sanctions, war, conflict, including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and the Ukraine, conflicts in the Middle East, and increasing tensions between China and Taiwan; legislative and regulatory risks, including those relating to the recent enactment of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and the impact of a continued shutdown of the U.S. government; macro-economic challenges, including labor disputes, depreciation of the U.S. dollar, volatility in the capital markets, inflationary impacts and disruptions to the global supply chain; dependence on third-party manufacturers; increase in supply chain costs, including raw materials, sourcing, transportation and energy; the imposition of duties and tariffs and other trade barriers and retaliatory countermeasures and/or economic sanctions implemented by the U.S. and other governments; impact of tariffs and trade policies, particularly with respect to China; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses; the Company's expectations regarding customer purchasing practices and the future level of demand for the Company's products; the Company's ability to execute on the goals and strategies set forth in the Company's Project Concord plan; and significant changes in the competitive environment and the effect of competition on the Company's markets, including on the Company's pricing policies, financing sources and ability to maintain an appropriate level of debt.

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, Rabbit®, and Dolly®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew®, Year & Day®, Dolly®, Royal Leerdam®, and ONIS®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S’well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather, Planet Box®, and Dolly®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company’s corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands—except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 171,912 $ 183,837 $ 443,859 $ 467,745 Cost of sales 111,488 116,420 281,959 288,231 Gross margin 60,424 67,417 161,900 179,514 Distribution expenses 17,939 20,034 53,323 51,267 Selling, general and administrative expenses 35,488 38,770 104,451 116,637 Goodwill impairment — — 33,237 — Restructuring expenses 304 — 304 — Income (loss) from operations 6,693 8,613 (29,415 ) 11,610 Interest expense (5,013 ) (5,834 ) (14,982 ) (16,605 ) Mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives (8 ) (928 ) (755 ) (1,184 ) Loss on equity securities — — — (14,152 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in losses 1,672 1,851 (45,152 ) (20,331 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (2,861 ) (1,507 ) 63 (1,660 ) Equity in losses, net of taxes — — — (2,092 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (1,189 ) $ 344 $ (45,089 ) $ (24,083 ) BASIC (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $ (0.05 ) $ 0.02 $ (2.08 ) $ (1.12 ) DILUTED (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $ (0.05 ) $ 0.02 $ (2.08 ) $ (1.12 )





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands—except share data)

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,125 $ 2,929 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $15,636 at September 30, 2025 and $14,093 at December 31, 2024 127,827 156,743 Inventory 221,185 202,408 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,616 11,488 Income taxes receivable 2,215 — TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 374,968 373,568 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 15,270 15,049 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 51,777 59,571 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 137,271 183,527 OTHER ASSETS 1,838 2,595 TOTAL ASSETS $ 581,124 $ 634,310 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current maturity of term loan $ 4,987 $ 4,891 Accounts payable 49,786 60,029 Accrued expenses 67,495 70,848 Income taxes payable — 830 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 16,277 15,145 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 138,545 151,743 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 15,720 15,955 INCOME TAXES PAYABLE, LONG-TERM 706 706 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 46,154 56,740 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 5,747 5,601 REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY 62,411 42,693 TERM LOAN 127,196 130,949 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, shares authorized: 100 shares of Series A and 2,000,000 shares of Series B; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, shares authorized: 50,000,000 at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; shares issued and outstanding: 22,657,435 at September 30, 2025 and 22,155,735 at December 31, 2024 227 222 Paid-in capital 283,248 280,566 Accumulated deficit (80,610 ) (32,550 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,220 ) (18,315 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 184,645 229,923 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 581,124 $ 634,310





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (45,089 ) $ (24,083 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,533 16,241 Goodwill impairment 33,237 — Amortization of financing costs 2,077 2,195 Gain on disposition of fixed assets (94 ) — Mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives 755 1,184 Operating leases, net (1,734 ) (1,476 ) Provision (recovery) for doubtful accounts 1,129 (241 ) Deferred income taxes — 144 Stock compensation expense 3,100 2,886 Equity in losses, net of taxes — 2,092 Loss on equity securities — 14,152 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 29,010 13,859 Inventory (15,912 ) (44,821 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (224 ) 2,929 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (15,843 ) 16,759 Income taxes receivable (2,215 ) (2,894 ) Income taxes payable (860 ) (663 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 3,870 (1,737 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (3,221 ) (1,604 ) Net proceeds from sale of property 94 — NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (3,127 ) (1,604 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from revolving credit facility 236,941 180,725 Repayments of revolving credit facility (219,726 ) (177,984 ) Repayments of term loan (5,625 ) (5,625 ) Payments for finance lease obligations (33 ) (22 ) Payments of tax withholding for stock based compensation (416 ) (1,083 ) Cash dividends paid (2,858 ) (2,893 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 8,283 (6,882 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash 170 18 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 9,196 (10,205 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,929 16,189 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 12,125 $ 5,984

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended September 30, 2025:

Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2025

December 31,

2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2025 (in thousands) Net income (loss) as reported $ 8,918 $ (4,201 ) $ (39,699 ) $ (1,189 ) $ (36,171 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 1,671 (142 ) (2,782 ) 2,861 1,608 Interest expense 5,603 4,915 5,054 5,013 20,585 Depreciation and amortization 6,073 5,698 5,437 5,398 22,606 Gain on disposition of fixed assets — — — (94 ) (94 ) Mark to market (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives (718 ) 527 220 8 37 Goodwill impairment — — 33,237 — 33,237 Stock compensation expense 1,034 1,062 1,044 994 4,134 Legal settlement gain, net(1) — (4,578 ) — — (4,578 ) Severance expense — — 270 — 270 Acquisition related expenses 143 — 123 49 315 Restructuring expenses — — — 304 304 Warehouse redesign expenses(2) 249 — 139 76 464 Pro forma adjustments(3) 4,500 Adjusted EBITDA(4) $ 22,973 $ 3,281 $ 3,043 $ 13,420 $ 47,217

(1) For the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, legal settlement gain, net included a net settlement of $6.4 million, and adjusted for legal fees incurred from March 2, 2018 through March 31, 2025 of $1.8 million.

(2) For the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, the warehouse redesign expenses were related to the U.S. segment.

(3) Pro forma adjustments represent the amount of operating expense reductions projected by the Company as a result of actions taken through September 30, 2025 or expected to be taken within 18 months of September 30, 2025, net of the benefits realized during the twelve months ended September 30, 2025. These actions include cost savings initiatives for the U.S. segment related to reductions in employee expenses (i.e., including terminated employees, furloughed employees and temporary salary reductions) and costs saving for the International segment related to Project Concord.

(4) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined in the Company’s debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude income tax provision (benefit), interest expense, depreciation and amortization, gain on disposition of fixed assets, mark to market (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives, goodwill impairment, stock compensation expense, legal settlement gain, net and other items detailed in the table above that are consistent with exclusions permitted by our debt agreements.

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands—except per share data)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)

Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted income (loss) per common share (in thousands -except per share data):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net (loss) income as reported $ (1,189 ) $ 344 $ (45,089 ) $ (24,083 ) Adjustments: Acquisition intangible amortization expense 4,360 3,723 13,099 11,222 Legal settlement gain, net — — (6,400 ) — Acquisition related expenses 49 210 172 946 Restructuring expenses 304 — 304 — Warehouse redesign expenses(1) 76 662 215 715 Severance expense — — 270 — Mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives 8 928 755 1,184 Loss on equity securities — — — 14,152 Goodwill impairment — — 33,237 — Income tax effect on adjustments (1,103 ) (1,362 ) (10,278 ) (3,462 ) Income tax provision adjustment(2) — — 8,309 — Adjusted net income (loss)(3) $ 2,505 $ 4,505 $ (5,406 ) $ 674 Adjusted diluted income (loss) per common share(4) $ 0.11 $ 0.21 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.03

(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, warehouse redesign expenses were related to the U.S. segment.

(2) The income tax provision adjustment is calculated using the effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 of 0.0% applied to the goodwill impairment adjustment. The income tax provision adjustment for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 provides important comparative analysis because the effective tax method was unusual due to timing of certain non-deductible expenses, including goodwill impairment.

(3) Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense, a legal settlement gain, net, acquisition related expenses, warehouse redesign expenses, severance expense, mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives, and goodwill impairment. The income tax effect on adjustments reflects the statutory tax rates applied on the adjustments and the income tax provision adjustment.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense, acquisition related expenses, warehouse redesign expenses, mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives, and loss on equity securities. The income tax effect on adjustments reflects the statutory tax rates applied on the adjustments.

(4) Adjusted diluted income (loss) per common share is calculated based on diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 21,834 and 21,610 for the three month period ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Adjusted diluted income (loss) per common share is calculated based on diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 21,683 and 21,643 for the nine month period ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The diluted weighted-average shares outstanding for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 include the effect of dilutive securities of 66 and zero, respectively. The diluted weighted-average shares outstanding for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 included the effect of dilutive securities of 48 and 189, respectively.

Adjusted income from operations (in thousands): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Income (loss) from operations $ 6,693 $ 8,613 $ (29,415 ) $ 11,610 Adjustments: Acquisition intangible amortization expense 4,360 3,723 13,099 11,222 Legal settlement gain, net — — (6,400 ) — Acquisition related expenses 49 210 172 946 Restructuring expenses 304 — 304 — Warehouse redesign expenses(1) 76 662 215 715 Severance expense — — 270 — Goodwill impairment — — 33,237 — Total adjustments 4,789 4,595 40,897 12,883 Adjusted income from operations(2) $ 11,482 $ 13,208 $ 11,482 $ 24,493

(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, warehouse redesign expenses were related to the U.S. segment.

(2) Adjusted income from operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense, a legal settlement gain, net, acquisition related expenses, restructuring expenses, warehouse redesign expenses, severance expenses, and goodwill impairment. Adjusted income from operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense, acquisition related expenses, and warehouse redesign expenses.

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)

Constant Currency:

As Reported

Three Months Ended

September 30, Constant Currency (1)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Year-Over-Year

Increase (Decrease) Net sales 2025 2024 Increase

(Decrease) 2025 2024 Increase

(Decrease) Currency

Impact Excluding

Currency Including

Currency Currency

Impact U.S. $ 158,121 $ 170,222 $ (12,101 ) $ 158,121 $ 170,246 $ (12,125 ) $ (24 ) (7.1 )% (7.1 )% — % International 13,791 13,615 176 13,791 14,180 (389 ) (565 ) (2.7 )% 1.3 % 4.0 % Total net sales $ 171,912 $ 183,837 $ (11,925 ) $ 171,912 $ 184,426 $ (12,514 ) $ (589 ) (6.8 )% (6.5 )% 0.3 %





As Reported

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Constant Currency (1)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Year-Over-Year

Increase (Decrease) Net sales 2025 2024 Increase

(Decrease) 2025 2024 Increase

(Decrease) Currency

Impact Excluding

Currency Including

Currency Currency

Impact U.S. $ 405,946 $ 431,205 $ (25,259 ) $ 405,946 $ 431,202 $ (25,256 ) $ 3 (5.9 )% (5.9 )% — % International 37,913 36,540 1,373 37,913 37,573 340 (1,033 ) 0.9 % 3.8 % 2.9 % Total net sales $ 443,859 $ 467,745 $ (23,886 ) $ 443,859 $ 468,775 $ (24,916 ) $ (1,030 ) (5.3 )% (5.1 )% 0.2 %