Matrix Service Company Announces Award for the Balance of Plant Supporting a Large, Dual Service Full Containment Storage Tank for Delaware River Partners

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX), a leading contractor to the energy and industrial markets across North America, today announced that Delaware River Partners has awarded Matrix NAC the construction for balance of plant work supporting a 100,000 m3, (630,000 barrels), dual service full containment storage tank allowing for storage of Liquid Ammonia or Liquid Propane Gas (LPG). This award, which was taken into backlog in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, follows a previous award for the inner steel tank scope of work, which was made in fiscal 2025.

“We are extremely pleased to continue our work supporting the build-out of this critical infrastructure, which supports ongoing demand for U.S. Natural Gas Liquid (NGL) exports, and appreciate the continued trust Delaware River Partners has placed in our teams,” said Matrix President and CEO John R. Hewitt. “Our integrated service offering in specialty storage vessels and balance of plant construction adds value for our clients and is a differentiator for Matrix. We look forward to delivering the best-in-class quality and safety our customers expect.”

The project supports a key phase in the development of the Repauno Port and Rail Terminal, a state-of-the-art multi-use Port facility for energy products, to serve the growing export demand for NGLs, specifically Liquid Propane Gases (LPGs), such as propane and butane. Realized through this expansion, the storage capabilities offered at Repauno will enable Delaware River Partners to significantly increase operational flexibility at the facility, strategically positioning the terminal as both a local and international supply point. The project is estimated to create up to 300 local construction jobs and contribute to the continued transformation of the Delaware River industrial corridor into a hub of state-of-the-art infrastructure and logistics.

“Repauno is poised to play a pivotal role in meeting domestic and international energy needs,” stated Hank Alexander, CEO of DRP. “We believe this project will serve as a significant catalyst for enhancing access to domestic and international markets, providing a pathway for valuable liquids production that will drive high-quality job creation and stimulate economic vitality in the region.”

