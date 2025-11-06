TransAlta Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransAlta Corporation (TransAlta or the Company) (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025.

“Our business delivered solid operational performance during the third quarter, demonstrating the Company's resilience in the face of challenging market conditions. Our Alberta portfolio's hedging strategy and active asset optimization continued to generate realized prices well above spot prices, while availability remained high across the fleet. Although Alberta power prices remain suppressed, our assets continue to perform well, and we remain confident in achieving results within our 2025 Outlook range,” said John Kousinioris, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are pleased with the continued progress on a number of our key priorities, including our Alberta data centre strategy. We have entered into a Demand Transmission Service contract with the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) for 230 MW, representing the full allocation awarded to the Company through Phase I of the AESO's Data Centre Large Load Integration Program. In September, Parkland County unanimously approved the re-zoning of over 3,000 acres of TransAlta-owned land surrounding our Keephills and Sundance facilities to support data centre development. We continue to work closely with our counterparties on their data centre project and are steadily progressing towards the execution of a memorandum of understanding for the initial allocation and potential multi-stage development,” added Mr. Kousinioris.

“We also continue to progress negotiations to convert our Centralia facility in Washington State to gas-fired operations and are working towards executing a definitive agreement with our customer within the quarter for the full capacity of Centralia Unit 2.”

“While we remain confident in the progress of these key priorities, we have decided to shift the timing of our Investor Day to the first quarter of 2026, when we expect to be able to provide more detailed updates on both projects and their impacts on the Company,” said Mr. Kousinioris.

“Today, I announced my retirement from TransAlta and its Board of Directors, effective April 30, 2026. Joel Hunter, the Company’s current Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer will succeed me as President and Chief Executive Officer. I fully support Joel as the next President and CEO and I look forward to working with him, management and the Board to ensure a seamless transition.”

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Achieved strong operational availability of 92.7 per cent in 2025, compared to 94.5 per cent in 2024

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $238 million, compared to $315 million for the same period in 2024

of $238 million, compared to $315 million for the same period in 2024 Free Cash Flow (FCF) (1) of $105 million, or $0.35 per share, compared to $131 million, or $0.44 per share, for the same period in 2024

of $105 million, or $0.35 per share, compared to $131 million, or $0.44 per share, for the same period in 2024 Adjusted earnings before income taxes (1) of $17 million, compared to $102 million, for the same period in 2024

of $17 million, compared to $102 million, for the same period in 2024 Cash flow from operating activities of $251 million, or $0.85 per share, compared to $229 million, or $0.77 per share, for the same period in 2024

Net loss attributable to common shareholders(1) of $62 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to net loss attributable to common shareholders of $36 million, or $0.12 per share, for the same period in 2024

Third Quarter 2025 Operational and Financial Highlights

$ millions, unless otherwise stated

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sept. 30,

2025 Sept. 30,

2024 Sept. 30,

2025 Sept. 30,

2024 Operational information Availability (%) 92.7 94.5 93.1 92.5 Production (GWh) 6,151 5,712 17,796 16,612 Select financial information Revenues 615 638 1,806 2,167 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) 238 315 857 973 Adjusted earnings before income taxes(1) 17 102 167 358 (Loss) earnings before income taxes (53 ) 9 (99 ) 370 Adjusted net (loss) earnings attributable to common shareholders(1) (8 ) 35 76 233 Net (loss) earnings attributable to common shareholders (62 ) (36 ) (128 ) 242 Cash flows Cash flow from operating activities 251 229 415 581 Funds from operations(1) 156 191 587 681 Free cash flow(1) 105 131 421 529 Per share Adjusted net (loss) earnings attributable to common shareholders per share(1) (0.02 ) 0.12 0.26 0.77 Net (loss) earnings per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted (0.20 ) (0.12 ) (0.43 ) 0.80 Cash flow from operating activities per share(3) 0.85 0.77 1.40 1.92 Funds from operations per share(1) 0.53 0.65 1.98 2.25 FCF per share(1) 0.35 0.44 1.42 1.75 Dividends declared per common share 0.065 0.060 0.130 0.120 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 297 296 297 303



Segmented Financial Performance





$ millions

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sept. 30,

2025 Sept. 30,

2024 Sept. 30,

2025 Sept. 30,

2024 Hydro 73 89 246 259 Wind and Solar 45 44 236 221 Gas 110 141 342 408 Energy Transition 28 34 84 63 Energy Marketing 17 42 64 120 Corporate (35 ) (35 ) (115 ) (98 ) Total adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) 238 315 857 973 Adjusted earnings before income taxes(1) 17 102 167 358 (Loss) earnings before income taxes (53 ) 9 (99 ) 370 Adjusted net (loss) earnings attributable to common shareholders(1) (8 ) 35 76 233 Net (loss) earnings attributable to common shareholders (62 ) (36 ) (128 ) 242

1. These are non-IFRS measures and ratios, which are not defined and have no standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. We believe that presenting these items from period to period provides management and investors with the ability to evaluate (loss) earnings and cash flow trends more readily in comparison with prior periods’ results. Please refer to the Non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures section of this news release for further discussion of these items.

2. During the first quarter of 2025, our Adjusted EBITDA composition was amended to exclude the impact of realized gain (loss) on closed exchange positions and Australian interest income. Therefore, the Company has applied this composition to all previously reported periods.

3. Represents a supplementary financial measure and is calculated as Cash flow from operating activities for the period divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period.

Key Business Developments

Chief Executive Officer Succession

On Nov. 6, 2025, the Company announced that John Kousinioris, President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of TransAlta, plans to retire effective April 30, 2026. Concurrent with this announcement, the Board of Directors (Board) has appointed Joel Hunter, TransAlta’s Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, to succeed Mr. Kousinioris as President and Chief Executive Officer and be nominated to join the Board effective April 30, 2026. Mr. Kousinioris has agreed to serve as a strategic advisor to Mr. Hunter and the Board for a period of six months following his retirement. The Company’s Chief Financial Officer successor will be announced in the coming months.

Demand Transmission Service Contract

Subsequent to the quarter, the Company entered into a 230 MW Demand Transmission Service Contract with the AESO, representing the full allocation awarded to the Company through Phase I of the AESO's Data Centre Large Load Integration Program.

Completion of Required Divestitures

On Aug. 1, 2025, the Company completed the sale of its 100 per cent interest in the 48 MW Poplar Hill facility, followed by the completion of the sale of its 50 per cent interest in the 97 MW Rainbow Lake facility on Oct. 2, 2025. Both divestitures were required by the consent agreement entered into with the federal Competition Bureau as part of its regulatory approval for the Company's acquisition of Heartland Generation. Energy Capital Partners is entitled to receive the proceeds from the sale of both facilities, net of certain adjustments, following completion of the divestitures.

Credit Facility Extension

On July 16, 2025, the Company executed agreements to extend its committed credit facilities totalling $2.1 billion with a syndicate of lenders. The revised agreements reduced the Syndicated facility size from $1.95 to $1.90 billion, and extended its maturity from June 30, 2028 to June 30, 2029. The bilateral credit facilities of $240 million were extended by one year to June 30, 2027.

About TransAlta Corporation:

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada’s largest producers of wind power and Alberta’s largest producer of thermal generation and hydro-electric power. For over 114 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud member of the communities where we operate and where our employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Future-Fit Business Benchmark, which also defines sustainable goals for businesses. Our reporting on climate change management has been guided by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) S2 Climate-related Disclosures Standard and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. TransAlta has achieved a 70 per cent reduction in GHG emissions or 22.7 million tonnes CO2e since 2015 and received an upgraded MSCI ESG rating of AA.

For more information about TransAlta, visit our web site at transalta.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, and "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are not facts, but only predictions and generally can be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "may", "will", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "continue" or other similar words. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements about the following, among other things: our 2025 Outlook; the status of data centre projects, including the anticipated execution of a data centre memorandum of understanding; the status of negotiations on conversion opportunities at Centralia; the anticipated execution of a definitive agreement with our customer for the full capacity of Centralia Unit 2, including the timing thereof; and the timing of our Investor Day.

Forward-looking statements and future-oriented financial information in this news release are intended to provide the reader information about management's current expectations and plans and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are subject to important risks and uncertainties and are based on certain key assumptions. All forward-looking statements reflect TransAlta's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made and as such are not guarantees of future performance. As actual results could vary significantly from the forward-looking statements, you should not put undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. We do not update our forward-looking statements due to new information or future events, unless we are required to by law. For additional information on the assumptions made, and the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer to our most recent MD&A, which forms part of this news release, and the 2024 Integrated Report, including the section titled "Governance and Risk Management" in our MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed under TransAlta's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

Non-IFRS and Supplementary Financial Measures

This news release contains references to the following Non-IFRS measures: Adjusted EBITDA; Free Cash Flow (FCF) (including per share); Adjusted earnings (loss) before income taxes; Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders (including per share) and Funds from operations (FFO) (including per share). Non-IFRS measures do not have standardized meanings under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and should not be viewed in isolation from, as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, our IFRS results. We use these measures to evaluate our performance and the performance of our business segments and believe that these measures, read together with our IFRS measures, provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses results. Presenting these measures from period to period provides management and investors with the ability to evaluate earnings (loss) trends more readily in comparison to prior periods' results. These measures are calculated by adjusting certain IFRS measures for certain items we believe are not reflective of our ongoing operations in a period and are calculated on a consistent basis from period to period and are adjusted for specific items in each period, unless stated otherwise. Refer to the Non-IFRS and Supplementary Measures section of our most recent MD&A, which forms part of this news release, for more information about these measures including, where applicable, reconciliations to measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

Note: All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

