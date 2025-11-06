Cloud-Based Enterprise AI Platforms Competitive Landscape Report 2025: End-to-end Assessment Across GenAI and Agentic AI, with Six Buying-criteria Ratings and Product Scores for 10 Rated Vendors

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud-Based Enterprise AI Platforms: Competitive Landscape Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, key vendors, market trends, and opportunities in enterprise cloud-based AI platforms.



Cloud-based enterprise AI platforms consist of tools and solutions that allow enterprises to incorporate AI capabilities (including predictive and generative AI [GenAI], as well as AI agents) into their applications and business processes. The platforms target AI experts, data scientists, and citizen developers (via low-code/no-code functionality). They include tools designed to streamline the building, training, tuning, deployment, and management of customized ML algorithms.

The platforms have expanded to include capabilities that help organizations incorporate, customize, and evaluate large language models (LLMs), as well as deploy AI agents. They are increasingly offering features that help organizations deploy responsible and ethical AI, such as the ability to create audit trails and track models built in other platforms.



End-to-end assessment of cloud-based enterprise AI platforms across GenAI and agentic AI, with six buying-criteria ratings and product scores for 10 rated vendors; incorporates key 2025 developments (Azure AI Foundry Agent Services GA, AWS Bedrock AgentCore preview, Google's A2A protocol, IBM ACP & Agent Builder, Salesforce Agentforce/AgentExchange, DataRobot Agent Workforce, Dataiku AI Agent Build) to provide the most current view of capabilities and roadmaps.

Bridges strategy and procurement: links market drivers, governance/responsible-AI tooling, and professional-services strength to concrete buyer recommendations and use cases; compares LLM access, agent tooling, sovereignty/edge options, and partner ecosystems to de-risk vendor selection for global enterprises.

Companies Featured

Microsoft

Google

IBM

Amazon

Salesforce

Baidu

Alibaba

DataRobot

Dataiku

Huawei

NVIDIA

