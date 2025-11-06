Low-Code Platforms Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Analysis of Microsoft, Salesforce, Mendix, OutSystems, ServiceNow, Zoho, Oracle, Appian, Pegasystems

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low-Code Platforms: Competitive Landscape Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Analysis of leading low-code platform vendors, their AI integration, ecosystems, and enterprise adoption strategies.



Low-code-enabled generative AI (GenAI) and intelligent automation innovations coupled with the cloud have created a culture of data ubiquity where data from virtually any source can be accessed and integrated into modern apps. Low-code platforms have demonstrated a prominent role in enterprises' application modernization process for several years, catering to both professional developers and non-coders/LoB, and IT operations teams. Low-code platforms bring necessary automation and AI/GenAI innovations and enablement of non-programmer contributions to ensure accelerated software delivery.



Scope

Provides an end-to-end view of the low-code landscape, highlighting AI copilots, governance, and platform ecosystems that are transforming enterprise adoption in 2025.

Reasons to Buy

Links vendor differentiation, citizen development strategies, and enterprise IT needs, helping organizations choose safe, scalable, and future-ready low-code partners.

Key Topics Covered:

Report Summary

Product Class Scorecard

Market Overview

Market Assessment

Market Drivers

Contact the Publisher

Companies Featured

Microsoft

Salesforce

Mendix

OutSystems

ServiceNow

Zoho

Oracle

Appian

Pegasystems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jra4pe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.