Low-Code Platforms Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Analysis of Microsoft, Salesforce, Mendix, OutSystems, ServiceNow, Zoho, Oracle, Appian, Pegasystems

Market opportunities include integrating AI and intelligent automation in low-code platforms, fostering data access across sources, enabling both developers and non-coders, and supporting app modernization. These platforms cater to enterprise IT needs and guide organizations in selecting scalable, future-ready partners.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low-Code Platforms: Competitive Landscape Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Analysis of leading low-code platform vendors, their AI integration, ecosystems, and enterprise adoption strategies.

Low-code-enabled generative AI (GenAI) and intelligent automation innovations coupled with the cloud have created a culture of data ubiquity where data from virtually any source can be accessed and integrated into modern apps. Low-code platforms have demonstrated a prominent role in enterprises' application modernization process for several years, catering to both professional developers and non-coders/LoB, and IT operations teams. Low-code platforms bring necessary automation and AI/GenAI innovations and enablement of non-programmer contributions to ensure accelerated software delivery.

Scope

  • Provides an end-to-end view of the low-code landscape, highlighting AI copilots, governance, and platform ecosystems that are transforming enterprise adoption in 2025.

  • Links vendor differentiation, citizen development strategies, and enterprise IT needs, helping organizations choose safe, scalable, and future-ready low-code partners.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Report Summary
  • Product Class Scorecard
  • Market Overview
  • Market Assessment
  • Market Drivers
Companies Featured

  • Microsoft
  • Salesforce
  • Mendix
  • OutSystems
  • ServiceNow
  • Zoho
  • Oracle
  • Appian
  • Pegasystems

