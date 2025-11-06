United States Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2025 Featuring AT&T Verizon Comcast T-Mobile US Cellular CenturyLink Charter Cox Communications DirecTV Dish Network

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"United States Telecom Operators Intelligence Report," provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in the US today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029.

The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in the US.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights

Fixed broadband revenue will grow from $104.8 billion in 2024 to $124 billion in 2029 at a 3.4% CAGR, driven by growing demand for high-speed connectivity and efforts to extend fixed broadband connectivity to underserved areas, like the BEAD program.

Scope

Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in the US will grow from $412.4 billion in 2024 to $430.5 billion in 2029, driven by growth in mobile and fixed broadband service revenues. Mobile data service revenue will grow from $177 billion in 2024 to $213.3 billion in 2029 at a 3.8% CAGR, driven by by rising demand for mobile data, increasing 5G subscriptions, and a higher volume of cellular M2M/IoT connections.

Reasons to Buy

This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of United States's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in the US' mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in the US' telecommunications markets.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in United States.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market highlights



2. Operating Environment



3. Telecom services market outlook



4. Mobile services market



5. Fixed services market



7. Pay-TV services market



7. Competitive landscape and company snapshots



8. Appendix



Companies Featured

AT&T

Verizon

Comcast

T-Mobile

US Cellular

CenturyLink

Charter

Cox Communications

DirecTV

Dish Network

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lcmill

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.