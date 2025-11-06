Briarwood Capital Partners LP Exceeds a 10% Holding in Tecsys Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Briarwood Capital Partners LP (“Briarwood”) announces that it has purchased 147,100 common shares (the “Tecsys Shares”) of Tecsys Inc. (“Tecsys”) in normal course transactions on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with the result that Briarwood owns 1,591,765 Tecsys Shares representing approximately 10.7932% of the total outstanding Tecsys Shares. The 147,100 Tecsys Shares were purchased at an average of $35.50 per Tecsys Share, for total consideration of $5,222,050.

Briarwood is a private hedge fund that invests in securities of private and public companies. Briarwood Capital Partners GP LLC is the general partner of Briarwood and Briarwood Chase Management LLC is its investment adviser making the investment decisions.

The acquisition of the Tecsys Shares by Briarwood was undertaken for investment purposes. Briarwood may purchase or sell securities of Tecsys in the future on the open market or in private transactions depending on market and economic conditions and other factors material to its investment decisions.

Briarwood’s head office is located at 1350 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 3005, New York, NY, 10019, USA.

A copy of the early warning report relating to the transaction described above will be available under Tecsys’ profile on SEDAR+ and copies of the report may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca or by contacting Mario Sgarlata as set out below.

For further information please contact:

Mario Sgarlata

Briarwood Chase Management LLC

1350 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 3005

New York, NY 10019

(212) 984-6798