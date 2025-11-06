SkyWater Technology and QuamCore Announce Collaboration to Advance Scalable Superconducting Quantum Computing

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the nation’s largest and only U.S.-owned pure-play semiconductor foundry, and QuamCore, a quantum-hardware company developing ultra-low-power control electronics for superconducting qubits, today announced a multi-million-dollar collaboration to co-engineer a superconducting fabrication process dedicated to QuamCore’s SFQ digital controller chip.

The joint development marks a cornerstone milestone in QuamCore’s roadmap toward a one-million-qubit superconducting quantum computer, enabling scalable, energy-efficient control at the deepest cryogenic levels.

Under the agreement, SkyWater will fabricate and jointly optimize the superconducting process modules required to produce QuamCore’s SFQ digital controller, the ultra-low-power chip that interfaces directly with the qubits inside the cryostat.

The effort leverages SkyWater’s advanced superconducting process integration expertise, design-enablement tools, and U.S. domestic manufacturing infrastructure together with QuamCore’s proprietary SFQ architecture, which operates natively at 10 mK, the same temperature regime as the qubits themselves.

By embedding ultra-low-power digital logic alongside the qubits, the partners aim to eliminate key system-level bottlenecks in wiring density, heat load, and latency - achieving up to nine orders of magnitude lower power consumption and dramatic reductions in footprint compared with conventional CMOS-based control electronics.

The collaboration also extends SkyWater’s role as a quantum-ready U.S. manufacturing partner, supporting secure, domestic development of next-generation computing technologies under the CHIPS and Science Act initiatives.

Joint milestones over the next 12–18 months include fabrication of superconducting test vehicles and demonstration of wafer-scale SFQ control chips.

“SkyWater’s mission is to enable breakthrough technologies through Trusted U.S. manufacturing,” said Thomas Sonderman, CEO of Skywater Technology. “Our collaboration with QuamCore demonstrates how advanced superconducting process technology can accelerate the transition of quantum computing from the research stage to scalable production.”

“This partnership accelerates our journey from laboratory prototypes to manufacturable, large-scale quantum systems,” said Alon Cohen, CEO and Co-founder of QuamCore. “Working with SkyWater allows us to industrialize our 10 mK SFQ control technology and prove that scalable quantum hardware can be built within established semiconductor processes.”

“Moving SFQ logic down to 10 mK, right alongside the qubits, collapses the last big bottlenecks—wiring, heat, and latency. With SkyWater’s superconducting process expertise, we can industrialize that architecture and deliver wafer-scale SFQ controllers with orders-of-magnitude gains that make million-qubit systems achievable,” said Shay Hacohen-Gourgy, CTO of QuamCore

This collaboration directly addresses one of the most critical bottlenecks in superconducting quantum computing - scalability. By enabling efficient, low-power control at cryogenic temperatures, it paves the way toward practical, million-qubit architectures and brings large-scale quantum systems closer to reality.

About QuamCore

QuamCore is pioneering massive scaling in quantum computing by developing the control architecture that enables fault-tolerant, million-qubit systems. Its patented superconducting processor design embeds ultra-low-power digital logic alongside qubits at 10 mK, overcoming the physical and thermal limits that constrain today’s systems. With an architecture-first approach, QuamCore is making large-scale, economically viable quantum computing a reality. For more information, visit www.quamcore.com

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT) is securing America’s silicon foundation as the largest U.S.-based and U.S.-owned pure-play semiconductor foundry. SkyWater’s Technology as a Service℠ model empowers innovators to bring emerging technologies like AI, quantum computing, and next-generation systems from concept to reality. With state-of-the-art facilities in Minnesota, Florida, and Texas, SkyWater specializes in foundational nodes and advanced packaging to support the nation’s critical infrastructure, strengthen supply chain resilience, and ensure long-term U.S. technology leadership. SkyWater is a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. To learn more, visit www.skywatertechnology.com.

