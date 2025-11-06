nCino Expands Offering with Eastern Bank to Deliver Connected Lending Experience Across Product Lines

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, today announced that Eastern Bank has expanded its loan origination and operations platform with nCino, selecting the Company's Consumer Banking and Mortgage solutions to complement its existing Commercial Banking Solution, creating a connected lending ecosystem across the product lines.

By connecting the platforms and customer data across product lines, Eastern Bank aims to enhance convenience and avoid friction points that previously required customers to navigate different systems for different loan types. The project will also incorporate best-in-class partner, Alloy, for enhanced fraud and identity decisioning capabilities across the Bank’s lending products. Zennify, a specialized data, AI, and customer experience consulting partner, will deliver the Consumer Banking and Mortgage implementations.

"When we saw the tangible results nCino delivered for our commercial business – faster processing, improved customer satisfaction, more efficient operations – growing the relationship to other areas became a logical step to consider," said Donald Westermann, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer of Eastern Bank. "The more convenient and valuable experience for our customers and colleagues made expanding to Consumer and Mortgage an obvious strategic choice. Meeting our customers with solutions that work best for them is our focus and we look forward to serving them via a holistic solution, whether they need a commercial line of credit, a home mortgage, or a personal loan – all from the same industry leading platform."

"Seeing the positive difference our product has made for Eastern Bank demonstrates what we see time and again – when banks experience nCino's impact in one area, they want that same experience across other areas," said Paul Clarkson, Executive Vice President of Global Revenue at nCino. "We're proud to work with forward-thinking, innovative institutions like Eastern Bank as they build the future of banking."

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is powering a new era in financial services. The Company was founded to help financial institutions digitize and reengineer business processes to boost efficiencies and create better banking experiences. With over 2,700 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino offers a trusted platform of best-in-class, intelligent solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence and actionable insights into its platform, nCino is helping financial institutions consolidate legacy systems to enhance strategic decision-making, improve risk management, and elevate customer satisfaction by cohesively bringing together people, AI and data. For more information, visit www.ncino.com .

Founded in 1818, Eastern Bank is Greater Boston’s leading local bank with approximately 110 branch locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut. As of September 30, 2025, Eastern had approximately $25.5 billion in assets. Eastern provides a full range of banking and wealth management solutions for consumers and businesses of all sizes including through its Cambridge Trust Wealth Management division, the largest bank-owned independent investment adviser in Massachusetts with $9.2 billion in assets under management, and takes pride in its outspoken advocacy and community support that includes more than $240 million in charitable giving since 1994. An inclusive company, Eastern is comprised of deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues and communities. Join us for good at www.easternbank.com. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBC) is the holding company for Eastern Bank. For investor information, visit investor.easternbank.com.

