Parker Reports Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results

CLEVELAND, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, that included the following highlights (compared with the prior year period):

Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Highlights:

Sales were a record $5.1 billion; organic sales growth was 5%

Net income was $808 million, an increase of 16%, or $927 million adjusted, an increase of 14%

EPS were $6.29, an increase of 18%, or a record $7.22 adjusted, an increase of 16%

Segment operating margin was 24.2%, an increase of 160 bps, or 27.4% adjusted, an increase of 170 bps

Cash flow from operations was $782 million or 15.4% of sales

Repurchased $475 million of shares





“Our global team produced record sales, segment operating margin, earnings per share and year-to-date cash flow,” said Jenny Parmentier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “These results demonstrate our ability to consistently deliver operational excellence fueled by our business system The Win Strategy™. First quarter organic sales grew 5%, as strong demand continued in aerospace and our industrial businesses showed a gradual return to growth. Positive sales growth and an adjusted segment margin increase of 170 basis points, contributed to an adjusted earnings per share increase of 16%. With this strong first quarter performance and higher order rates, we have increased our outlook.”

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of adjusted numbers and certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables of this press release.

Outlook

Guidance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026 has been increased and now includes the Curtis acquisition:

Total sales growth has been increased to the range of 4.0% to 7.0%. Organic sales growth of approximately 4% at the midpoint; acquisitions of approximately 1%, previously completed divestitures of approximately 1%, and favorable currency of 1.5%.

Segment operating margin outlook has been increased to the range of 23.6% to 24.0%, or 26.8% to 27.2% on an adjusted basis

EPS guidance has been increased to the range of $25.53 to $26.33, or $29.60 to $30.40 on an adjusted basis





Segment Results

Diversified Industrial Segment

North America Businesses $ in mm FY26 Q1 FY25 Q1 Change Organic Growth Sales $ 2,044 $ 2,100 -2.7 % 2.1 % Segment Operating Income $ 507 $ 485 4.5 % Segment Operating Margin 24.8 % 23.1 % 170 bps Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 552 $ 532 3.8 % Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 27.0 % 25.3 % 170 bps

Organic growth turned positive, driven by in-plant & industrial, aerospace & defense, and improvement in off-highway

Achieved record adjusted segment operating margin

Order rates increased 3%





International Businesses $ in mm FY26 Q1 FY25 Q1 Change Organic Growth Sales $ 1,399 $ 1,356 3.2 % 1.0 % Segment Operating Income $ 314 $ 299 5.0 % Segment Operating Margin 22.4 % 22.1 % 30 bps Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 350 $ 327 7.0 % Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 25.0 % 24.1 % 90 bps

Achieved record sales and adjusted segment operating margin

Organic growth positive in the quarter with 6% APAC; (3%) EMEA; 0% LA

Order rates increased 6%





Aerospace Systems Segment

$ in mm FY26 Q1 FY25 Q1 Change Organic Growth Sales $ 1,641 $ 1,448 13.3 % 12.8 % Segment Operating Income $ 411 $ 323 27.2 % Segment Operating Margin 25.0 % 22.3 % 270 bps Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 492 $ 403 22.1 % Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 30.0 % 27.9 % 210 bps

Achieved record sales on commercial OEM growth and continued aftermarket strength

Delivered record adjusted segment operating margin

Robust and broad-based order rates continue





Order Rates

FY26 Q1 Parker +8 % Diversified Industrial Segment - North America Businesses +3 % Diversified Industrial Segment - International Businesses +6 % Aerospace Systems Segment +15 %

Parker order rates increased across all reported businesses 8%

Total company backlog increased to a record $11.3 billion





About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended (Unaudited) September 30, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 Net sales $ 5,084 $ 4,904 Cost of sales 3,177 3,098 Selling, general and administrative expenses 873 849 Interest expense 101 113 Other income, net (107 ) (31 ) Income before income taxes 1,040 875 Income taxes 232 177 Net income $ 808 $ 698 Earnings per share: Basic $ 6.39 $ 5.43 Diluted $ 6.29 $ 5.34 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 126.5 128.7 Diluted 128.4 130.7 Cash dividends per common share $ 1.80 $ 1.63





BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION Three Months Ended (Unaudited) September 30, (Dollars in millions) 2025 2024 Net sales Diversified Industrial $ 3,443 $ 3,456 Aerospace Systems 1,641 1,448 Total net sales $ 5,084 $ 4,904 Segment operating income Diversified Industrial $ 821 $ 784 Aerospace Systems 411 323 Total segment operating income 1,232 1,107 Corporate general and administrative expenses 49 49 Income before interest expense and other expense, net 1,183 1,058 Interest expense 101 113 Other expense, net 42 70 Income before income taxes $ 1,040 $ 875

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME AND ORGANIC SALES GROWTH RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Diversified Industrial Segment Aerospace Systems Segment

Diversified Industrial Segment Aerospace Systems Segment

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions) North America Int'l Total Total North America Int'l Total Total Net sales $ 2,044 $ 1,399 $ 3,443 $ 1,641 $ 5,084 $ 2,100 $ 1,356 $ 3,456 $ 1,448 $ 4,904 Segment operating income $ 507 $ 314 $ 821 $ 411 $ 1,232 $ 485 $ 299 $ 784 $ 323 $ 1,107 Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangibles 42 22 64 76 140 43 22 65 75 140 Business realignment charges 1 13 14 1 15 3 6 9 — 9 Integration costs to achieve 1 1 2 4 6 1 — 1 5 6 Acquisition-related expenses 1 — 1 — 1 — — — — — Adjusted segment operating income $ 552 $ 350 $ 902 $ 492 $ 1,394 $ 532 $ 327 $ 859 $ 403 $ 1,262 Segment operating margin 24.8 % 22.4 % 23.8 % 25.0 % 24.2 % 23.1 % 22.1 % 22.7 % 22.3 % 22.6 % Adjusted segment operating margin 27.0 % 25.0 % 26.2 % 30.0 % 27.4 % 25.3 % 24.1 % 24.8 % 27.9 % 25.7 % Reported sales growth (2.7 )% 3.2 % (0.4 )% 13.3 % 3.7 % Currency — % 1.8 % 0.7 % 0.5 % 0.7 % Divestitures (5.1 )% — % (3.1 )% — % (2.2 )% Acquisitions 0.3 % 0.4 % 0.3 % — % 0.2 % Organic sales growth 2.1 % 1.0 % 1.7 % 12.8 % 5.0 %









DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESSES - ORGANIC SALES GROWTH SUPPLEMENT Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 (Unaudited) Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Total Reported sales growth 2.0 % 5.2 % — % 3.2 % Currency 4.3 % (1.5 )% — % 1.8 % Acquisitions 0.3 % 0.6 % — % 0.4 % Organic sales growth (2.6 )% 6.1 % — % 1.0 %





ADJUSTED NET INCOME1AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended September 30, (Unaudited) 2025 2024 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Net Income1 Diluted EPS Net Income1 Diluted EPS As reported $ 808 $ 6.29 $ 698 $ 5.34 Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangibles 140 1.09 140 1.07 Business realignment charges 15 0.12 10 0.07 Integration costs to achieve 6 0.05 6 0.05 Gain on sale of building — — (10 ) (0.08 ) Acquisition-related expenses 14 0.11 — — Gain on insurance recoveries (20 ) (0.15 ) — — Tax effect of adjustments2 (36 ) (0.29 ) (34 ) (0.25 ) As adjusted $ 927 $ 7.22 $ 810 $ 6.20 1Represents net income attributable to common shareholders. 2This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2025 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 473 $ 467 Trade accounts receivable, net 2,873 2,910 Non-trade and notes receivable 331 318 Inventories 3,081 2,839 Prepaid expenses 296 263 Other current assets 173 153 Total current assets 7,227 6,950 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,972 2,937 Deferred income taxes 271 270 Other long-term assets 1,306 1,269 Intangible assets, net 7,760 7,374 Goodwill 11,141 10,694 Total assets $ 30,677 $ 29,494 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Notes payable and long-term debt payable within one year $ 2,848 $ 1,791 Accounts payable, trade 2,150 2,126 Accrued payrolls and other compensation 432 587 Accrued domestic and foreign taxes 411 382 Other current liabilities 938 933 Total current liabilities 6,779 5,819 Long-term debt 7,485 7,494 Pensions and other postretirement benefits 253 267 Deferred income taxes 1,621 1,490 Other long-term liabilities 753 733 Shareholders' equity 13,777 13,682 Noncontrolling interests 9 9 Total liabilities and equity $ 30,677 $ 29,494





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended (Unaudited) September 30, (Dollars in millions) 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 808 $ 698 Depreciation and amortization 232 229 Stock-based compensation expense 80 76 Loss (gain) on property, plant and equipment 1 (8 ) Net change in receivables, inventories and trade payables (93 ) (40 ) Net change in other assets and liabilities (226 ) (224 ) Other, net (20 ) 13 Net cash provided by operating activities 782 744 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,013 ) — Capital expenditures (89 ) (95 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 6 13 Other, net 18 (5 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,078 ) (87 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments for common shares (522 ) (94 ) Net proceeds from (payments for) debt 1,056 (409 ) Dividends paid (228 ) (210 ) Other, net — 2 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 306 (711 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (4 ) 3 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 6 (51 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 467 422 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 473 $ 371





RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED SALES GROWTH TO ORGANIC SALES GROWTH (Unaudited) (Amounts in percentages) Fiscal Year 2026 Forecasted net sales 4.0% to 7.0% Adjustments: Currency ~(1.5%) Acquisitions ~(1.0%) Divestitures ~1.0% Adjusted forecasted net sales 2.5% to 5.5% RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN (Unaudited) (Amounts in percentages) Fiscal Year 2026 Forecasted segment operating margin 23.6% to 24.0% Adjustments: Business realignment charges ~0.3% Amortization of acquired intangibles ~2.8% Cost to achieve ~0.1% Acquisition-related expenses ~0.1% Adjusted forecasted segment operating margin 26.8% to 27.2%





RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (Unaudited) (Amounts in dollars) Fiscal Year 2026 Forecasted earnings per diluted share $25.53 to $26.33 Adjustments: Business realignment charges 0.54 Amortization of acquired intangibles 4.55 Acquisition-related expenses 0.19 Costs to achieve 0.13 Gain on insurance recoveries (0.16) Tax effect of adjustments1 (1.18) Adjusted forecasted earnings per diluted share $29.60 to $30.40 1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment. Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding



