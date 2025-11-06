Ramsey Theory Group CEO Dan Herbatschek Announces Erdos Tracks Enhancements Delivering a Next-Gen Full-Service Construction ERP for Field-Service Companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramsey Theory Group (RTG) today announced the availability of its newly enhanced version of its flagship product Erdos Tracks —a full-service Construction ERP designed to digitize and modernize the operations of field-service companies across multiple verticals. The latest updates provide end-to-end workflow automation, real-time job costing, mobile dispatch and fleet tracking, and advanced analytics—delivering unprecedented operational visibility, margin control, and scalability.



“Field-service companies across remediation, moving, contracting, HVAC, electrical and plumbing have long operated with fragmented systems, paper logs and guess-work margins,” said Dan Herbatschek , Founder & CEO of Ramsey Theory Group. “With Erdos Tracks’ next-gen ERP, we have built a unified, field-service-centric platform that brings together quoting, dispatch, job costing, fleet, mobile and analytics in one seamless digital environment. The result: deeper visibility, smarter decisions, and stronger profitability for our customers.”

Erdos Tracks is specifically engineered for contractors and service firms in the field service and construction sector. The platform enables teams to quote, dispatch, cost, execute and analyze entire job lifecycles from a unified digital environment.

Key Enhanced Features Include:

Unified quoting, proposal generation and pipeline management for faster, margin-protected bidding.

True job costing and budget tracking: labor, materials, equipment, vehicles, overhead—all in real time.

Smart dispatching and routing of crews and vehicles to maximize utilization and minimize downtime.

Mobile field-app: work-order access, e-signatures, GPS tracking, inventory/consumables capture.

Fleet & vehicle resource management integrated with job operations.

Executive dashboards and machine-learning-powered analytics delivering live P&L, job-level margin insight and trend forecasting.

Cloud-based architecture with remote access and full visibility for management, field teams, and back-office staff alike.



Industry-Specific Benefits by Sector:

Environmental Remediation

Digitally track mobilization, equipment/materials, personnel, and consumables across remediation sites.

Full compliance recording (photo capture, geolocation, on-site signatures, audit logs) to meet regulatory demands. Real-time cost tracking enables project managers to monitor margins on intensive remediation jobs and adjust early. Optimized routing of crews and vehicles across dispersed sites reduces dead-time and travel costs. Analytics dashboard—view profit/loss per site, per job, per client—better bidding, better allocation of specialist resources.



Moving Automated quoting module accounts for labor (crew hours), truck usage, packing materials, travel time, and insurance—driving accurate estimates. Smart dispatching ensures moving crews and trucks are scheduled and routed for maximal utilization. Mobile app supports check-in/out, inventory of packing materials, customer sign-off and photo documentation of loading/unloading. Integrated job-costing tracks all crew hours, mileage and consumables so moving firms can monitor margin per move. Dashboard insights—average move cost, crew productivity, vehicle utilization, regional profitability.



General Contracting Complete job lifecycle tracking: from proposal to subcontractor/crew scheduling to materials/equipment rental as well as labor and overhead, all within one platform. Real-time cost tracking ensures subcontractors and in-house labor costs are visible against budget, reducing scope-creep and cost overruns. Dispatch module coordinates crews, vehicles, and equipment across multiple jobs/sites—enhances logistics and reduces idle time. Mobile app gives foremen access to job-site status, capture of time/materials, on-site change-orders, digital sign-off. High-level analytics: KPIs by project manager, location, job-type and margin performance for data-driven growth decisions.



HVAC (Heating, Ventilation & Air-Conditioning) Quoting/proposal engine enables HVAC contractors to price units, parts, labor, travel, and service agreements with margin visibility up-front. Job-costing tracks material usage (refrigerants, coils, filters, ductwork), truck/vehicle usage, labor, and service jobs. Dispatching and routing optimize technician truck-rolls, reducing travel time and improving first-time fix rates. Mobile-app supports technician access to customer history, equipment logs, part-usage capture, photo upload, and invoicing from field. Analytics provide metrics such as average revenue per technician, cost per truck call-out, parts vs labor ratio, service-contract profitability.



Electrical Quoting module tailored for installations, upgrades, maintenance, and emergency service work with realistic cost modelling for materials (wire, conduit, panels), labor and travel. Job-costing captures real-time data from field: materials, labor, vehicle usage, permits/subcontractor cost. Dispatch & routing ensures electricians and trucks are optimally scheduled—minimizing idle, maximizing utilization. Mobile-app supports field crews with site plans/check-lists/photo documentation/approvals/invoice capture—reduces paper logs and manual re-entry. Analytics dashboard reveals margin performance by job type (install vs maintenance), customer, technician, region — enabling strategic growth and margin improvement.



Plumbing Quote & proposal capability for service calls, repairs, remodels, and installations—capturing parts, labor, emergency surcharges, travel time up-front. Real-time job-costing monitors usage of fittings, pipes, fixtures, labor, truck-use and warranty/service commitments. Dispatching of mobile plumbing crews/trucks to maximize service windows, reduce downtime and ensure rapid response. Field-app enables plumbers to view job history, access warranty data, record parts used, collect signatures/photos and invoice on-site. Analytics deliver insights like service-call profitability, average parts cost per job, technician efficiency, and geographic service-area performance.



The enhanced Erdos Tracks platform now is available for demonstration . Field-service companies interested in transforming their operations can schedule a personalized demo by emailing contact@erdostracks.com or visit https://erdostracks.com/ .