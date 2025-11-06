Mobiquity Technologies’ Platform Powers New Context Networks–NRT Partners to Bring Dynamic Digital Advertising to 1,000+ Casinos Worldwide

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technology solutions, and Context Networks, the leader in digital media and data-driven advertising solutions for the gaming industry, today announced a five-year strategic agreement with NRT Technology, one of the world’s largest pure-play gaming payment technology companies. The partnership will enable casinos worldwide to deliver highly targeted, real-time advertising and branded experiences across multiple guest touchpoints, accelerating Context’s reach into more than 1,000 casino properties.

NRT serves over 800 casinos in North America alone and all 25 of the world’s 25 largest casino properties. The partnership gives Context Networks immediate access to NRT’s unparalleled distribution and international footprint, including properties across the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Macau, the Philippines, and Singapore.

Through this collaboration, Context Networks’ advertising technology, powered by Mobiquity Technologies (OTC: MOBQ) advanced advertising platform, will be integrated into NRT’s extensive portfolio of casino solutions:

NRT Financial Kiosks – More than 11,000 units globally providing ATM, TITO redemption, and financial services. Each kiosk is already coded for marketing, allowing rapid activation via Context’s API.

– More than 11,000 units globally providing ATM, TITO redemption, and financial services. Each kiosk is already coded for marketing, allowing rapid activation via Context’s API. Opal Non-Gaming Kiosks – Deployed for bill payments and account top-ups, these devices will now include targeted advertising to increase engagement outside of gaming areas.

– Deployed for bill payments and account top-ups, these devices will now include targeted advertising to increase engagement outside of gaming areas. VisuaLimits Pro Digital Table Game Signs – With an 80% market share across table games, these displays will deliver immersive, customer-facing ad experiences directly at the table.

– With an 80% market share across table games, these displays will deliver immersive, customer-facing ad experiences directly at the table. JoinGo Loyalty App – Used by 80% of casinos for player engagement, JoinGo will become the first casino loyalty app to feature embedded digital advertising experiences, from interactive dashboards to mobile games and rewards.

The Contextual Promotions Media Network™ (CPMN) is the company’s core platform designed to unify digital advertising, verification, and analytics across the gaming industry. Built as a full-stack, end-to-end system, the CPMN allows casino operators to become digital publishers without new capital investment, while ensuring transparency, compliance, and data integrity across every advertising transaction.

Through its integrated Deep Intelligence Marketing (DIM) layer, the CPMN delivers real-time, context-aware advertising experiences across all player touchpoints. DIM enables highly relevant brand interactions—whether a guest is cashing out, seated at a table game, or engaging with a loyalty app—by combining behavioral, geographic, and psychographic data into a private and secure framework.

For operators, the CPMN introduces a new class of tax-efficient, non-gaming revenue that enhances player engagement, strengthens loyalty, and extends the economic value of existing technology assets. For advertisers, it provides a transparent, closed-loop ecosystem that measures every impression, interaction, and conversion with immutable accuracy. Campaigns can be segmented by location, player tier, demographics, and psychographics, enabling both local and national brands to reach audiences with precision and contextual relevance.

“At Context Networks, we believe casinos must evolve beyond the gaming floor to build high-margin, non-gaming revenue streams that deliver lasting value,” said Matt Olden, CEO of Context Networks. “Our intelligent marketing platform transforms every guest touchpoint into an opportunity for brand engagement and revenue growth enabling operators to generate incremental, tax-efficient income while enhancing the overall guest experience.”

“This agreement is a milestone moment for Mobiquity and our partner Context Networks,” said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies. “It’s a powerful validation of how Mobiquity’s technology can scale across industries to unlock new value for partners and clients.”

The partnership will allow casinos to deploy advertising and marketing campaigns more quickly than ever before, leveraging NRT’s proven hardware and operational infrastructure.

Context Networks is powered by Mobiquity Technologies’ (OTC: MOBQ) advanced advertising platform, which combines data mining, audience insights, programmatic trading, and AI-driven campaign optimization. The platform includes tools for targeting, analytics, quality control, and campaign delivery, giving operators a complete end-to-end advertising solution. With over two decades in digital advertising, Mobiquity has expanded into the gaming industry through its partnership with Context Networks, underscoring its commitment to innovation and data-driven marketing solutions.

About Context Networks

Context Networks, Inc. is a premier programmatic advertising platform that delivers transparent, secure, and efficient advertising solutions for the global gaming industry. Its flagship Contextual Promotions Media Network™ (CPMN™) provides casino operators and gaming environments with advanced ad-serving capabilities, creating new revenue streams while enhancing guest engagement. The company's platform focuses on three key gaming segments: casino, lottery operators, and iGaming platforms. Through Deep Intelligence Marketing, Context is creating the next evolution of retail media—where every consumer moment can be an extraordinary brand experience. For more information, visit https://www.contextnetworks.net.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ) is an advertising and data intelligence company that utilizes AI to deliver programmatic media, audience targeting, and real-time behavioral insights across mobile, CTV, digital out-of-home, social media and in-venue screens. Through its subsidiaries, Advangelists, Mobiquity Networks and Mobiquity.ai and several strategic partnerships, Mobiquity powers innovative campaigns—bridging digital and physical environments to drive engagement through contextually relevant, data-driven advertising.

