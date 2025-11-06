Enphase Energy IQ8 Microinverters Power Solar Projects at Gas Stations Worldwide

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that its IQ8™ Microinverters have been selected for gas station solar projects around the world, helping businesses deploy clean, reliable energy in some of the most safety-critical commercial environments.

Enphase microinverters are uniquely suited to gas station installations thanks to their AC-based system architecture, which eliminates the risk of dangerous high-voltage DC wiring and potential arc-fault fires. Built-in Rapid Shutdown capabilities ensure automatic system shutdown in emergencies, while a NEMA 6 rating allows for reliable performance in harsh weather conditions. These features, combined with advanced cybersecurity protections, make IQ8 Microinverters a trusted choice for powering fuel retail sites safely and efficiently.

Several gas stations installations have been completed in the United States, including one from solar installer DynamicSLR, which installed a 49 kW solar system at the Tri Gaz 5 gas station in Crandall, Texas. The project is expected to offset 17% of the site’s electricity demand and generate an estimated lifetime savings of more than $150,000. Dozens of gas stations across Puerto Rico have Enphase products deployed through independent installers, including Green Energy & Fuels, Edison Energy, Pura Energia, and Solar Roots, further demonstrating the reliability and scalability of Enphase microinverters in demanding commercial environments.

In Southeast Asia, Enphase microinverters are powering hundreds of gas stations. Super Central Gas has installed Enphase systems across 105 Shell stations, while multiple installers – Super Central Gas, TNS Network Solution, and MRO Engineering – have equipped PTT franchise sites. PTT stations typically range from 30 kW to over 100 kW, with at least 37 locations confirmed that feature Enphase systems. In the Philippines, solar installer MSpectrum has deployed Enphase systems at several Petron stations, and Solaren has completed seven additional gas-station projects, each averaging 15 kW.

In Colombia, Gimecol Solar recently delivered a 50 kW system at the EDS Moya gas station using Enphase IQ8 Microinverters, showcasing the technology’s reliability and ease of deployment in Latin America.

"With the Tri Gaz 5 project, we needed a high-performing solution that could operate reliably in the intense Texas heat," said Ahmad Dweik, managing partner at DynamicSLR, an installer of Enphase products in the United States. "Enphase microinverters have a NEMA 6 rating and zero potential for DC arc-fault fires, for safe operations in even extreme conditions.”

“Our project, the EDS Moya in Colombia, demonstrates how simple and safe Enphase technology is to deploy,” said Julio Darío Fuentes Polanco, co-founder of Gimecol Solar, an installer of Enphase products in Columbia. “The microinverters provide the performance and reliability our customers demand.”

“Our relationship with Enphase is helping fuel retailers like Shell and PTT reduce energy costs and lower their carbon footprint,” said Apisit Tanadumrongsak, CEO of SCG Future Energy Co., Ltd., an installer of Enphase products in Thailand. “The safety advantages of AC-based systems make Enphase a natural choice for these environments.”

“Installing solar at gas stations requires technology that installers can trust to perform in complex, safety-critical environments,” said Aaron Gordon, senior vice president and general manager of the systems business unit at Enphase Energy. “Our IQ8 Microinverters give them that confidence – combining safety, reliability, and flexibility in one system. It’s why customers around the world continue to choose Enphase to help fuel retailers cut energy costs, lower emissions, and accelerate their clean energy transition.”

Most of Enphase’s IQ8 Microinverters are produced at U.S. manufacturing facilities, which can help commercial projects in the United States qualify for valuable domestic content bonus tax credits. Enphase also recently announced that pre-orders are open for its IQ9N-3P™ Commercial Microinverters in the United States, with shipments expected to begin in December 2025. The IQ9N-3P is Enphase’s first microinverter powered by advanced gallium nitride (GaN) technology and designed specifically for three-phase 480Y/277 V (wye) grid configurations – without the need for external transformers.

These are just some of the latest examples of gas station projects installed globally, with many more built or in progress. For more information about Enphase products, please visit the website.

