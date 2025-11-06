Dentsply Sirona Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results Net sales of $904 million decreased (5.0%) as-reported, decreased (8.0%) in constant currency including (5.5%) driven by Q3 2024 Byte impact and ERP pre-buy GAAP gross margin of 48.8% , GAAP net loss per share of ($2.14) Adjusted gross margin of 52.6% , adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.4% , adjusted EPS of $0.37 Revised FY25 outlook

Executing its Return-to-Growth action plan to drive improved performance and deliver sustained, profitable growth

Provides leadership updates to support transformation strategy



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. ("Dentsply Sirona" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 and introduced its Return-to-Growth action plan, a comprehensive strategy to improve performance and position the Company for sustained, profitable growth over the next 24 months.

Third quarter net sales of $904 million decreased (5.0%) (decreased (8.0%) in constant currency) compared to the third quarter of 2024. Foreign currency changes positively impacted third quarter 2025 net sales by approximately $28 million. Net loss attributable to Dentsply Sirona was ($427) million, or ($2.14) per share, compared to a net loss of ($494) million, or ($2.46) per share in the third quarter of 2024. Non-cash charges for the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets were ($263) million, net of tax, or ($1.31) per share in the third quarter of 2025, versus ($495) million, net of tax, or ($2.46) per share in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.37, compared to $0.50 in the third quarter of 2024. A reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures (including constant currency, adjusted EBITDA and margin, adjusted EPS, adjusted free cash flow conversion, and segment adjusted operating income) to GAAP measures is provided below.

"Third quarter results fell short of our expectations and reflect the operational and strategic challenges facing the business," said Dan Scavilla, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Board of Directors and I are taking decisive action to improve performance with the launch of our Return-to-Growth strategy. By sharpening our focus on our customers, reigniting growth in the U.S. business, more effectively empowering our people to power performance and evolving our operations to drive innovation, we believe we will be able to deliver sustained, profitable growth over the next 24 months and enhance long-term value for Dentsply Sirona shareholders."

Executing the Return-to-Growth Action Plan

Dentsply Sirona's Return-to-Growth action plan is designed to improve performance and position the Company to deliver sustained, profitable growth over the next 24 months, focused on four key pillars:

Putting Customers at the Center - Enhancing the customer experience by simplifying processes, empowering field and commercial teams, and strengthening global service capabilities to make Dentsply Sirona easier to do business with.





- Enhancing the customer experience by simplifying processes, empowering field and commercial teams, and strengthening global service capabilities to make Dentsply Sirona easier to do business with. Reigniting the U.S. Business to Win - Refocusing the U.S. organization to improve commercial execution, deepen customer relationships, and position the Company for stronger, more consistent growth.





- Refocusing the U.S. organization to improve commercial execution, deepen customer relationships, and position the Company for stronger, more consistent growth. Empowering People to Power Performance - Building a high-performing, accountable culture by strengthening leadership, aligning teams around clear priorities, and advancing digital, AI and transformation initiatives across the organization through a newly established Transformation Office.





- Building a high-performing, accountable culture by strengthening leadership, aligning teams around clear priorities, and advancing digital, AI and transformation initiatives across the organization through a newly established Transformation Office. Evolving Operations to Fuel Innovation - Streamlining operations and investing in R&D to deliver greater value to clinicians through increased training and education, while improving efficiency, reducing complexity, and freeing up capital for innovation and growth initiatives.



Mr. Scavilla will provide further details on this action plan during the Company's third quarter 2025 earnings call webcast.

Leadership Updates

To drive the Company's Return-to-Growth action plan, the Company has made several leadership updates and appointments since second quarter 2025 earnings, including:

Matt Garth, Chief Financial Officer, has departed the Company. This action is not the result of any dispute, disagreement, or any financial reporting matter. A transition plan is in place to ensure continuity and maintain financial discipline while a search for his successor, led by Heidrick & Struggles, is underway. During this interim period, Board member Leslie Varon, former Chief Financial Officer of Xerox Corporation, will provide governance and oversight of the finance organization in her capacity as Audit and Finance Committee Chair.





Aldo Denti was appointed Chief Commercial Officer in October 2025. Mr. Denti is a global business leader with over 25 years of experience driving transformative growth in the Medical Device and Consumer Health sectors. Most recently, he served as Company Group Chairman, Global Orthopedics, at Johnson & Johnson MedTech. His expertise spans sales, marketing, strategic planning, and successful integration across diverse markets. Mr. Denti has a proven track record of delivering revenue growth and operational efficiency.





Dustin Shields has been named Chief Transformation Officer, effective December 1, 2025. He most recently served as Senior Vice President, International Sales and Operations at Globus Medical, Inc., holding multiple leadership roles since 2012 at NuVasive, Inc. (acquired by Globus in 2023), and sales and leadership positions at Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, and other medical technology companies. Mr. Shields will oversee the day-to-day execution of the Return-to-Growth plan, driving operational improvements and creating value for customers and stakeholders. The Transformation Office will also encompass the Company's AI and automation initiatives to accelerate decision-making, streamline operations, and enhance analytics.



Updated 2025 Outlook

The Company is revising its 2025 outlook based on the results of the third quarter and the identification of key areas for incremental investment expected to occur in the fourth quarter. The revised outlook includes net sales in the range of $3.6 billion to $3.7 billion, and constant currency sales are expected to be in the range of (5%) to (4%) year-over-year. Adjusted EPS is expected to be approximately $1.60. This outlook reflects the current state of tariffs and trade policy.

Other 2025 outlook assumptions are included in the third quarter 2025 earnings presentation posted on the Investors section of the Dentsply Sirona website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com. The Company does not provide forward-looking estimates on a GAAP basis as certain information, which may include, but is not limited to, restructuring charges, transformation-related costs, impairment charges, certain tax adjustments, and other significant items, is not available without unreasonable effort and cannot be reasonably estimated. The exact amounts of these charges or credits are not currently determinable but may be significant.

Q3 2025 Summary Results (GAAP)

(in millions, except per share amount and percentages) Q3 25 Q3 24 YoY Net Sales $904 $951 (5.0 %) Gross Profit $441 $495 (11.0 %) Gross Margin 48.8 % 52.1 % Net Loss Attributable to Dentsply Sirona ($427 ) ($494 ) NM Diluted Loss Per Share ($2.14 ) ($2.46 ) NM

Q3 2025 Summary Results (Non-GAAP) [1]

(in millions, except per share amount and percentages) Q3 25 Q3 24 YoY Net Sales $904 $951 (5.0 %) Constant Currency (8.0 %) Adjusted Gross Profit $475 $527 (9.8 %) Adjusted Gross Margin 52.6 % 55.3 % Adjusted EBITDA $167 $170 (1.8 %) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.4 % 17.9 % Adjusted EPS $0.37 $0.50 (26.5 %)

NM - not meaningful

Percentages are based on actual values and may not reconcile due to rounding.

[1] Constant currency, adjusted gross profit and margin, adjusted EBITDA and margin, and adjusted EPS are Non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain items. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a description of these measures and to the tables at the end of this release for a reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP measures.

Q3 2025 Segment Results

Net Sales Change vs. Prior year Reported Foreign Exchange

Impact Constant Currency Connected Technology Solutions (3.9 %) 3.1 % (7.0 %) Essential Dental Solutions (3.4 %) 2.8 % (6.2 %) Orthodontic and Implant Solutions (15.0 %) 2.1 % (17.1 %) Wellspect Healthcare 15.6 % 6.3 % 9.3 % Total (5.0 %) 3.0 % (8.0 %)

Q3 2025 Geographic Results

Net Sales Change vs. Prior Year Reported Foreign Exchange

Impact Constant Currency United States (22.2 %) — % (22.2 %) Europe 9.9 % 7.3 % 2.6 % Rest of World 0.3 % 1.2 % (0.9 %) Total (5.0 %) 3.0 % (8.0 %)

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Operating cash flow in the third quarter of 2025 was $79 million, compared to $141 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to unfavorable working capital changes. In the third quarter of 2025, the Company paid $32 million in dividends resulting in a total of $96 million returned to stockholders in the first nine months of 2025. The Company had $363 million of cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2025.

Goodwill and Indefinite-Lived Intangible Asset Impairment

In the third quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a non-cash charge for the impairment of goodwill and other indefinite-lived intangible assets of ($263) million, net of tax, within the Orthodontic and Implant Solutions and Connected Technology Solutions segments. These impairments were driven by lower-than-expected volumes of equipment, implants, and prosthetics products, particularly in the United States, and the impacts from tariffs.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering, including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. Dentsply Sirona's innovative products provide high-quality, effective and connected solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona's headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company's shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 904 $ 951 $ 2,719 $ 2,888 Cost of products sold 463 456 1,322 1,376 Gross profit 441 495 1,397 1,512 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 355 390 1,055 1,204 Research and development expenses 37 40 110 123 Goodwill and intangible asset impairments 262 504 497 510 Restructuring and other costs 5 23 18 45 Operating loss (218 ) (462 ) (283 ) (370 ) Other income and expenses: Interest expense, net 23 18 66 53 Other income (11 ) (2 ) (10 ) (10 ) Loss before income taxes (230 ) (478 ) (339 ) (413 ) Provision for income taxes 198 17 114 69 Net loss (428 ) (495 ) (453 ) (482 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) Net loss attributable to Dentsply Sirona $ (427 ) $ (494 ) $ (452 ) $ (480 ) Loss per common share attributable to Dentsply Sirona: Basic $ (2.14 ) $ (2.46 ) $ (2.27 ) $ (2.35 ) Diluted $ (2.14 ) $ (2.46 ) $ (2.27 ) $ (2.35 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 199.5 201.0 199.3 204.7 Diluted 199.5 201.0 199.3 204.7

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 363 $ 272 Accounts and notes receivable-trade, net 654 556 Inventories, net 686 564 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 369 354 Total Current Assets 2,072 1,746 Property, plant, and equipment, net 841 766 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 131 136 Identifiable intangible assets, net 1,065 1,207 Goodwill 1,270 1,597 Other noncurrent assets 274 301 Total Assets $ 5,653 $ 5,753 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 268 $ 241 Accrued liabilities 712 754 Income taxes payable 47 45 Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt 378 549 Total Current Liabilities 1,405 1,589 Long-term debt 2,017 1,586 Operating lease liabilities 85 91 Deferred income taxes 95 129 Other noncurrent liabilities 573 415 Total Liabilities 4,175 3,810 Total Equity 1,478 1,943 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 5,653 $ 5,753

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (453 ) $ (482 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 104 99 Amortization of intangible assets 155 162 Goodwill asset impairment 409 504 Indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment 88 6 Deferred income taxes 44 (20 ) Stock-based compensation expense 25 35 Other non-cash expense 13 36 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and notes receivable-trade, net (56 ) 19 Inventories, net (61 ) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (10 ) 61 Other noncurrent assets — (6 ) Accounts payable (9 ) (6 ) Accrued liabilities (66 ) (17 ) Income taxes (45 ) (15 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (4 ) (4 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 134 374 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (90 ) (129 ) Cash received on derivative contracts 10 — Cash paid on derivative contracts (9 ) (12 ) Other investing activities 2 1 Net cash used in investing activities (87 ) (140 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash paid for treasury stock — (250 ) (Repayments) proceeds on other short-term borrowings, net (416 ) 99 Proceeds from 364-day bridge loan 435 — Repayment of 364-day bridge loan (435 ) — Cash dividends paid (96 ) (95 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 551 — Repayments on long-term borrowings (3 ) (8 ) Cash paid for deferred financing costs (13 ) — Other financing activities, net (4 ) (10 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 19 (264 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 25 (8 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 91 (38 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 272 334 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 363 $ 296 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized $ 58 $ 61 Non-cash investing activities: Property, plant and equipment in accounts payable at end of period $ 25 $ 28 Exchange of inventory for naming and other rights $ 14 $ —

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("US GAAP"), the Company provides certain measures in this press release, described below, which are not calculated in accordance with US GAAP and therefore represent Non-GAAP financial measures. These Non-GAAP financial measures are used by the Company to measure its performance and may differ from those used by other companies. These Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with US GAAP.

Management believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures are helpful as they provide a measure of the results of operations, and are frequently used by investors and analysts to evaluate the Company's performance exclusive of certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, and which may not be indicative of past or future performance of the Company.

Constant Currency

The Company defines "constant currency" as the reported net sales adjusted for the impact of foreign currency changes, which is calculated by translating current period net sales using the comparable prior period's foreign currency exchange rates.

Adjusted Operating Income and Margin

Adjusted operating income is computed by excluding the following items from operating income (loss) as reported in accordance with US GAAP:

(1) Business combination-related costs. These adjustments include costs related to consummating and integrating acquired businesses, as well as net gains and losses related to disposed businesses. In addition, this category includes the post-acquisition roll-off of fair value adjustments recorded related to business combinations, except for amortization expense of purchased intangible assets noted below. Although the Company is regularly engaged in activities to find and act on opportunities for strategic growth and enhancement of product offerings, the costs associated with these activities may vary significantly between periods based on the timing, size and complexity of acquisitions and as such may not be indicative of past and future performance of the Company.

(2) Restructuring-related charges and other costs. These adjustments include costs related to the implementation of restructuring initiatives, including but not limited to, severance costs, facility closure costs, and lease and contract termination costs, as well as related professional service costs associated with these restructuring initiatives and global transformation activity. The Company is continually seeking to take actions that could enhance its efficiency; consequently, restructuring charges may recur but are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to the varying levels of restructuring activity, and as such may not be indicative of past and future performance of the Company. Other costs include gains and losses on the sale of property, legal settlements, executive separation costs, write-offs of inventory as a result of product rationalization, and changes in accounting principles recorded within the period. This category also includes costs related to investigations and associated legal cases and remediation activities, which primarily include legal, accounting and other professional service fees, as well as turnover and other employee-related costs.

(3) Goodwill and intangible asset impairments. These adjustments include charges related to goodwill and intangible asset impairments.

(4) Amortization of purchased intangible assets. This adjustment includes the periodic amortization expense related to purchased intangible assets, which are recorded at fair value. Although these costs contribute to revenue generation and will recur in future periods, their amounts are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions, and as such may not be indicative of the future performance of the Company.

(5) Fair value and credit risk adjustments. These adjustments include the non-cash mark-to-market changes in fair value associated with pension assets and obligations, the credit risk component of hedging instruments, contingent consideration from past acquisitions, and equity-method investments. Although these adjustments are recurring in nature, they are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to changes in the underlying assumptions and market conditions. The non-service component of pension expense is a recurring item, however it is subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to changes in actuarial assumptions, interest rates, plan changes, settlements, curtailments, and other changes in facts and circumstances. As such, these items may not be indicative of past and future performance of the Company.

Adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by net sales.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Margin

Adjusted gross profit is computed by excluding from gross profit the impact of any of the above adjustments that affect either net sales or cost of sales.

Adjusted gross margin is calculated by dividing adjusted gross profit by net sales.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

Adjusted net income (loss) consists of net income (loss) as reported in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted to exclude the items identified above, as well as the related income tax impacts of those items. The income tax effect of each pre-tax adjustment was determined based on the tax rate of the jurisdiction in which the related pre-tax adjustment was recorded.

Additionally, net income is adjusted for other tax-related adjustments such as discrete or significant adjustments to valuation allowances and other uncertain tax positions, final settlement of income tax audits, discrete tax items resulting from the implementation of restructuring initiatives, the windfall or shortfall relating to exercise of employee stock-based compensation, any difference between the interim and annual effective tax rate, and adjustments relating to prior periods.

Management believes that these adjustments for certain tax-related matters are helpful to normalize the tax effects of certain discrete or significant items that are irregular or infrequent in timing and may not be indicative of past or future performance of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA and Margin

In addition to the adjustments described above in arriving at adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA is computed by further excluding any remaining interest expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by net sales.

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share

Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share (adjusted EPS) is computed by dividing adjusted earnings (loss) attributable to Dentsply Sirona stockholders by the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Conversion

The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures during the same period, and adjusted free cash flow conversion is defined as adjusted free cash flow divided by adjusted net income (loss). Management believes these Non-GAAP financial measures are important for use in evaluating the Company's financial performance as it measures our ability to efficiently generate cash from our business operations relative to earnings. It should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income (loss) as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except percentages)

(unaudited)

A reconciliation of reported net sales change to change in net sales on a constant currency basis by segment is as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Q3 2025 Change Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (in millions, except percentages) Connected Technology Solutions Essential Dental Solutions Orthodontic and

Implant Solutions Wellspect Healthcare Total Connected Technology Solutions Essential Dental Solutions Orthodontic and

Implant Solutions Wellspect Healthcare Total Connected Technology Solutions Essential Dental Solutions Orthodontic and

Implant Solutions Wellspect Healthcare Total Net sales $ 259 $ 357 $ 205 $ 83 $ 904 (3.9 %) (3.4 %) (15.0 %) 15.6 % (5.0 %) $ 269 $ 369 $ 241 $ 72 $ 951 Foreign exchange impact 3.1 % 2.8 % 2.1 % 6.3 % 3.0 % Constant currency (7.0 %) (6.2 %) (17.1 %) 9.3 % (8.0 %)

Percentages are based on actual values and may not reconcile due to rounding.

A reconciliation of reported net sales change to change in net sales on a constant currency basis by geographic region is as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Q3 2025 Change Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 (in millions, except percentages) U.S. Europe ROW Total U.S. Europe ROW Total U.S. Europe ROW Total Net sales $ 291 $ 382 $ 231 $ 904 (22.2 %) 9.9 % 0.3 % (5.0 %) $ 374 $ 347 $ 230 $ 951 Foreign exchange impact — % 7.3 % 1.2 % 3.0 % Constant currency (22.2 %) 2.6 % (0.9 %) (8.0 %)

Percentages are based on actual values and may not reconcile due to rounding.

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except percentages)

(unaudited) The Company's segment adjusted operating income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 was as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Connected Technology Solutions $ 10 $ 16 $ 29 $ 21 Essential Dental Solutions 116 132 403 372 Orthodontic and Implant Solutions 22 24 104 108 Wellspect Healthcare 28 26 78 73 Segment adjusted operating income 176 198 614 574 Reconciling items expense (income): All other (a) 69 79 224 227 Goodwill and intangible asset impairments 262 504 497 510 Restructuring and other costs 5 23 18 45 Interest expense, net 23 18 66 53 Other income (11 ) (2 ) (10 ) (10 ) Amortization of intangible assets 57 54 156 162 Depreciation resulting from the fair value step-up of property, plant, and equipment from business combinations 1 — 2 — Loss before income taxes $ (230 ) $ (478 ) $ (339 ) $ (413 )

(a) Includes unassigned corporate headquarters costs.

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except percentages)

(unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, 2025, a reconciliation of selected items as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations to adjusted Non-GAAP items is as follows: (in millions, except percentages and per share data) Gross Profit Operating loss Net Income

Attributable to

Dentsply

Sirona (a) Diluted EPS GAAP $ 441 $ (218 ) $ (427 ) $ (2.14 ) Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of Purchased Intangible Assets 33 56 41 0.21 Restructuring-Related Charges and Other Costs 1 17 20 0.10 Goodwill and Intangible Asset Impairments — 262 263 1.31 Business Combination-Related Costs — 2 1 0.01 Income Tax-Related Adjustments — — 176 0.88 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 475 $ 119 $ 74 $ 0.37 GAAP Margin 48.8 % (24.0 %) Adjusted Non-GAAP Margin 52.6 % 13.2 % Weighted average common shares outstanding used in calculating diluted GAAP net loss per common share 199.5 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in calculating diluted Non-GAAP net income per common share 200.3 (a) The tax expense on the Non-GAAP adjustments totals $164 million which is inclusive of the $176 million income tax-related adjustment above.

Percentages are based on actual values and may not reconcile due to rounding.

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except percentages)

(unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, 2024, a reconciliation of selected items as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations to adjusted Non-GAAP items is as follows: (in millions, except percentages and per share data) Gross Profit Operating loss Net Income

Attributable to

Dentsply

Sirona (a) Diluted EPS GAAP $ 495 $ (462 ) $ (494 ) $ (2.46 ) Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of Purchased Intangible Assets 31 54 40 0.20 Restructuring-Related Charges and Other Costs — 39 29 0.15 Goodwill and Intangible Asset Impairments — 504 495 2.46 Business Combination-Related Costs 1 1 1 — Income Tax-Related Adjustments — — 30 0.15 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 527 $ 136 $ 101 $ 0.50 GAAP Margin 52.1 % (48.5 %) Adjusted Non-GAAP Margin 55.3 % 14.3 % Weighted average common shares outstanding used in calculating diluted GAAP net loss per common share 201.0 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in calculating diluted Non-GAAP net income per common share 201.5 (a) The tax expense on the Non-GAAP adjustments totals $3 million, which is inclusive of the $30 million income tax-related adjustment above.

Percentages are based on actual values and may not reconcile due to rounding.

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except percentages)

(unaudited) A reconciliation of reported net income attributable to Dentsply Sirona to adjusted EBITDA and margin for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 is as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, (in millions, except percentages) 2025 2024 Net income attributable to Dentsply Sirona $ (427 ) $ (494 ) Interest expense, net 23 18 Income tax expense 198 17 Depreciation(1) 36 31 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 56 54 Restructuring-related charges and other costs 17 39 Goodwill and intangible asset impairments 262 504 Business combination-related costs and fair value adjustments 2 1 Fair value and credit risk adjustments — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 167 $ 170 Net sales $ 904 $ 951 Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.4 % 17.9 %

(1) Excludes those depreciation-related amounts which were included as part of the business combination-related adjustments and Restructuring-related charges and other costs.

Percentages are based on actual values and may not reconcile due to rounding.

A reconciliation of adjusted free cash flow conversion for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 is as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, (in millions, except percentages) 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 79 $ 141 Capital expenditures (39 ) (43 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 40 $ 98 Adjusted net income $ 74 $ 101 Adjusted free cash flow conversion 54 % 97 %

Percentages are based on actual values and may not reconcile due to rounding.