MEDIA ALERT* Verizon and David Beckham Launch First-Ever "Golden Ticket" Sweepstakes for FIFA World Cup 26™

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: As part of Verizon Ultimate Access to FIFA World Cup 26™ , Verizon and David Beckham launch the first-ever “Golden Ticket” Sweepstakes for customers, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win unparalleled access to FIFA World Cup 26™ matches. Customers can now enter to win hundreds of "Golden Tickets" that grant them exclusive access on the field to watch a portion of the game from the pitch, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.

At the end of September, Verizon announced that David Beckham and an all-star roster of talent including Tim Howard, Alyssa and Gisele Thompson, and Chucky Lozano launched the Verizon Ultimate Access campaign in the buildup to the FIFA World Cup 26™.

This is just the beginning, in 2026 Verizon will continue giving away thousands of free tickets to the games, including hundreds of “Golden Tickets” for pitchside viewing access, in addition to a series of customer surprises, special events, merch collabs, and more.

WHY: As the official telecommunication services sponsor for FIFA World Cup 26™,Verizon is committed to bringing customers closer to the World Cup than anyone else. This sweepstakes provides Verizon customers with a truly unprecedented and first-of-its kind opportunity. Through Verizon Access, which gives customers unparalleled access to exclusive events and experiences simply for being on Verizon, customers are eligible to score the ultimate prize for soccer fans: the thrill of experiencing the world's biggest tournament, pitchside.

WHO:

Verizon customers.

customers. David Beckham, who is featured in Verizon’s campaign to launch this exclusive sweepstakes.

WHEN:

Sweepstakes Entry Period: November 6 – November 20.

WHERE & HOW:

How to Enter: Customers can enter the sweepstakes exclusively through their My Verizon app via Verizon Access which gives customers access to exclusive events, experiences and more. Not a Verizon customer? If you want an opportunity to make it onto the pitch, there’s still time to switch. Head to a nearby store or www.verizon.com.

Media contacts:

Elizabeth Angley

Elizabeth.Angley@verizon.com