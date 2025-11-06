Journal of the American Academy of Special Education Professionals (JAASEP), a publication of the National Association of Special Education Teachers (NASET), announces new editorial leadership and the release of their Fall 2025 issue.

New York, NY, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Journal of the American Academy of Special Education Professionals (JAASEP), a publication of the National Association of Special Education Teachers (NASET), proudly announces Dr. Allie Boquet of Louisiana State University and Dr. Chelsea T. Morris of the University of New Mexico as its new Co-Editors-in-Chief. They follow George Giuliani and Roger Pierangelo, who recently transitioned from their long-standing editorial roles after more than two decades of exceptional leadership.





Under Giuliani and Pierangelo, JAASEP became a respected open-access journal advancing research, policy, and practice in special education. Their vision established a strong foundation for scholarly contribution, accessibility, and practitioner relevance. This foundation will continue to guide the journal’s future.





The Fall 2025 issue marks the final publication guided by the founding editorial team. Articles accepted under their leadership will continue to appear in 2026 issues, ensuring continuity and honoring commitments to authors and readers.





Drs. Boquet and Morris will launch their editorial vision with a 2026 special issue titled “Strengthening IEP and IFSP Implementation within State and Local Systems.” This first collaboratively curated issue will mark a new phase of JAASEP’s evolution. The focus will center on inclusion, equity, and the role of scholarship in supporting special educators who are navigating increasingly complex sociopolitical conditions.





“Special educators are leading through extraordinary times,” said Dr. Allie Boquet. “Our goal is to ensure that they have access to research and evidence that truly supports their practice. We want JAASEP to be a trusted source of knowledge that strengthens teaching, informs leadership, and sustains the profession from birth to postsecondary settings.”





“Inclusion is not just a principle. It is the heart of our work,” added Dr. Chelsea T. Morris. “Through JAASEP, we aim to elevate the expertise of special educators across the workforce, including early intervention and early childhood special education. Their insight and innovation are vital to building systems where every child and family belongs.”





To advance this vision, the new editorial team has introduced several improvements that enhance the journal’s accessibility and professional infrastructure. JAASEP is now being indexed, with all past and future articles assigned a Digital Object Identifier (DOI) to ensure accurate citation and increased scholarly visibility. The journal has also established clear Author Guidelines and a refined Aims and Scope statement to help authors align their submissions with the journal’s focus and readership. A new online submission and tracking portal now provides a streamlined process for manuscript review, communication, and publication, strengthening the journal’s efficiency and transparency.





Beginning with the 2027 publication cycle, all JAASEP issues will fully reflect this renewed editorial direction, emphasizing inclusive scholarship, interdisciplinary collaboration, and practitioner relevance.





About JAASEP

The Journal of the American Academy of Special Education Professionals (JAASEP) is a peer-reviewed online publication dedicated to advancing research, ideas, and effective practices in the field of special education.

Since 2006, JAASEP has published three issues annually, showcasing contributions from educators and researchers around the world. Published by the National Association of Special Education Teachers (NASET), the journal now features hundreds of articles and serves as a trusted resource for university faculty, school leaders, therapists, evaluators, and professionals supporting learners with special needs.

To learn more: contact us at editor@aasep.org.