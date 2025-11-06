Asure Software Sets November and December 2025 Investor Conference Schedule

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management software solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during November and December 2025:

16th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Date: Tuesday November 18, 2025

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Location: New York, NY

Roth Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday November 19, 2025

Format:1x1 Meetings

Location: New York, NY

Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Date: Wednesday November 19, 2025

Format: 1x1 Meetings, Fireside Chat

Location: Nashville, TN

Needham Technology Conference

Date: Thursday November 20, 2025

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Location: New York, NY

Northland Capital Markets Growth Conference

Date: Tuesday December 16, 2025

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Location: Virtual

For additional information, please contact your financial institution’s representative or Patrick McKillop – Vice President Investor Relations at Asure Software.

About Asure Software, Inc.

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.

