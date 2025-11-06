Asure Software Sets November and December 2025 Investor Conference Schedule

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management software solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during November and December 2025:
16th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference
Date: Tuesday November 18, 2025
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Location: New York, NY
Roth Technology Conference
Date: Wednesday November 19, 2025
Format:1x1 Meetings
Location: New York, NY
Stephens Annual Investment Conference
Date: Wednesday November 19, 2025
Format: 1x1 Meetings, Fireside Chat
Location: Nashville, TN
Needham Technology Conference
Date: Thursday November 20, 2025
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Location: New York, NY
Northland Capital Markets Growth Conference
Date: Tuesday December 16, 2025
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Location: Virtual
For additional information, please contact your financial institution’s representative or Patrick McKillop – Vice President Investor Relations at Asure Software.
About Asure Software, Inc.
Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.
Asure Software
Patrick McKillop
Vice President, Investor Relations
617-335-5058
patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com