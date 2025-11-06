Ascent Solar Technologies and CisLunar Industries Enter Teaming Agreement to Bring Power Solutions that Lengthen Missions to U.S. Space Market

THORNTON, Colo., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies (“Ascent”), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today announced the signing of a teaming agreement with CisLunar Industries (“CisLunar”), a leader in developing advanced hardware and embedded control software for power conversion and conditioning.

The agreement aims to bring each of the Colorado-based companies’ technologies together to achieve mutually beneficial spaceflight goals that support their competitive positioning for current and future space missions with various U.S. space organizations including NASA, the Department of Defense, Space Force and other national security space stakeholders.

Ascent’s thin-film PV technology, paired with CisLunar’s high-efficiency power conversion technology, will support durable, long-lasting power solutions intended to keep space vehicles functional longer, thus increasing the potential mission length for commercial, civil and defense space missions. This technological union comes at a crucial time when U.S. space organizations are actively seeking out shipment-ready, energy efficient power solutions to bolster mission length and efficiency in a timely fashion.

“Our nation’s space leaders continue to seek out viable power solutions that they can rely on to remain functional in the face of both the punishing, natural elements of space, and the growing defense threats from foreign adversaries,” said Paul Warley, CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies. “The combination of our two technologies offers superior power systems that meet the needs of today’s space market by offering distributed power solutions that lead to improved vehicle and mission longevity.”

“By leveraging each other’s technological capabilities, industry expertise, and production capacity, CisLunar Industries and Ascent Solar offer a hungry space market a highly advantageous power solutions package,” said Gary Calnan, CEO of CisLunar Industries. “This agreement allows each of our companies to bring a wider, more robust array of offerings to potential customers while maintaining our focus on energy efficiency and swift delivery capabilities.”

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels, optimized for use in space, military and defense, and other applications where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience are paramount.

Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado.

To learn more, visit https://www.ascentsolar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

About CisLunar Industries, Inc.

CisLunar Industries builds scalable intelligent hardware that transforms power to run space. Their Electronic Power Intelligent Conversion (EPIC™) product line for power processing, including hardware and software, cuts customer lead times and non-recurring engineering costs, increases resiliency and efficiency, and leaves more room on the spacecraft for expanded mission capability. They design for mass manufacturing and know high power, unregulated inputs, and ultra-high voltage and current, supporting electric propulsion, directed energy, and high-power infrastructure.

Learn more at www.cislunarindustries.com .

