Lisata Therapeutics Wins 2025 BioTech Breakthrough Award for ‘Overall BioPharma Solution of the Year’

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. , Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced it is the recipient of “Overall BioPharma Solution of the Year” in the fifth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by BioTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe. This marks the second consecutive year Lisata has been honored with a BioTech Breakthrough Award.

Lisata is recognized for its unique therapeutic approach and focused clinical development plans, designed to produce products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with advanced solid tumors. Through its proprietary CendR Platform® technology, which enables more effective tumor-targeted and tissue-penetrating delivery of anti-cancer drugs by activating the CendR transport mechanism, Lisata aims to improve the efficacy of existing standards-of-care and emerging anti-cancer therapies, including cytotoxics, immunotherapies, RNA-based treatments, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Over the past 12 months, Lisata has achieved remarkable clinical results across multiple trials, notably observing complete responses in indications where such outcomes are extremely rare. The ASCEND Phase 2b trial in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma delivered positive preliminary results, with data from the high dose group demonstrating a six-month progression-free survival of 60.8% versus 25% for placebo and an objective response rate of 45.2% compared to 19% in placebo. Additionally, the iLSTA trial in locally advanced, non-resectable pancreatic cancer achieved unprecedented results for a therapy containing an immunotherapy, with a 60% overall response rate and 100% disease control rate, including one complete response. These outcomes validate certepetide’s ability to enhance both chemotherapy and immunotherapy effectiveness while maintaining an attractive safety profile.

“Winning the ‘Overall BioPharma Solution of the Year’ award further validates Lisata’s core mission and the groundbreaking potential of our CendR Platform® to revolutionize the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases,” stated David J. Mazzo, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata. “This recognition belongs to the entire Lisata team and our partners who are dedicated to developing therapies that offer significantly better outcomes for patients.”

The biotechnology sector is rapidly transforming the future of healthcare, agriculture, and life sciences – reshaping one of the world’s most critical and dynamic industries. From groundbreaking gene therapies and advanced biologics to precision medicine, sustainable bio-manufacturing solutions, and more biotechnology is driving greater innovation, efficiency and global impact in improving human health and advancing scientific progress.

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the world’s top companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology markets today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world, serving as a global recognition platform that encourages bold ideas and solutions that will shape the future of biotechnology.

“Lisata Therapeutics exemplifies true breakthrough innovation in biopharma. A persistent challenge in oncology is the effective delivery of anti-cancer drugs to solid tumors, which are often heavily fortified by a dense extracellular matrix and an immunosuppressive TME. Limited drug penetration, off-target safety problems, and insufficient efficacy have resulted in mediocre patient outcomes across a range of aggressive cancers,” stated Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, BioTech Breakthrough. “Lisata’s CendR Platform® represents a paradigm shift in the treatment of solid tumors, which has already demonstrated favorable safety, tolerability, and activity in clinical trials. Lisata Therapeutics is our choice for ‘Overall BioPharma Solution of the Year!’”

About Certepetide

Certepetide (formerly LSTA1), an internalizing RGD (arginyl-glycyl-aspartic acid or iRGD), cyclic peptide product candidate, is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or conjugated anti-cancer drugs to target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Certepetide actuates this active transport system in a tumor-specific manner, resulting in systemically co-administered anti-cancer drugs more efficiently penetrating and accumulating in the tumor. Certepetide also has been shown to modify the tumor microenvironment resulting in tumors which are more susceptible to immunotherapies. We and our collaborators have amassed significant non-clinical data demonstrating enhanced delivery of a range of emerging anti-cancer therapies, including immunotherapies and RNA-based therapeutics. To date, certepetide has also demonstrated favorable safety, tolerability, and clinical activity in completed and ongoing clinical trials designed to test its ability to enhance the effectiveness of standard-of-care chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer. Lisata is exploring the potential of certepetide to enable a variety of treatment modalities to treat a range of solid tumors more effectively. Certepetide has been awarded Fast Track designation (U.S.) and Orphan Drug Designation for pancreatic cancer (U.S. and E.U.) as well as Orphan Drug Designation for glioma (U.S.) and osteosarcoma (U.S.). Additionally, certepetide has received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for osteosarcoma (U.S.).

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata’s cyclic peptide product candidate, certepetide , is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to selectively target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships based on its CendR Platform ® technology . The Company expects to announce numerous milestones over the next 1.5 years and believes that its projected capital will fund operations into the first quarter of 2027, encompassing anticipated data milestones from its ongoing clinical trials. For a comprehensive overview of certepetide's mechanism of action, please view our informative short film . For more information on the Company, please visit www.lisata.com .

About BioTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Immunology, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information visit BioTechBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

