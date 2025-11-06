Hatteras Venture Partners Honors HistoSonics with the Charles A. Sanders Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hatteras Venture Partners announced that it will convey the Charles A. Sanders Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence to HistoSonics, Inc. at its annual meeting of limited partners on November 11, 2025. The award recognizes the pioneering achievements of HistoSonics to develop and commercialize histotripsy, a non-invasive approach to destroying tumors in the liver.

“Occasionally, Hatteras has the pleasure of assembling a team and technology that deliver outsized returns for patients and our investors and exemplify Dr. Sanders’ belief in transformative science and medical innovation,” said Clay Thorp, General Partner of Hatteras Venture Partners. “Such is the case with HistoSonics, which originated histotripsy at the University of Michigan, obtained FDA clearance, and executed one of the most successful commercial launches in medical device history to benefit patients with liver cancer.”

In August 2025, HistoSonics announced that it was being acquired in a pioneering transaction by a group of some of the wealthiest families and sovereign wealth funds in the world in a transaction valued at $2.25 billion. Hatteras is enthusiastic to continue the next leg of the journey with HistoSonics.

“We are extremely honored to receive the Sanders Award,” said Mike Blue, CEO of HistoSonics. “Dr. Sanders represents all the attributes we strive for – excellent science and medicine, innovation in our technology and business, and a culture of respect. We thank Hatteras Venture Partners for its leadership of HistoSonics from the very beginning in 2009 and unconditional support to exceed all expectations.”

About the Charles A. Sanders Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence

HistoSonics is the second company in the Hatteras portfolio that has received the Charles A. Sanders Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence. The first was G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a company spun out of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), that successfully developed the drug Cosela® for protection of bone marrow during chemotherapy, based upon the research of Ned Sharpless, M.D., at the Lineberger Cancer Center at UNC. The award is bestowed upon a Hatteras portfolio company that has delivered undisputed positive impact on patients and a liquid market capitalization in excess of $2 billion.

About Charles A. Sanders, M.D.

Dr. Sanders is an original limited partner of Hatteras Venture Partners and a founding member of the Hatteras Scientific Advisory Board. He is retired from Glaxo, Inc., where he served as Chief Executive Officer from 1989 through 1994 and Chairman of the Board from 1992 through 1995. Prior to joining Glaxo, Inc., Dr. Sanders spent eight years with Squibb Corporation, where he held a number of positions, including Vice Chairman. Previously, Dr. Sanders was General Director of Massachusetts General Hospital and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Sanders is currently a member of the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences, Chairman Emeritus of Project HOPE, and Chairman Emeritus of the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health. He is also past Chairman of the UNC Health Care System. Additionally, he has served on the boards of several publicly traded companies. Dr. Sanders earned his M.D. from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.

About HistoSonics, Inc.

HistoSonics is a privately held medical device company developing a non-invasive platform and proprietary sonic beam therapy utilizing the science of histotripsy, a novel mechanism of action that uses focused ultrasound to mechanically destroy and liquefy unwanted tissue and tumors. The company is currently focused on commercializing their Edison System in the US and select global markets for liver treatment while expanding histotripsy applications into other organs like kidney, pancreas, prostate, and others. HistoSonics has offices in Ann Arbor, MI and Minneapolis, MN. For more information on the Edison Histotripsy System please visit www.histosonics.com. For patient-related information, visit www.myhistotripsy.com.

About Hatteras Venture Partners

Hatteras Venture Partners is a venture capital firm based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. with a focus on seed- and early-stage opportunities in biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, and health technology companies in human medicine. The firm has over $900 million under management in seven venture capital funds. Hatteras is led by a seasoned team of entrepreneurs and operators and has a long and successful track record of seed- and early-stage investing and company formation. To learn more about Hatteras Venture Partners, please visit www.hatterasvp.com and follow us on LinkedIn.