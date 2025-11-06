Route 92 Medical Appoints Medtech Industry Leader Pat Mackin to its Board of Directors

SAN MATEO, Calif. and WEST JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Route 92 Medical, Inc., a privately held medical technology company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients undergoing neurovascular intervention, today announced the election of Pat Mackin to its Board of Directors. His appointment brings deep commercial, operational, business development, and executive leadership experience in medical technology companies to Route 92 Medical’s Board of Directors as the company continues to grow its differentiated portfolio of neurovascular solutions globally.

“Pat has a strong track record as a seasoned and strategic leader of medical technology companies, helping them catalyze new markets and scale internationally,” said Tony Chou, Chief Executive Officer and Founder at Route 92 Medical. “His experience building successful commercial and operational teams will support our growth as we advance a new standard of care for patients experiencing acute ischemic stroke.”

Mr. Mackin is an experienced medical technology executive with a strong track record in the vascular and cardiac care spaces at both privately held and public companies. He serves as President and CEO of Artivion, a publicly traded medical device company focused on the treatment of aortic diseases. Previously, he held senior executive roles at Medtronic in the U.S. and Europe, including Vice President of vascular/endovascular and subsequently President of cardiac rhythm disease management, the company’s largest business unit. He also held senior roles at Genzyme prior to its acquisition by Sanofi and served as an officer in the U.S. Army. In addition to Artivion, Mr. Mackin has served on the Board of Directors at Wright Medical Group (acquired by Stryker) and Opsens Medical (acquired by Haemonetics). He holds a Bachelor of Science in engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a Master’s degree in management from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

“Route 92 has pioneered a novel set of solutions that dramatically simplify complex stroke treatment procedures,” said Pat Mackin. “I look forward to working with their leadership team to support the commercial and operational organizations to facilitate long-term growth.”

Pat joins a robust Board of Directors with the recent additions of directors Mitch Hill (former CFO, Inari Medical) and Lucas Buchanan (former COO and CFO, Silk Road Medical), skilled medtech leaders with operational and financial management prowess. The Board of Directors also includes Jack W. Lasersohn (The Vertical Group), Jonathan Root (U.S. Venture Partners), Casper de Clercq (Norwest Venture Partners), Ariella Golomb (InnovaHealth Partners), and Noel Jee (Novo Holdings). It is chaired by Route 92 Medical’s CEO, Tony Chou.



About Route 92 Medical, Inc.

