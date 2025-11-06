Locafy Reports Strong Commercial Momentum Going into CY 2026

A$156k in monthly subscription sales added in two months

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locafy Limited (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) (“Locafy” or the “Company”), a global software-as-a-service technology company specializing in location-based digital marketing solutions, including AI-powered search engine optimization (AI SEO or AEO), today provided a commercial update highlighting strong sales growth, accelerating U.S. adoption, and continued momentum heading into the 2026 calendar year.

“Over the past two months, we’ve seen excellent growth across our business, particularly in the U.S. market,” said Gavin Burnett, CEO of Locafy. “Our Localizer product continues to gain adoption, and early results from our new Service Area Business product have been exceptional. With these positive trends, we expect our momentum to carry through Christmas and build further into the 2026 calendar year."

“We anticipate launching our AEO reporting engine prior to the end of the 2025 calendar year. We believe that our Localizer product suite delivers strong results across the major AI search engines for our clients and by the end of 2025 we anticipate having the reporting and analytics on our dashboard to demonstrate that to our clients."

“Our clients are now seeing themselves being prominently featured in AI search results for relevant local search terms, where they previously had no visibility at all - this is across the board with AI large language models (LLM) such as ChatGPT, Grok and Perplexity to name a few.”

Localizer sales accelerate: Localizer sales reached approximately 150 subscriptions, driven predominantly by the U.S. market and spearheaded by the addition of more than 50 independent State Farm agencies.

Localizer sales accelerate: Localizer sales reached approximately 150 subscriptions, driven predominantly by the U.S. market and spearheaded by the addition of more than 50 independent State Farm agencies.

Launch of Localizer SAB: Locafy has soft-launched Localizer Service Area Business (SAB) ahead of a formal global release planned for early 2026. The new solution has already demonstrated strong trial results in Australia, with first sales completed in the U.S. market. Currently, Localizer SAB costs US$4,000 for implementation and a monthly subscription of US$2,000, enabling online search visibility within a 20-mile radius service-area, through a combination of Google Business Profile optimization, organic SEO, and AI-driven ranking.

AI search results: We believe that our products are delivering strong visibility across the major AI search engines, often within a matter of weeks.

Sales growth: Since formally launching Localizer and commencing U.S. sales in September 2025, Locafy has increased its monthly subscription sales related to Localizer by more than A$156,000.

Client results fueling adoption: Strong client outcomes continue to drive demand and word-of-mouth referrals.

“Localizer SAB has already delivered incredible results for two of our clients, both of whom are in the pool manufacturing business. Following our successful delivery of a record month of sales for one of our clients in July, we then tripled the volume of calls through their Google Business Profile in September. Our client is dominating Local Pack rankings across the regions they service, not just in their immediate vicinity,” said Tony Bulic, Locafy’s Premium Partner in Australia.

Another Locafy U.S. partner, Jason Jackson from Oppty Wave commented, “Our roofing contractor customer sold US $300,000 worth of roofing contracts in the first month of deploying Localizer. I can only imagine how much more business he will land once we expand his reach to a 20-mile radius, up from 5 miles.”

“We believe that the combination of growing U.S. adoption, expanding product innovation, and consistent client success demonstrates the scalability of our model,” added Burnett. “We’re entering the 2026 calendar year with strong momentum and a clear roadmap for continued growth.”

Founded in 2009, Locafy's (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) mission is to accelerate visibility and prominence for local, national and brand focused businesses in both online and AI search engines using proprietary SEO techniques, technologies and AI driven automation. For more information, please visit www.locafy.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "subject to", "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "project," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "can," the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words and include, but are not limited to the use and adoption of Locafy's products and solutions by partners and parties, the continued adoption of Locafy's solutions in the US and other industries and markets, and potential revenues generated from the adoption of Locafy's solutions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on November 12, 2024, as amended and restated, and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

