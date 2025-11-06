Inriver Expands Connected Ecosystem for Product Content Distribution Through New Partnerships with Shopify and Affiliated Distributors

Highlights:

The new Inriver Shopify adapter is a ready-made integration that pushes enriched product details directly into the Shopify store through secure APIs.

Inriver’s partnership with Affiliated Distributors combines the AD eContent Service with Inriver’s PIM, enabling suppliers to easily syndicate product data and digital assets to AD’s network of more than 230 independent distributors.

Both strategic partnerships reinforce Inriver’s leadership in the era of connected commerce, delivering reliable and complete product information wherever it’s needed.



MALMÖ, Sweden and CHICAGO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inriver today announced strategic partnerships with Shopify and Affiliated Distributors, making it faster and easier for suppliers to deliver consistent and accurate product content across key commerce platforms and distribution networks. These integrations build on Inriver’s promise of a connected and scalable ecosystem, optimizing how accurate product data powers every customer experience.

“Partnering with Shopify and Affiliated Distributors is another step forward in our commitment to creating the connected ecosystem to enable customers to distribute enriched product information across every channel,” said Dominic Citino, SVP, Corporate Development and Partnerships at Inriver. “When companies have better control, visibility, and insight over their product data, they can deliver richer and more consistent experiences everywhere customers shop.”

The Inriver Shopify Adapter

With Inriver’s Shopify adapter, suppliers can accelerate time-to-market, improve operational efficiency, and deliver rich, accurate product experiences across every channel. The adapter enables automated data syndication, real-time updates, and omnichannel publishing that eliminates data silos and ensures consistent, high-quality content. From managing complex B2B catalogs to creating SEO-optimized B2C experiences or maintaining D2C brand consistency, Inriver empowers Shopify vendors to scale effortlessly, collaborate effectively, and drive growth through a reliable integration built for the connected commerce era.

Inriver x Affiliated Distributors

Inriver’s partnership with Affiliated Distributors (AD) marks another milestone in the growing connectedness of the Inriver Product Information and Product Experience ecosystem, especially across vertical markets such as electrical and manufacturing. By connecting Inriver’s PIM with the AD eContent Service, suppliers can now easily syndicate product data and digital assets to more than 230 independent distributors within AD’s network.

Through the AD channel in Inriver, vendors can share accurate content faster and with fewer data errors, while reducing manual syndication effort. The result is a more consistent and reliable digital experience for distributors and customers. With accurate product content, vendors can strengthen distributor engagement and accelerate growth.

“At Affiliated Distributors, we’re always looking for innovative ways to strengthen our connections between suppliers and independent distributors,” said Caroline Ernst, VP eCommerce Solutions, Affiliated Distributors. “Partnering with Inriver allows us to extend that mission — giving suppliers a seamless way to share high-quality, trusted product data directly from their source of truth to the AD community. Together, we’re empowering efficiency, accuracy, and growth across the entire channel.”

The Inriver Shopify Adapter and the AD channel in Inriver are available now. To learn more, visit: https://www.inriver.com/partner/shopify/ and https://www.inriver.com/partner/affiliated-distributors/

