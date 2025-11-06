Melco Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

MACAU, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco” or the “Company”), a developer, owner, and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

Total operating revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were US$1.31 billion, representing an increase of approximately 11% from US$1.18 billion for the comparable period in 2024. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to the improved performance in both overall gaming and non-gaming operations.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2025 was US$184.5 million, compared with US$138.6 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Melco’s Adjusted Property EBITDA(1) was US$380.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared with US$322.6 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the third quarter of 2025 was US$74.7 million, or US$0.19 per ADS, compared with US$27.3 million, or US$0.06 per ADS, in the third quarter of 2024. The net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests was US$12.6 million and US$14.6 million during the third quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively, the majority of which related to the net loss attributable to Studio City and City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our properties in Macau delivered solid growth in the third quarter of 2025 with Macau Property EBITDA improving by 21% year-over-year. Margins remained stable, underscoring the strength of our core business and focus on cost discipline. We introduced new gaming areas and facilities during the quarter, providing our patrons with a differentiated experience, and will continue to introduce new initiatives that will elevate the quality of engagement with our customers.   

“In the Philippines, Property EBITDA grew 45% quarter-over-quarter, and in Cyprus, City of Dreams Mediterranean and our satellite casinos had its best quarter since opening with Property EBITDA growing 53% year-over-year.”

City of Dreams Third Quarter Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$672.6 million, compared with US$563.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. City of Dreams’ Adjusted EBITDA was US$206.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared with US$162.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in all gaming and non-gaming operations.

Rolling chip volume increased to US$5.58 billion during the third quarter of 2025, compared with US$3.30 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and win rate was 3.68% in the third quarter of 2025 versus 3.97% in the third quarter of 2024. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$1.66 billion in the third quarter of 2025, compared with US$1.40 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 29.8% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with 32.3% in the third quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2025 was US$1.04 billion, compared with US$0.94 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and win rate was 3.2% in both the third quarters of 2025 and 2024.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the third quarter of 2025 was US$94.8 million, compared with US$78.7 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Studio City Third Quarter Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, total operating revenues at Studio City were US$375.3 million, compared with US$364.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. Studio City’s Adjusted EBITDA was US$104.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared with US$92.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better mass market performance.

Mass market table games drop was US$942.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared with US$912.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 33.1% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with 30.7% in the third quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2025 was US$873.3 million, compared with US$853.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 and win rate was 3.7% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with 3.3% in the third quarter of 2024.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City was US$85.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared with US$89.3 million in the third quarter of 2024.

As reported in the earnings release for the fourth quarter of 2024, Studio City has strategically repositioned itself to focus on the premium mass and mass operations, and VIP rolling chip operations at Studio City were transferred to City of Dreams in late October 2024.

Altira Macau Third Quarter Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$25.6 million, compared with US$30.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. Altira Macau’s negative Adjusted EBITDA was US$0.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$1.1 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Mass market table games drop was US$112.6 million in the third quarter of 2025 versus US$135.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 19.4% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with 21.7% in the third quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2025 was US$119.6 million, compared with US$148.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 and win rate was 3.1% in the third quarter of 2025 versus 1.8% in the third quarter of 2024.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau was US$5.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared with US$5.4 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Mocha and Other Third Quarter Results

As part of the Company’s development strategy and in accordance with Macau law, Grand Dragon Casino and one of the six Mocha Clubs, namely Mocha Kuong Fat, ceased operations in September 2025. Following these closures, 15 gaming tables were re-allocated to City of Dreams, and 90 gaming machines were re-allocated to Studio City. Another two of the remaining five Mocha Clubs will progressively cease operations before the end of 2025, with its electronic gaming machines being reallocated to the Company’s other gaming areas in Macau.

Total operating revenues from Mocha and Other were US$28.6 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared with US$30.6 million in the third quarter of 2024. Mocha and Other’s Adjusted EBITDA was US$5.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared with US$6.9 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Mass market table games drop was US$44.4 million in the third quarter of 2025 versus US$57.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 19.5% in the third quarter of 2025 versus 16.6% in the third quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2025 was US$522.6 million, compared with US$519.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 and win rate was 4.0% in the third quarter of 2025 versus 4.3% in the third quarter of 2024.

City of Dreams Manila Third Quarter Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, total operating revenues at City of Dreams Manila were US$110.7 million, compared with US$118.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. City of Dreams Manila’s Adjusted EBITDA was US$41.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared with US$45.9 million in the comparable period of 2024. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in gaming machine and non-gaming operations.

City of Dreams Manila’s rolling chip volume was US$516.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 versus US$614.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 and win rate was 4.37% in the third quarter of 2025 versus 3.88% in the third quarter of 2024. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$144.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared with US$172.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 36.0% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with 32.8% in the third quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2025 was US$0.99 billion, compared with US$1.11 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and win rate was 5.1% in the third quarter of 2025 versus 5.2% in the third quarter of 2024.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila in the third quarter of 2025 was US$24.1 million, compared with US$29.0 million in the third quarter of 2024.

City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other Third Quarter Results

The Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in conjunction with three satellite casinos in Cyprus.

Total operating revenues at City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were US$85.8 million, compared with US$64.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other’s Adjusted EBITDA was US$23.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared with US$15.1 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Rolling chip volume was US$1.4 million for the third quarter of 2025 versus US$14.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 and win rate was 6.94% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with negative 0.92% in the third quarter of 2024. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%. The significant fluctuation on the rolling chip win rate resulted from low gaming volumes.

Mass market table games drop was US$188.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared with US$138.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 21.8% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with 20.7% in the third quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2025 was US$690.9 million, compared with US$558.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 and win rate was 5.3% in the third quarter of 2025 versus 5.2% in the third quarter of 2024.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other in the third quarter of 2025 was US$30.4 million, compared with US$25.0 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Other Operations

Other Operations include the Company’s casino operations at City of Dreams Sri Lanka, which commenced business on August 1, 2025, and provision of management services to the Nüwa hotel at City of Dreams Sri Lanka, which opened to the public on July 15, 2025.

Total operating revenues from Other Operations were US$6.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Adjusted EBITDA from Other Operations was negative US$0.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were US$121.6 million, which mainly included interest expense, net of amounts capitalized of US$113.3 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$138.3 million were recorded in the third quarter of 2025, of which US$5.0 million related to the amortization expense for land use rights.

Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended September 30, 2025 referred to above was US$26.6 million more than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City reported in the earnings release for Studio City International Holdings Limited (“SCIHL”) dated November 6, 2025 (the “Studio City Earnings Release”). Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City reported in the Studio City Earnings Release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City reported in this press release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between SCIHL and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City presented in this press release does not reflect certain gaming concession related costs and certain intercompany costs related to the gaming operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of September 30, 2025 aggregated to US$1.61 billion, including US$125.2 million of restricted cash.

Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, was US$7.35 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025.

In July 2025, Studio City Finance Limited repaid US$221.6 million principal amount outstanding under the 6.00% senior notes upon maturity on July 15, 2025 with a HK$1,337.0 million (equivalent to US$170.3 million) drawdown from the senior secured credit facilities entered into by Studio City Company Limited and the remainder with cash on hand.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Melco repaid HK$547.0 million (equivalent to US$70.2 million) principal amount outstanding under the revolving credit facilities entered into by MCO Nominee One Limited, and Studio City Company Limited repaid HK$468.0 million (equivalent to US$60.0 million) principal amount outstanding under the senior secured credit facility.

In September 2025, Melco Resorts Finance Limited issued US$500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.50% senior notes due 2033. The proceeds were used to settle a conditional tender offer and early redemption of its 5.25% senior notes due 2026 (“2026 Senior Notes”). The conditional tender offer for US$142.1 million of 2026 Senior Notes was settled on September 24, 2025, while the early redemption of the remaining US$357.9 million of 2026 Senior Notes not tendered was settled on October 27, 2025.

Subsequent to the quarter end, Melco repaid an additional HK$1,403.0 million (equivalent to US$180.6 million) principal amount outstanding under its revolving credit facilities.

Available liquidity, including cash and undrawn revolving credit facilities, as of September 30, 2025 was approximately US$2.60 billion.

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2025 were US$67.6 million, which included costs related to enhancement projects at City of Dreams in Macau and Studio City, and the fit-out of the casino at City of Dreams Sri Lanka.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) 
(In thousands, except share and per share data) 
             
             
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
 September 30, September 30, 
 2025  2024  2025  2024  
             
Operating revenues:            
Casino$1,061,469  $944,352  $3,181,389  $2,800,640  
Rooms 118,577   110,993   332,634   313,217  
Food and beverage 73,270   73,512   219,766   211,191  
Entertainment, retail and other 56,191   46,276   136,237   122,147  
Total operating revenues 1,309,507   1,175,133   3,870,026   3,447,195  
                 
Operating costs and expenses:            
Casino (674,624)  (624,121)  (2,033,228)  (1,866,346) 
Rooms (38,623)  (33,528)  (111,186)  (93,046) 
Food and beverage (60,041)  (59,828)  (181,779)  (168,277) 
Entertainment, retail and other (27,560)  (22,868)  (74,078)  (62,515) 
General and administrative (167,005)  (140,506)  (480,449)  (411,849) 
Payments to the Philippine Parties (10,213)  (10,508)  (28,514)  (29,532) 
Pre-opening costs (7,393)  (5,763)  (50,416)  (10,935) 
Development costs (996)  (1,469)  (6,266)  (3,541) 
Amortization of land use rights (4,984)  (4,993)  (14,966)  (14,948) 
Depreciation and amortization (133,323)  (130,861)  (387,687)  (392,218) 
Property charges and other (234)  (2,103)  (47,420)  (6,317) 
Total operating costs and expenses (1,124,996)  (1,036,548)  (3,415,989)  (3,059,524) 
Operating income 184,511   138,585   454,037   387,671  
Non-operating income (expenses):            
Interest income 1,057   3,769   5,620   12,600  
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (113,261)  (121,438)  (350,650)  (366,950) 
Other financing costs (992)  (2,061)  (4,970)  (5,661) 
Foreign exchange (losses) gains, net (9,296)  (1,790)  9,605   (1,283) 
Other income, net 1,410   601   3,399   3,206  
Loss on extinguishment of debt (524)  (114)  (524)  (983) 
Total non-operating expenses, net (121,606)  (121,033)  (337,520)  (359,071) 
Income before income tax 62,905   17,552   116,517   28,600  
Income tax expense (845)  (4,862)  (17,355)  (16,647) 
Net income 62,060   12,690   99,162   11,953  
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 12,626   14,567   25,248   51,864  
Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited$74,686  $27,257  $124,410  $63,817  
             
Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share:            
Basic$0.064  $0.021  $0.104  $0.049  
Diluted$0.063  $0.021  $0.103  $0.049  
             
Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS:            
Basic$0.191  $0.063  $0.311  $0.146  
Diluted$0.189  $0.063  $0.309  $0.146  
             
Weighted average shares outstanding used in net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation:            
Basic 1,171,585,944   1,294,946,572   1,201,377,034   1,308,860,794  
Diluted 1,184,132,090   1,295,758,173   1,207,524,521   1,312,221,773  
             



       
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 
(In thousands, except share and per share data) 
       
       
 September 30, December 31, 
 2025  2024  
 (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
       
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents$1,481,604  $1,147,193  
Restricted cash -   368  
Accounts receivable, net 100,632   144,211  
Receivables from affiliated companies 1,577   2,422  
Inventories 35,273   32,452  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 96,627   102,521  
Total current assets 1,715,713   1,429,167  
       
Property and equipment, net 5,213,411   5,272,500  
Intangible assets, net 273,773   288,710  
Goodwill 25,854   82,090  
Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets, net 119,091   131,850  
Restricted cash 125,215   125,511  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 79,798   89,164  
Land use rights, net 549,975   566,351  
Total assets$8,102,830  $7,985,343  
       
LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT      
       
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable$17,380  $24,794  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,024,238   1,054,018  
Income tax payable, current 30,379   38,009  
Operating lease liabilities, current 19,408   18,590  
Finance lease liabilities, current 33,779   33,817  
Current portion of long-term debt, net 457,755   21,597  
Payables to affiliated companies 619   39  
Total current liabilities 1,583,558   1,190,864  
       
Long-term debt, net 6,887,549   7,135,825  
Other long-term liabilities 306,299   315,299  
Income tax payable, non-current 10,848   -  
Deferred tax liabilities, net 37,541   36,708  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 75,796   80,673  
Finance lease liabilities, non-current 154,543   165,938  
Total liabilities 9,056,134   8,925,307  
       
Deficit:      
Ordinary shares, par value $0.01; 7,300,000,000 shares authorized;      
1,351,540,382 and 1,351,540,382 shares issued;      
1,171,986,064 and 1,259,138,299 shares outstanding, respectively 13,515   13,515  
Treasury shares, at cost; 179,554,318 and 92,402,083 shares, respectively (357,015)  (216,626) 
Additional paid-in capital 2,981,659   2,985,730  
Accumulated other comprehensive losses (59,781)  (95,750) 
Accumulated losses (3,888,919)  (4,013,329) 
Total Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shareholders’ deficit (1,310,541)  (1,326,460) 
Noncontrolling interests 357,237   386,496  
Total deficit (953,304)  (939,964) 
Total liabilities and deficit$8,102,830  $7,985,343  
       



Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries 
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to 
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Unaudited) 
(In thousands, except share and per share data) 
             
             
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
 September 30, September 30, 
 2025  2024  2025  2024  
         
Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited$74,686  $27,257  $124,410  $63,817  
Pre-opening costs 7,393   5,763   50,416   10,935  
Development costs 996   1,469   6,266   3,541  
Property charges and other 234   2,103   47,420   6,317  
Loss on extinguishment of debt 524   114   524   983  
Income tax impact on adjustments (12)  -   (811)  (37) 
Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments (138)  (263)  (1,190)  (1,146) 
Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited$83,683  $36,443  $227,035  $84,410  
             
Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share:            
Basic$0.071  $0.028  $0.189  $0.064  
Diluted$0.071  $0.028  $0.188  $0.064  
             
Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS:            
Basic$0.214  $0.084  $0.567  $0.193  
Diluted$0.212  $0.084  $0.564  $0.193  
             
Weighted average shares outstanding used in adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation:            
Basic 1,171,585,944   1,294,946,572   1,201,377,034   1,308,860,794  
Diluted 1,184,132,090   1,295,758,173   1,207,524,521   1,312,221,773  
             



                                      
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries  
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited)  
(In thousands)  
                                 
                                 
  Three Months Ended September 30, 2025  
  City of
Dreams		 Studio
City
 Altira
Macau		 Mocha
and Other(3)		  City of Dreams
Manila		  City of Dreams
Mediterranean
and Other		 Other
Operations(4)		 Corporate
and Other		 Total  
                        
Operating income (loss)$153,803  $45,914  $(2,275) $4,252  $24,272  $9,537  $(11,119) $(39,873) $184,511  
                                 
Payments to the Philippine Parties -   -   -   -   10,213   -   -   -   10,213  
Integrated resort and casino rent(5) -   -   -   -   1,390   -   1,788   -   3,178  
Pre-opening costs(6) 410   31   -   -   -   -   6,359   -   6,800  
Development costs -   -   -   -   -   -   -   996   996  
Depreciation and amortization 52,242   58,152   604   1,448   4,977   13,291   2,318   5,275   138,307  
Share-based compensation 1,601   416   115   47   271   107   25   5,142   7,724  
Property charges and other (1,176)  158   849   26   138   239   -   -   234  
Adjusted EBITDA 206,880   104,671   (707)  5,773   41,261   23,174   (629)  (28,460)  351,963  
Corporate and Other expenses -   -   -   -   -   -   -   28,460   28,460  
Adjusted Property EBITDA$206,880  $104,671  $(707) $5,773  $41,261  $23,174  $(629) $-  $380,423  
                                 
                                 
  Three Months Ended September 30, 2024  
  City of
Dreams		 Studio
City
 Altira
Macau		 Mocha
and Other		  City of Dreams
Manila		  City of Dreams
Mediterranean
and Other		 Other
Operations(4)		 Corporate
and Other		 Total  
                        
Operating income (loss)$108,290  $36,127  $(2,152) $5,919  $22,302  $2,111  $(2,424) $(31,588) $138,585  
                                 
Payments to the Philippine Parties -   -   -   -   10,508   -   -   -   10,508  
Integrated resort and casino rent(5) -   -   -   -   1,398   -   1,199   -   2,597  
Pre-opening costs(6) 3,311   24   -   -   -   (2)  1,231   -   4,564  
Development costs -   -   -   -   -   -   7   1,462   1,469  
Depreciation and amortization 48,967   56,015   618   962   11,469   12,679   -   5,144   135,854  
Share-based compensation 1,241   342   107   43   252   103   -   4,819   6,907  
Property charges and other 1,019   325   342   -   3   224   -   190   2,103  
Adjusted EBITDA 162,828   92,833   (1,085)  6,924   45,932   15,115   13   (19,973)  302,587  
Corporate and Other expenses -   -   -   -   -   -   -   19,973   19,973  
Adjusted Property EBITDA$162,828  $92,833  $(1,085) $6,924  $45,932  $15,115  $13  $-  $322,560  
                                 
                                 
(3)Mocha and Other segment includes the operation of the Grand Dragon Casino before its closure effective on September 23, 2025.
  
(4)Effective from August 1, 2025, the Company’s casino operations at City of Dreams Sri Lanka, which commenced business on August 1, 2025, and provision of management services to operate certain floors of the hotel tower at City of Dreams Sri Lanka which opened to the public on July 15, 2025 were previously reported under the Corporate and Other category, has been included in the Other Operations segment. City of Dreams Sri Lanka is an integrated resort in Colombo, Sri Lanka, developed by a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings PLC, an independent third party.  
(5)Integrated resort and casino rent represents land rent and variable lease costs to Belle Corporation and casino rent to a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings PLC.
  
(6)Certain amounts of pre-opening costs are grouped and reported under the line item Integrated resort and casino rent.
  
                                 



Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries  
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited)  
(In thousands)  
                                
                                
 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025  
 City of
Dreams		 Studio
City
 Altira
Macau		 Mocha
and Other(3)		 City of Dreams
Manila		  City of Dreams
Mediterranean
and Other		  Other
Operations(4)		 Corporate
and Other		 Total  
                       
Operating income (loss)$454,663  $131,376  $(4,753) $(41,496) $50,565  $8,317  $(25,303) $(119,332) $454,037  
                                
Payments to the Philippine Parties -   -   -   -   28,514   -   -   -   28,514  
Integrated resort and casino rent(5) -   -   -   -   4,192   -   5,367   -   9,559  
Pre-opening costs(6) 28,871   500   -   -   -   -   16,873   -   46,244  
Development costs -   -   -   -   -   -   -   6,266   6,266  
Depreciation and amortization 153,001   171,826   1,709   3,552   15,482   38,444   2,318   16,321   402,653  
Share-based compensation 4,498   1,182   327   137   756   312   63   14,885   22,160  
Property charges and other (12,608)  2,319   2,162   55,583   224   128   -   (388)  47,420  
Adjusted EBITDA 628,425   307,203   (555)  17,776   99,733   47,201   (682)  (82,248)  1,016,853  
Corporate and Other expenses -   -   -   -   -   -   -   82,248   82,248  
Adjusted Property EBITDA$628,425  $307,203  $(555) $17,776  $99,733  $47,201  $(682) $-  $1,099,101  
                                
                                
 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024  
 City of
Dreams		 Studio
City
 Altira
Macau		 Mocha
and Other		 City of Dreams
Manila		  City of Dreams
Mediterranean
and Other		  Other
Operations(4)		 Corporate
and Other		 Total  
                       
Operating income (loss)$317,461  $92,864  $(5,710) $18,307  $55,003  $329  $(2,962) $(87,621) $387,671  
                                
Payments to the Philippine Parties -   -   -   -   29,532   -   -   -   29,532  
Integrated resort and casino rent(5) -   -   -   -   4,191   -   1,199   -   5,390  
Pre-opening costs(6) 6,984   830   69   -   -   313   1,540   -   9,736  
Development costs -   -   -   -   -   -   177   3,364   3,541  
Depreciation and amortization 150,141   164,774   1,750   2,813   34,450   37,611   -   15,627   407,166  
Share-based compensation 3,780   1,053   334   123   835   314   -   14,428   20,867  
Property charges and other 3,197   473   1,886   (5)  254   193   -   319   6,317  
Adjusted EBITDA 481,563   259,994   (1,671)  21,238   124,265   38,760   (46)  (53,883)  870,220  
Corporate and Other expenses -   -   -   -   -   -   -   53,883   53,883  
Adjusted Property EBITDA$481,563  $259,994  $(1,671) $21,238  $124,265  $38,760  $(46) $-  $924,103  
                                



Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
            
            
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
         
Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited$74,686  $27,257  $124,410  $63,817 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (12,626)  (14,567)  (25,248)  (51,864)
Net income 62,060   12,690   99,162   11,953 
Income tax expense 845   4,862   17,355   16,647 
Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 121,606   121,033   337,520   359,071 
Depreciation and amortization 138,307   135,854   402,653   407,166 
Property charges and other 234   2,103   47,420   6,317 
Share-based compensation 7,724   6,907   22,160   20,867 
Development costs 996   1,469   6,266   3,541 
Pre-opening costs(6) 6,800   4,564   46,244   9,736 
Integrated resort and casino rent(5) 3,178   2,597   9,559   5,390 
Payments to the Philippine Parties 10,213   10,508   28,514   29,532 
Adjusted EBITDA 351,963   302,587   1,016,853   870,220 
Corporate and Other expenses 28,460   19,973   82,248   53,883 
Adjusted Property EBITDA$380,423  $322,560  $1,099,101  $924,103 
            



Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries 
Supplemental Data Schedule 
               
               
       Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
       September 30, September 30, 
        2025   2024   2025   2024  
Room Statistics:
           
  City of Dreams           
   Average daily rate(7)  $218  $211  $218  $209  
   Occupancy per available room  98%  91%  98%  92% 
   Revenue per available room(8) $212  $192  $213  $193  
               
  Studio City           
   Average daily rate(7)  $178  $171  $170  $162  
   Occupancy per available room  97%  96%  98%  96% 
   Revenue per available room(8) $174  $164  $166  $155  
               
  Altira Macau           
   Average daily rate(7)  $135  $134  $133  $132  
   Occupancy per available room  96%  95%  97%  95% 
   Revenue per available room(8) $130  $128  $129  $126  
               
  City of Dreams Manila          
   Average daily rate(7)  $158  $164  $160  $164  
   Occupancy per available room  90%  97%  93%  97% 
   Revenue per available room(8) $142  $158  $150  $158  
               
  City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other        
   Average daily rate(7)  $595  $526  $493  $438  
   Occupancy per available room  72%  71%  64%  62% 
   Revenue per available room(8) $425  $371  $315  $273  
               
Other Information:
           
  City of Dreams           
   Average number of table games  437   430   435   430  
   Average number of gaming machines 615   600   619   616  
   Table games win per unit per day(9)$17,583  $14,738  $18,239  $15,237  
   Gaming machines win per unit per day(10)$586  $545  $533  $509  
               
  Studio City           
   Average number of table games  253   253   253   250  
   Average number of gaming machines 726   726   749   679  
   Table games win per unit per day(9)$13,572  $13,212  $13,680  $13,270  
   Gaming machines win per unit per day(10)$484  $418  $485  $443  
               
  Altira Macau           
   Average number of table games  29   37   32   40  
   Average number of gaming machines 148   132   138   136  
   Table games win per unit per day(9)$8,188  $8,658  $8,199  $8,433  
   Gaming machines win per unit per day(10)$274  $223  $275  $247  
               
  Mocha and Other           
   Average number of table games  15   15   15   16  
   Average number of gaming machines 850   873   847   894  
   Table games win per unit per day(9)$6,884  $6,888  $6,623  $6,741  
   Gaming machines win per unit per day(10)$269  $276  $276  $274  
               
  City of Dreams Manila          
   Average number of table games  262   264   265   267  
   Average number of gaming machines 2,264   2,276   2,265   2,278  
   Table games win per unit per day(9)$3,089  $3,308  $2,740  $3,059  
   Gaming machines win per unit per day(10)$241  $272  $238  $259  
               
  City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other        
   Average number of table games  106   104   106   103  
   Average number of gaming machines 888   897   886   892  
   Table games win per unit per day(9)$4,231  $2,994  $3,674  $2,959  
   Gaming machines win per unit per day(10)$446  $352  $408  $334  
               
               
(7) Average daily rate is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total occupied rooms including complimentary rooms
(8) Revenue per available room is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available
(9) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis
(10) Gaming machines win per unit per day is shown before non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis
               



