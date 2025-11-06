QieDex Unveils Decentralized Trading and Token Creation Platform on the Lightning-Fast QIE Network

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuiDex has launched its Decentralized Exchange (DEX) platform. In a world where DEXes are redefining finance, QieDex stands out as a next-generation Uniswap-style platform built on the QIE blockchain — a network designed for lightning-fast transactions, ultra-low gas fees, and real-world scalability.

With QieDex, users can swap, stake, create, and bridge digital assets seamlessly — all within an ecosystem designed to empower builders, creators, and investors alike.





A DEX Designed for Everyone

QieDex isn’t just another Uniswap clone. It’s an entire decentralized financial ecosystem tailored for simplicity and speed.

Trade any token instantly on the QIE network with negligible fees.

Provide liquidity to any pair and earn 0.3% trading fees — just like Uniswap, but faster and cheaper.

Stake your liquidity tokens to earn QieDex tokens (QIEDEX) — similar to UNI, giving users a voice in protocol decisions and future upgrades. Therefore, the dapp and tokens are referred to as QIEDEX.





With its intuitive interface and integration with QIE Wallet, anyone — from crypto beginners to professional traders — can join the decentralized economy in seconds.

Create Your Own Token in Seconds — For Free

At the heart of QieDex lies its Token Creator, a revolutionary no-code tool that lets you launch your own token in seconds.

Whether you want to create a loyalty rewards token, in-app currency, or gaming asset, QieDex empowers you to do it instantly — and at zero cost.

Once your token is live, simply add liquidity to create a trading pair and list it directly on QieDex. Within minutes, your new digital asset becomes tradable across the entire QIE ecosystem and visible in the QIE Wallet.

Try it now: https://dex.qie.digital/#/token-creator





Seamless Cross-Chain Bridges

Interoperability is key to Web3 growth. That’s why QieDex comes equipped with bridges to Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, supporting USDT and USDC transfers across chains.

This enables users to:

Move liquidity from major blockchains to QIE with ease

Access stablecoin liquidity on a faster, cheaper network

Build cross-chain dApps or DeFi protocols without complexity





Bridge now: https://bridge.qie.digital/bridge





Oracles, Validators, and Real-World Utility

QieDex is powered by QIE Oracles — a decentralized data system ensuring price accuracy and transparency for all token pairs. Validators on the QIE network secure transactions while enabling a trust-minimized trading experience.

The ecosystem is built for real-world adoption — from loyalty programs and fintech applications to play-to-earn gaming economies and community governance tokens. With ultra-low gas fees, even microtransactions become practical and profitable.

Learn more about oracles and validators: https://mainnet.qie.digital/validators & https://www.oracles.qie.digital/





Join the QIE Hackathon and get paid to build usable tokens on QIEDEX

The ongoing QieDex Hackathon invites developers, creators, and entrepreneurs to build, create tokens, or launch validators on the QIE network — and get bonus points and rewards in the process.

This is your opportunity to help shape the QIE ecosystem and earn rewards for your contributions. Whether you’re a developer building a DeFi app or a business owner creating a rewards token — QieDex gives you the tools, speed, and scalability to make it happen. Expecting 2000 Developers per competition – QIE is truly building!

Get started at: https://qie-blockchain-hackathon.hackerearth.com/





Why Choose QieDex?

Built on the QIE Blockchain — fast, secure, and low-cost

No-code token creation for anyone

0.3% protocol fees distributed to liquidity providers

QIE token staking for passive QIEDEX rewards

Cross-chain bridges for ETH, BNB, USDT, and USDC

Native QIE Wallet integration for instant access and portfolio view

The Future of DeFi Starts Here

QieDex brings together the best of DeFi, tokenization, and cross-chain interoperability — all in one frictionless ecosystem. Whether you’re a trader, creator, or visionary, the QIE network empowers you to build real-world impact with blockchain technology.

It’s time to take control, create your own token, and trade on a DEX built for the next generation of finance.

Explore more at https://dex.qie.digital

Read the docs: https://qiedex.qie.digital/

View your tokens in: QIE Wallet ( https://qiewallet.me ) – iOs/Android and Chrome.





QIE Circulating supply API: https://qiebank.qie.digital/api/circulating-supply (Currently around 82m)

QIE Total supply API: https://qiebank.qie.digital/api/total-supply (150m)

User Responsibility & True Decentralization

QieDex is a fully decentralized exchange, meaning it operates without any central authority or manual control over listed tokens. As a result, you may encounter tokens that do not yet have official logos or complete metadata. This is part of the open nature of DeFi — anyone can create and trade tokens freely. Users are therefore encouraged to perform their own due diligence and verify token contract addresses before trading or providing liquidity. This ensures a safe and transparent experience while maintaining the core principle of blockchain freedom: you control your assets, not a third party.

Please disregard the data on CoinGecko, as it is inaccurate. The figures on CoinMarketCap are correct, although the circulating supply is not yet reflected there.

https://dex.qie.digital