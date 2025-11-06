The Metals Company Announces Third Quarter 2025 Corporate Update Conference Call for Thursday, November 13, 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC) (“TMC” or the “Company”), a leading developer of the world’s largest estimated undeveloped resource of critical metals essential to energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, November 13, 2025, to provide an update on third quarter 2025 financial results and recent corporate developments.

Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Audio-only Dial-in: Register Here Virtual webcast with slides: Register Here

The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the ‘Investors’ tab of the Company’s website under ‘Investors’ > ‘Media’ > ‘ Events and Presentations ’, approximately two hours after the event.

The Metals Company is a developer of lower-impact critical metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure with net positive impacts compared to conventional production routes and (2) trace, recover and recycle the metals we supply to help create a metal commons that can be used in perpetuity. The Company has conducted more than a decade of research into the environmental and social impacts of offshore nodule collection and onshore processing. More information is available at www.metals.co.

